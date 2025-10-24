Helicopter drama at Wakiso MP nominations

The sound of a helicopter slicing through the skies above Wakiso District Headquarters yesterday morning, October 23, sent waves of excitement and curiosity among residents, marking one of the most dramatic scenes of the nomination exercise.

The Airbus ZT-RTB helicopter operated by Elevate Safaris, hovered over the area before descending onto the Wakiso District playground, about 500 metres from the nomination centre at the district council chambers.

Residents rushed to catch a glimpse of the rare spectacle. Moments later, Mr Khalid Simbwa, an independent candidate vying for the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat, stepped out of the helicopter, waving to the cheering crowd.

Police and army personnel stationed nearby moved quickly to keep order as dozens of onlookers surged forward for photographs.

Barely an hour after airlifting Mr Simbwa from Wampeewo playground in Kasangati Town Council following his nomination, the same helicopter returned, this time carrying Mr Philip Minduni, the NRM flagbearer for Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality.

His arrival reignited the frenzy, with residents jostling for selfies and trying to touch the aircraft despite police efforts to restrain them.

Some residents even rushed to scoop soil and grass from the landing site. The helicopter arrivals turned the district playground into a scene of both excitement and controversy.

Mr Joseph Lutwama, a local, said: “If they fly everywhere, how will they even know the potholes on our roads? Maybe they should be MPs in the sky,” he said. But some residents interpreted the helicopter arrivals as a display of ambition .

“If they can afford to charter a helicopter, imagine the kind of development they can bring to our areas,” said Ms Nuliat Nansubuga, who had accompanied one of the candidates from Makindye.

Both Mr Simbwa and Mr Minduni defended their decision to arrive by air, saying it was simply a matter of convenience and personal choice, not extravagance.

“My focus will be on improving education in Kyadondo East by providing bursaries for the underprivileged. I also want to empower women through Saccos to help them overcome domestic violence, which is often rooted in poverty,” Mr Simbwa said.

Mr Minduni, on his part, pledged to lobby for better infrastructure and improved health services in Makindye-Ssabagabo, which he said has long been marginalised. “For years, this area has lagged behind because it is often represented by Opposition members,” he said.

EC warning

Meanwhile, Mr Tolbert Musinguzi, the Wakiso District Presiding Officer, warned that any candidate found violating the electoral roadmap by launching early campaigns would face disciplinary action.

“As the Electoral Commission, we are committed to ensuring that all candidates adhere to the set guidelines,” Mr Musinguzi said.

“Any breach of the campaign schedule will be treated as an electoral offence,” he added.

The two-day nomination exercise concluded yesterday, with more than 80 candidates cleared to contest for parliamentary seats across the district’s seven constituencies — Nansana Municipality, Entebbe Municipality, Makindye Ssabagabo, Busiro East, Kyadondo East, Busiro North, and Busiro South.