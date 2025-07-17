Hotspots to watch during NRM polls

National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials and police yesterday confirmed that increased deployment has been made in areas prone to violence ahead of today’s elections.

Several people have been arrested in various areas across the country following clashes during different NRM campaigns.

The party spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, said: “We escalated the engagement among rival candidates in most of the violent areas, but security has also increased deployment in those areas because the Inspector General of Police personally inspected some of the violent areas and beefed up the deployment.”

Here are the top hotspots to look for ahead of today’s polls;





Lwemiyaga County, Ssembabule District

Ssembabule District has always been a violent hotspot during every election. The district has four constituencies, including Mawogola West, Mawogola North, Mawogola South, and Lwemiyaga County.

Bukoto West County, Lwengo District

At least 12 people were arrested after chaos broke out on Monday as supporters of the incumbent MP Muyanja Sentayi clashed with those of his rival Ibrahim Al-malik Kittata.

Iki-Iki County, Budaka District

On July 14, a deadly outbreak of political violence left one person dead and several injured following clashes between rival supporters.

Kasambya, Mubende District

Kasambya County is another hotspot where the incumbent David Kabanda, is tussling it out with Mr Henry Muhumuza.

Northern City Division, Mbale City

The race for this seat is between businessman and councillor Isma Mukakandi, and two former Resident District Commissioners, Umar Nangoli, and Hudu Hussein.

Isingiro South, Isingiro District

Ten people were arrested last Friday in connection with the violent clashes that broke out during the joint campaigns.

Ayivu West, Arua City

Persistent attacks on different supporters prompted the five candidates in the race, to protest the increasing violence and attacks on their supporters.

Kalaki County

NRM top leadership last week suspended campaigns in the constituency following escalating violence, intimidation, and a breakdown of order among candidates and their supporters.

Busiki County, Jinja

Campaigns between the incumbent Busiki County legislator Paul Akamba, and his rival Joel Waiswa Azalwa turned violent on Sunday last week.



