How trio were convinced out of Entrepreneurs League race

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, played a key role in brokering peace among rival camps in the race for the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Entrepreneurs League.

The election exercise had been suspended last week over gross irregularities.

The hotly contested race initially had five contenders, including prominent businessmen Hassan Basajjabalaba and King Ceasor Mulenga, both of whom have significant investments in education. There was also Philip Kakuru and Sanjay Tanna, among others.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Mr Tayebwa was tasked by President Museveni, the NRM party chairman, to convince the five aspirants to agree on a single consensus candidate to avoid further divisions and unnecessary expenditure on reorganising elections.

During the discussions, Mr Basajjabalaba reportedly expressed confidence that he would have won the race if it had proceeded, citing the support of the majority of delegates. Mr Mulenga was persuaded, reportedly because of his close ties with the Deputy Speaker, to withdraw in the interest of party unity.

“It was a hard task to convince other aspirants, especially Mr Mulega. But the Deputy Speaker used his tactics to convince other aspirants to step done for one person to avoid division in the party,” the source said.

The four other aspirants were also asked to step down, and by the time the team met President Museveni at State Lodge Nakasero on Saturday, they had reached a unanimous agreement to endorse Mr Basajjabalaba as the unopposed candidate.

The move spared the party the expense of recalling more than 700 delegates from across the country to vote. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), President Museveni confirmed the endorsement, describing it as a demonstration of party unity.

“I have met with the candidates for the position of NRM Chairperson of the Entrepreneurs League. They have agreed to unconditionally endorse Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, who is now unopposed. First, I would like to thank Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa for bringing these factions together and thank all the aspirants for their foresight.

As I often say, it is not just about who is in the position, but what can be achieved. I congratulate Al Hajji Basajjabalaba and commend the other candidates for their selfless act,” Mr Museveni said. The development was formalised in a communiqué signed by Mr Tanna, Mr Kakuru and Mr Mulenga, together with Mr Basajjabalaba and Mr Tayebwa. The signatories said they endorsed Mr Basajjabalaba “in the spirit of party unity and cohesion.”

Mr Sanjay said it was a hard decision on their side, but they had to do it because of the party. The Entrepreneurs League elections, which were slated to take place at Kololo Independence Grounds last week on Monday, were suspended after chaos erupted among delegates.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and President Yoweri Museveni (centre) with the four contenders for the chairperson seat of the NRM Entrepreneurs League. PHOTO/COURTESY/@KagutaMuseveni

Aspirants accused one another of ferrying in non-delegates and engaging in voter bribery, prompting the NRM Electoral Commission to call off the exercise and investigate the allegations.

The suspension heightened tensions within the league, with rival camps digging in and calling for the party chairman’s intervention.

It was against this backdrop that Museveni convened Saturday’s meeting at State Lodge Nakasero, paving the way for Basajjabalaba’s endorsement as the consensus candidate for the 2025–2031 term.

With the endorsement, Mr Basajjabalaba is now expected to lead efforts to mobilise the business community under the NRM and champion policies aimed at supporting entrepreneurship and private-sector growth over the next five years. This means that the party remains with solving the issue of the Youth League whose elections were also suspended by Mr Museveni on grounds of gross irregularities.