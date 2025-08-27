High stakes as battle for CEC seats goes down to the wire

Final canvassing ended last night for top elective positions in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the governing NRM party that takes place today at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

More than 23,000 delegates assemble for the National Conference to choose the leaders who will steer the party over the next five years.

The NRM party CEC comprises 30 members, including the party National Chairperson, the 1st National Vice Chairperson, the 2nd National Vice Chairperson-Female, and six Vice Chairpersons representing: East, Central, North, West, Kampala, and Karamoja regions.

Others are the Secretary General, National Treasurer, Deputy Secretary General, Deputy National Treasurer, Chairperson of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, and all Chairpersons of the National Special League Committees, and Chairpersons of Commissions and such number of national secretaries and deputy national secretaries as the NEC may determine.

Mr Museveni, who is the party’s National Chairperson, and his First Deputy, Moses Kigongo, were endorsed unopposed by both CEC and NEC, meaning the delegates will today gather to pick other CEC members, including the 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female), and the six regional Vice Chairpersons.

The rest of the CEC members from the Special Interest Groups, who include Youth, Elders, Veterans, Workers, PWDs, Women, and Historical League, were elected on Monday and yesterday. The polls for the Entrepreneur League were suspended until further notice owing to alleged gross irregularities. The party’s spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, told this publication yesterday that the conference will concentrate on voting for the CEC members today.

“Once the meeting is fully constituted into a conference by the National Chairman, we shall receive a report from the Secretary General that shall be followed by a keynote address by the National Chairman, then we hand the conference to Dr Tanga Odoi, the Chairperson for the Electoral Commission of NRM, since this is an elective conference,” he said.

“All positions shall be elected tomorrow (today), and the declaration of results will be done on Thursday (tomorrow). It will be on that day when the official introduction of the new CEC members and the Presidential flagbearer will be done. I also suspect the party’s presidential flagbearer will address us on what the party will do for Ugandans in the next five years, in case they vote for us [in the 2026 polls],” he added.

High stakes

The NRM goes into the CEC elections with a tough battle expected between former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, and current Speaker, Ms Anita Among. They are tussling it out for the seat of 2nd National Vice Chairperson-Female. The election of the Chairperson for the Entrepreneur League also hangs in the balance, as it was suspended on Monday over allegations of voter bribery and accreditation of fake delegates.

Seven candidates are running to capture the seat of Chairperson for the Entrepreneur League. They include Hassan Basajjabalaba, King Ceasor Mulenga, Phillip Kakuru Kwijuka, Shukla Mukesh, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Edison Ruyondo, and Ssemwanga Gyaviira. Mr Kakuru, alongside other complainants, petitioned Dr Odoi about the inflated 3,000 delegates, well above the stipulated 750. The contestants accused one of their numbers of engaging in voter bribery and ferrying in fake voters.

Earlier, Mr Sanjay Tanna withdrew from the race a day before the polls, accusing one of their colleagues of hijacking and ferrying off the delegates to Kenya and Tanzania. The party’s largest conference is also being convened at a time when allegations of voter bribery have dominated the different races.

Mukula-Echodu contest

Another hot race is the voting for the position of Vice Chairperson for the Eastern Region, where the incumbent, Mr Mike Mukula, is facing off with Mr David Calvin Echodu. Mr Mukula on Monday accused his rival, Mr Echodu, of compromising voters and warned that “unserious leaders” might be brought into office.

But Mr Echodu on August 26 dismissed Mr Mukula’s Monday press briefing in Kampala, saying Mr Mukula is scared of his immense support and the mobilisation he has pushed through his gospel of new ideas.

The Eastern Region race had initially attracted 11 aspirants, but eight candidates later withdrew, leaving only Mr Mukula, Mr Echodu, and Ms Mariam Naigaga, the incumbent Namutumba District Woman MP and current NRM flagbearer for the same position.

Ms Naigaga said: “I was motivated to join the race for Vice chairperson Eastern to increase the women’s voice at the top most organ of the party. Out of 27 positions on CEC, only two are referenced for women, which is far below the 1/3 required number. Mr Dombo yesterday said the party would look into all the allegations of irregularities.