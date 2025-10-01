Housing, health woes greet Muntu on start of campaign

Concerns about poor health services, dilapidated housing, traffic jams, and weak drainage systems dominated as Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu began his Kampala campaign trail yesterday. After resting on the opening day of campaigns, Gen Muntu, contesting for the presidency for the second time, started in Kawempe Division and later concluded in Kampala Central. In Kawempe, he conducted door-to-door meetings where residents raised key issues.

“We have a national referral hospital in Kawempe [Kirudu], but care is lacking. Most services are paid for, contrary to what the government says. There is no timely attention to mothers delivering at night. We need a president who will make basic health services free and affordable,” said Ms Hajarah Nabukenya, a resident of Kawempe Ku Ttano. Mr Joab Atwine, a trader in Kisenyi, cited poor drainage systems that worsen during the rainy season. “The city was poorly planned and the president must revisit the drainage system.

When it rains, we are at risk of losing lives. I treated one of my children for typhoid three times last season,” he said. Mr Imran Kasule, who is living with a disability, asked for inclusivity in government programmes. “We are rarely incorporated, despised, and discriminated against. We want free housing and non-interest loans to grow economically,” he said. Ms Jane Nasanga, a trader, called for tax reforms.

“Taxes in kilos for textiles and garments are threatening business. Our goods take a long time before clearance at URA. The tax regime must be revised,” she said.

Mr Joel Wasswa of Kawempe pointed to corruption as the city’s biggest challenge.

“Much as we cry about poor health, roads, and drainage, the root cause is corruption. Without eliminating corruption, nothing will improve,” he said. In his address, Gen Muntu pledged to establish a robust transport system to address congestion. “The population keeps growing. In 20 years, Kampala could have 16 million people. Without a proper transport system, one will spend five hours in jam,” he said.

He proposed widening roads, creating bus and ambulance lanes, and introducing rails for small commuter trains linking Kampala to major towns.

He also promised affordable housing through government construction projects. “As we build houses, we shall ensure citizens can afford them. If a person has a business, we must create favourable conditions so that they can purchase houses, with payments spread over a grace period,” he said.

Kampala’s outskirts remain dominated by informal settlements with poor access to sanitation, waste management, and security. The 2024 Population and Housing Census showed that 55 percent of households rent single-room units commonly known as mizigo. According to the National Population and Housing Census (NPHC), Kampala has a daytime population of 2.5 million, with 1.79 million residents, nearly 300,000 of whom lack a household.

Youth unemployment is high, with 808,983 aged 15–24 not in employment, education, or training (NEET). Of Uganda’s 25.1 million working-age population (14–64 years), only 9.4 million are employed, 1.7 million of whom are in Kampala. The city faces severe air pollution, largely from heavy-duty vehicles.

Residents’ concerns

Hillary Akayizuka, boda boda cyclist: “Police officers flog us like dogs, and yet this is the only employment option we have. Many of us studied and failed to find jobs. The next president should be able to scrap all unnecessary fines and enforcements.”

Johnson Twijukye, army veteran: “I have served before in the army, but the circumstances under which one goes to get a retirement pension are crooked. There is a lot of theft that must be addressed because quite a number of mentally ill people on the streets are there due to disappointed hopes in such sectors.”