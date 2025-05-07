Heavy rain delays NRM village polls

A downpour in Kampala yesterday morning delayed the start of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) grassroots and LC1 chairperson flag bearer elections. Although the polls were scheduled to begin at 8am, many polling stations in and around Kampala Central had not received materials by 11am.

Some stations began voting after the rain subsided, but delays persisted due to lengthy verification of voter names on the register.

“We have not yet started voting because of the rain, but as a party, we are ready to conduct the elections. The registers have been delivered to all polling centres and just waiting for the rain to stop and we start the exercise. In the next 30 minutes, we shall begin elections,” Mr Salim Uhuru, the NRM chairman for Kampala Central, said.

Mr Uhuru said many people showed interest in contesting for various electoral positions, adding that the number has increased since the last elections of 2021.

“I am sure in 2026, we are winning many seats in Kampala Central,” he said.

At Kagugube Parish in Kagugube Village in Wandegeya, the election process started at 11am with a few people expressing frustration about the exercise.

Order was restored after the designated polling area was secured with wire barricades to prevent disruptions.

Mr Harry Nakabale, who is contesting for Local Council 2 chairperson for Kagugube Parish under the National Unity Platform (NUP), said they are tired of NRM leaders, who he said are doing nothing for the area. "The NRM are voting a chairperson for their party today, but I am just spectating to see who the winner will be," Mr Nakabale said.

At Keti Falawo in Kawempe North, voter turnout was low, and by 1pm, only a few individuals were present to initiate the voting process. Similarly, in Kakeeka Village, Rubaga Parish, Rubaga Division, Kampala, the election was marred by low voter turnout. Mr Deus Bwerere, one of the candidates who was vying for Kakeeka Village LC1 chairperson seat, said the village comprises about 300 voters, but only 30 voters turned up for voting.

“These swift changes cost me; many of my voters were frustrated. After reaching the polling station they used to vote from, unfortunately, they could not find Electoral Commission officials. The place where they have sent us to vote from is full of wrangles. We urge EC to always be organised in informing people,” Mr Bwerere said.

Mr Andrew Walakira, the winner of the LC1 chairperson election in Kakeeka, said: “We had a challenge of delays in voting attributed to changes of the polling station. We started voting at midday. We urge our party to always ensure proper planning so as not to leave so many people out in such programmes of voting.”

Meanwhile, at Kilokole C/U polling station in Kawempe North, the polling officer was still verifying voters' names against the party register by 1:30pm. At Church Zone, Wabigalo Parish, Makindye Division, voting started at 11am when the voter register arrived. There were a handful of people at the polling station, and most were contestants.

In many positions, candidates were elected unopposed following mediation with their opponents. Those who stepped down were allocated alternative roles on various committees. Mr Uhuru noted that in many Kampala villages, consensus was reached and most candidates went unopposed, except in Nakasero IV, UBC, and Kamwokya, where some disputes arose.

In Kawempe’s Mboggo Zone (Kawempe North), all village structure and LC1 chairperson flag bearer positions were also unopposed. According to the area LC1 chairperson and aspirant, Mr Muhammad Lule Kagubaala, this outcome resulted from a collective effort. He added that most positions were uncontested even before internal party mediation, with only two requiring facilitated agreements between aspirants. "We abhor chaos within the party, so we sat down with all aspirants, came to an agreement, and that's how we reached a consensus," Mr Lule said. Those who emerged unopposed include Mr Kagubaala, Ms Aisha Kabuye as Women's chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemwanje for the Elderly, Mr Khasim Lukolokomna for Veterans, and Bernard Masinde for Youth.

Mr Joseph Eyou Ekongu, who retained his position as NRM chairperson for Church Zone, expressed excitement after his opponent stepped down in his favour. “Things have gone well, and we do not have any challenges. We have sat down and colleagues have stepped down for each other for the betterment of our party as well as our community,” Mr Eyou said. He added: “The residents know what I am capable of doing because I have been their leader for a good time and they know what I have done for them.” Chaos in some areas Elections in parts of Kampala were disrupted by chaos over missing names in the NRM register, with candidates accusing each other of voter bribery. At Central Zone Wabigalo, Makindye Division, youth were initially blocked from voting at New Planet Primary School polling station, sparking unrest. Order was restored by 1:15pm, and voting proceeded peacefully. Ms Sarah Namale, who retained her seat as NRM Secretary for Women Affairs, credited her victory to the trust of the residents and dismissed claims of unregistered voters, attributing the confusion to limited polling space. “Voting has gone well. People were able to vote for the leaders of their choice, and even people who lost have conceded defeat,” she says.

At Naguru-31 Cell in Nakawa Division, the NRM electoral officer and other voters blocked a voter from accessing the polling area for allegedly failing to pronounce his third name, leading to accusations of voter bribery among candidates. Mr George Musoke claimed his opponent was offering Shs100,000 to influence voters. A similar dispute occurred in Mbyua-Kinawataka's Centre Zone, where Mr Isaac Masambo accused his rival of transporting voters from Kalerwe. At Wandegeya Parish, the NRM local council chairperson election began at 10am, featuring a tight race between Mr Sulaiman Ssozi and Mr Musa Mwanje, with Mr Ssozi, formerly a youth chairperson, emerging as the winner. "I thank God for having passed through this election as the NRM flag bearer for the Local Council chairperson, it hasn't been an easy step, but it's a step towards victory in the coming general elections," Mr Ssozi said. Chaos erupted in Makerere's Industrial Area after party members were unable to vote for their Local Council chairperson. Locals claimed the confusion stemmed from issues with the voter register, which was not properly followed. They alleged that Mr Kasim Lubowa Musisi was announced the winner despite no votes being cast. Mr Lubowa was contesting against Mr John Mwanguhya. "I think we have failed to vote this time around, or if we might, it will take a long time. The enumerators have already announced a winner, but we have not yet voted. How fair is this?" a voter, who asked to remain anonymous, said. Meanwhile, voting in Banda and at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) proceeded peacefully, with many candidates running unopposed.

The NRM party plans to vote for the local council leadership to form committees as per the guidance of the NRM National Chairman, President Museveni.

Compiled by Franklin Draku, Damali Mukhaye, Busein Samilu, Vicent Lusambya, Sylivia Katushabe, Shabibah Nakirigya, Jacinta Maria Kannyange, David Walugembe, & Otage Stephen.