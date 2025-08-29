How bribery, fake delegates have haunted NRM CEC polls

The aphorism, “the more things change, the more they stay the same,” was coined by French critic Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr in 1849. More than 170 years later, the words still ring true. The claims of bribery, vote-rigging, and related electoral malpractices that marred the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) elections for Special Interest Groups (SIG) on Monday and Tuesday, and during the National Delegates’ Conference on Wednesday, are recurrent in the party’s every election cycle, only varying in scale and scope. The SIG polls for Youth National Chairperson and Entrepreneurs National Chairperson league were suspended due to massive irregularities, while elections for the 14 positions of the party’s politburo, Central Executive Committee (CEC) were held on Wednesday, but not without finger-pointing.

The party chairperson, President Museveni, pitched camp at Kololo Independence Grounds until the wee hours of Thursday to keep an eye on the CEC polls while routinely barking orders. It is sufficient to say his presence ensured a semblance of order, which also goes to show that the party is only held together by his hands of clay. The President has, in a similar fashion, tight-marked voting for the Speaker of Parliament, in 2016 when Jacob Oulanyah attempted to upset Rebecca Kadaga’s second term, and in 2021 when the latter refused to step down for the former. During the polls on Wednesday, several notable incumbents were jettisoned from CEC.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Kadaga, was dislodged by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as the second National Vice Chairperson (Female) after two decades of unassailability, while Capt Mike Mukula, a long-time NRM lynchpin and Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, was uprooted by a hitherto unknown Calvin David Echodu as ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi was displaced by political newbie Jonard Asiimwe. CEC comprises 16 positions, of which two, the party chairperson, President Museveni and First National Vice Chairperson, Moses Kigongo, are permanent fixtures and were endorsed by acclamation by the delegates. The remaining 14 positions were fought for by a pool of 28 candidates from a shortlist of 40.

The more things change

However, particularly, it was the Kadaga-Among duel that was one to watch. The NRM hadn’t been subjected to festering tensions and a high-stakes contest in a long time, perhaps since the “sole candidate” brouhaha in August 2014 during the party caucus retreat at Kyankwanzi when the Youth MP for Northern Uganda, Ms Evelyn Anite, went on her knees while presenting a motion “begging” Mr Museveni to run as the party’s flagbearer in the 2016 polls, and before that, the 2010 CEC polls. The Kyankwanzi motion caught the then-party’s Secretary General Amama Mbabazi unawares.

He later, during the 2016 presidential campaigns, claimed there had been an unwritten agreement for him to take over. The NRM accused him of jumping the proverbial succession queue. Although Mr Mbabazi reluctantly signed the resolution as signatory number 202, he backtracked and declared that it is only the party’s National Delegate’s Conference and not the party’s caucus that could back Mr Museveni’s sole candidature. It was not the first time that anyone from within the party attempted to take on the incumbent.

In 2005, Dokolo MP Felix Okot Ogong picked nomination forms to run against the incumbent, who was given a lease of life after the removal of term limits, as the NRM flagbearer in the 2006 polls. Mr Ogong bowed to pressure from CEC to step down. In 2010, a little-known Capt Daudi Maguru stepped up to challenge the incumbent as a party flagbearer in the 2011 polls. The former even took the histrionics a notch higher by filing a case in High Court, which he was later compelled to withdraw after reaching a string of conditions.

Following the Kyankwanzi resolution, a subtle plot was hatched to bypass Mr Mbabazi out of political office, which saw Mr Richard Todwong, then minister without Portfolio, arbitrarily parachuted in to manage affairs at the NRM secretariat—work previously done by the former. Fast forward to September 18, 2014, Mr Mbabazi was dropped as prime minister. Then in October, CEC sent him on forced leave up to December 31, well after the party’s delegates’ conference, which ultimately endorsed the incumbent.

Repetitive mistakes

The Kadaga-Among duel for the second National Vice Chairperson (Female) position was particularly reminiscent of the tumultuous CEC elections on September 11, 2010, during which he trounced the then Trade Minister Kahinda Otafiire, Vice President Gilbert Bukenya, academic Prof Elijah Mushemeza and one Apollo Kibira, to become NRM Secretary General. Mr Mukula and Ms Kadaga sailed unopposed as vice chairman for the eastern region and second vice national chairperson (female), respectively. Like the Wednesday delegate’s conference at Kololo, the party’s delegate’s conference 15 years ago at Namboole stadium turned into a cash bonanza when some delegates openly took money generously offered by rival candidates before and during voting.

More drama ensued when a group of journalists scribbled names of 47 colleagues and submitted it to the NRM party administrator to extort Shs4 million as their allowance. Like during the Wednesday CEC polls, the then NRM Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Felicitus Magomu opened campaigns for the competitive positions around midday, beginning with candidates for the secretary general post. Ms Magomu gave each contender only two minutes to convince voters, sparking some disquiet among delegates. After Mr Mbabazi, who was the first to speak, declared he had given “my best” to NRM, Maj Gen Otafiire, who was the second speaker, instead threw organisers into disarray by questioning alleged irregular accreditation of delegates.

“There are reports these [delegate’s accreditation] cards were being replicated and sold in town,” he said,. “And non-delegates are in here while genuine delegates are languishing outside the stadium,” he added. The revelations forced President Museveni to interject by asking Mr Mbabazi to explain the highlighted anomalies. At this point, the harsh undercurrents of political rivalry between Mr Mbabazi, then Security Minister, and Maj Gen Otafiire bubbled as the two went bare-knuckle with counter-attacks.

The litany of the General’s complaints and vicious attacks overwhelmed, but he was scant on how to accelerate the party forward, invoking most of the time an urgent need to reinvigorate the movement’s original revolutionary ideological orientation and discipline. “We made mistakes before and this is the time to correct those mistakes,’’ he said. Mr Mbabazi, in a rejoinder, said persons who purport not to “err” should go to heaven because they don’t belong to the real world where every mankind strays.

Dangerous behaviour

During the delegate’s conference on Wednesday, the NRM EC Chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, opened campaigns for the competitive positions, starting with the contenders for the second National Vice Chairperson (Female) of CEC. Each candidate was given three minutes. Ms Kadaga, who spoke first, raised concerns over the high “bribery and intimidation, and abuse of office during this election.”

The revelations did not compel the party chairperson, President Museveni, to pause and ask the NRM EC officialsbabout the highlighted anomalies.

When it was her turn, Ms Among said, she is “bringing value to the party” and good mobilisation skills andbbuild structures at the local level, without necessarily showing how. One visible delivery was her energy.

At face value, the campaigns for CEC positions appeared internal party elections, but in reality, it was a fiercely contested political battle: a gateway to influence, power, and by extension money, that also exposed deep internal fissures within the NRM, particularly marked by a dearth of strategic direction.

During the 2010 CEC polls, Prof Mushemeza brought an academic angle to the debate which whirled more around personality than issues, saying NRM’s repetitive mistakes had strolled from accident to coincidence and now evolved into a dangerous behaviour. The more things change, the more they remain the same.



