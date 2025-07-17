Hawker shakes up MP race in Mbale Industrial Division

In Mbale City, 26-year-old Anthony Wasukira, once known for hawking onions and tomatoes, has captured public attention and social media with his eloquence and lean, youthful presence.

A child of the city’s backstreets, Mr Wasukira is now vying for the Industrial City Division parliamentary seat in 2026, emerging not from political circles, but from the grit of everyday struggle.

Born on February 10, 2002, at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, Mr Wasukira hails from Mutoto Upper Village in Bumutoto Ward. He attended Zesoyi Primary School and completed his Primary Leaving Examinations in 2016. At school, he earned the nickname Kalipuso for his performances as entertainment prefect, always taking centre stage during events. In 2017, he joined Nkoma Secondary School for both O and A-Levels. He was active in the Music, Dance, and Drama club, passions he still shares through his TikTok account today.

Yet behind his charm and energy were tough realities. Coming from a financially struggling home, he had to work odd jobs to stay in school—fetching water, cleaning shops, and helping vendors load and offload produce in the evenings.

“Sometimes I would go a whole day without lunch. I remember walking home barefoot because I had to use the shoe money to buy books,” Mr Wasukira recalls. After completing Senior Six, his dream of university was put on hold due to a lack of tuition. He opened a small stall in Mbale Central Market, selling tomatoes and onions to survive. But the poor conditions—lack of electricity, sanitation, and foot traffic—made business hard. The experience opened his eyes to the daily frustrations of ordinary people.

“The market is neglected. Some vendors don’t even sell there anymore. It’s dark and dirty. I told myself, if I ever get the chance to lead, I must change this,” he says.

He eventually left the market and returned to hawking on the streets, moving through neighbourhoods with a basin of tomatoes. This brought him face-to-face with communities across the Industrial City Division, one of two constituencies in Mbale City, alongside Northern Division. These daily interactions became the roots of his growing political ambition. Now, as he steps into the political ring, Mr Wasukira is a familiar figure at burials, church functions, and youth meetings. He speaks passionately about issues that affect the people directly—unemployment, healthcare, bad roads, drug stock-outs, and water scarcity. “When I speak, people don’t see me as a politician. They see me as one of them,” he says. “That’s what they’ve been waiting for.”

He emphasises that leadership is about vision, service, and integrity, not wealth or appearance.

“I understand the issues because I’ve lived them. I will work tirelessly to improve roads, clean water access, and medical supplies through lobbying and service,” he adds. Industrial City Division is currently represented by Mr Karim Masaba, who won the seat in 2021 as an independent with 15,881 votes, defeating NRM’s John Wekesa Wabongo, who got 8,822. Mr Masaba is also the shadow minister for Tourism in the Opposition cabinet.

The last race also featured several other candidates, including Augustine Mutenyo Nabwira (2,481 votes), Isaac Nabende Walera (1,984), Yassin Madoi (1,790), Geoffrey Nambafu (1,272), Martin Musamali (772), and Michael Musaalo (347). The 2026 election is expected to be even more competitive, with growing voter frustration over poor service delivery. Despite his lack of money and political connections, Mr Wasukira believes he has what his opponents don’t—a deep, daily connection with the people.

“I talk to mothers who can’t afford food, jobless youth, and traders harassed by authorities. I don’t need a manifesto to understand their pain,” he says. His campaign is being run on a shoestring budget, relying mostly on word of mouth, social media, and support from friends and former customers. In places like Bugwere Road, Mission Cell, and Maluku, young people are already calling him Omwana Waffe—“Our own.” Some have even printed T-shirts with his face on them.

“Anthony speaks our language,” says Ivan Kizito, a boda boda rider in Mbale. “We’ve had educated leaders who don’t understand what it means to sleep hungry. He may not have money, but he is one of us, and that matters,” he adds.

Mr Wasukira is realistic about the hurdles—intimidation, bribery, and smear campaigns. But his strategy is clear: stay visible, be honest, and connect with voters without pretence. “I will not bribe anyone. I will speak the truth. We’ve been cheated long enough,” he says. In areas such as Nkoma, Bugwere Road, and Maluku, he draws crowds without posters or paid advertising. His approach is based on presence: walking with people, listening, and sharing stories.

“I don’t have sugar or handouts. But I have the truth, and I’ve lived the same life many of our people live,” he says. Asked whether he’s intimidated by veteran politicians or big-name parties, he smiles: “They have parties. I have people.”

Political analysts say Mr Wasukira is part of a wider trend in Uganda, where youth from modest backgrounds are stepping forward to challenge entrenched systems.

“This is a new wave,” says political commentator Robert Wambede. “Wasukira represents a hunger for leadership that goes beyond academic qualifications and party affiliations. Whether he wins or not, he’s raising issues that deeply matter to ordinary people,” he adds. Among other contenders in the 2026 race is Ms Margaret Wokuri Mandanda (FDC), a policy analyst, teacher, and gender advocate currently serving as FDC’s deputy president for eastern Uganda. She is challenging the male dominance of mainstream electoral seats.

“I’m not here just because I’m a woman. I’m here because I understand my people’s struggles and potential,” she says. Also in the race is Mr Uthman Mugoya, running as an independent. Born and raised in Mbale, Mugoya holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

A businessman and community mobiliser, he says: “If elected, I’ll lead by example. I’ll be present and active in solving people’s issues,” he adds. Incumbent Masaba, an economist, remains confident. At a recent school anniversary event, he urged voters to ignore “propaganda” about his record. “I’ve worked on roads, bridges, and other development projects,” he says.

NRM’s John Wekesa Wabongo is also back in the race. He holds a degree in engineering and a diploma in IT security networking. Currently serving as a director in the Operation Wealth Creation programme, he promises structured development through government channels. But even as these big names jostle for position, Mr Wasukira continues to walk the streets, basin in hand, story on his lips. Whether or not he wins, many believe his candidacy is already changing the conversation.