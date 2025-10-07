How NRM has planned to repaint Kalangala yellow

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has launched a fresh campaign strategy aimed at reclaiming Kalangala District, one of the districts in central Uganda where it suffered a stinging defeat in the 2021 General Election.

In that poll, the party secured just 28.15 percent (5,275 votes) out of the 35,465 total votes cast, losing both parliamentary seats, the district chairperson seat, and several council positions.

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), riding on fishermen’s frustrations, economic hardships, and divisions within the NRM camp then, swept the islands with 70 percent (13,121 votes). With the 2026 elections approaching, Kalangala District NRM chairperson Sunday Gerald Kayita insists the party has learnt from its mistakes.

“We understand why we failed last time and have rectified all those mistakes, especially in keeping unity among members,” Mr Kayita said in an interview on October 1.

He said NRM avoided divisive primaries in the district this time by encouraging internal negotiations among aspirants, resulting in consensus on most positions.

“Most critical positions emerged unopposed, which created peace within the party. That has allowed candidates to spend more time mobilising support instead of resolving internal conflicts, ” he said. He added that the NRM secured 82 percent victory in youth elections and is waiting to swear in nine unopposed district councillors — an outcome he said demonstrates restored confidence in the party.

Mr Farouk Bukenya, who had said he would stand as an Independent after stepping down for Ms Agnes Lunkuse in the race for the district chairperson seat, has also rejoined the party fold. NRM’s spokesperson for Kalangala District, Mr Elly Ntegge Wasajja, said their new campaign strategy places emphasis on service delivery and popularising government projects.

“Government has done so much in expanding the oil palm project, improved water transport, electricity, water supply, and better roads,” Mr Ntegge said, adding, “We believe once islanders are reminded of all this, they will trust NRM to deliver more.”

However, he admitted that some concerns still remain, especially the delay in tarmacking the Luku–Mulabana Road and the unfulfilled promises to provide a water vessel between Entebbe and Kyamuswa County, as well as a ferry linking the smaller islands to Buggala Main Island. He, however, assured islanders that the government is committed to delivering on all its promises. The party has also set up 30-member committees in all 95 villages, 17 parishes, and seven sub-counties.

Each committee has been assigned to recruit 10 new supporters. If successful, NRM estimates the drive could deliver more than 36,000 votes, surpassing 2021’s total voter turnout. However, Opposition leaders argue that NRM’s renewed efforts are ‘cosmetic’. Kalangala District chairperson Rajab Ssemakula, who is also the NUP flagbearer for Bujjumba County MP seat, dismissed the NRM mobilisation committees as “recycled rhetoric.”

“The government rushed services here only after losing in 2021. That shows people were right to vote for change,” he said, adding: “What residents want is accountability, better health services, improved schools, and transparency in fisheries management,” he added.