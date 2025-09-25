I have come to build bridges, says Nandala

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has revealed that his leadership will focus on building a strong economic foundation and uniting the country if he is elected. Speaking at his first rally at Kampala Road Playground in Butabika-Luzira, Nakawa Division, shortly after his nomination, Mr Nandala emphasised that he had come to “build bridges and repair broken ones.”

He criticised President Museveni for what he described as a failure to deliver tangible services despite nearly 40 years in power. “We want to thank President Museveni for what he has done over 40 years. But what he has failed to do cannot be executed in the next five years; it needs new blood, and new blood is Nandala,” he said amid thunderous applause from supporters. Mr Nandala pledged to release Shs100 million annually to every village for economic empowerment and provide Shs1 million to each graduating student as start-up capital, which he said is currently lost through corruption.

“Poverty is at its maximum. Our youth have no jobs. This is an opportunity for you — you are going to get jobs when you vote for Nandala. No one should lie to you that President Museveni has the capacity to offer any jobs anymore,” he said. On economic revival, Mr Nandala promised to revive cooperatives across the country, drawing on his experience with the Bugisu Cooperative Union, which he helped rescue from collapse. “We are going to support local investors against foreigners because when Ugandans make money, it remains in the country, but when foreigners earn it, they take it abroad. We must empower our people if we are to build a strong economy,” he said.

He also pledged to allocate 10 percent of the national budget to agriculture to ensure more Ugandans earn a living. Mr Nandala’s campaign also emphasises healthcare and education, promising to build and equip hospitals and schools to benefit all citizens and bridge the gap between the poor and the rich. “We need a united country so that when you leave Koboko to go to Kisoro, you are treated like brothers and sisters. That is the life we want by uniting Uganda as one people,” he said. The FDC presidential candidate framed the upcoming election as a chance to introduce new blood and practical solutions, stressing that after more than four decades in power, President Museveni had done what he could. “I have been around for almost 59 years,” he reflected. “For all of you who have seen me, believe and accept that I am a worker — a servant you can rely on. That’s why I am in this election: to work for the people of Uganda and ensure better lives,” he added.

He unveiled his central campaign slogan: “Fixing the economy, money in our pockets.” Mr Nandala described the country’s current economic realities as dire, despite claims of GDP growth. “Poverty is how you manage your daily lives, how you live in your house. Are you meeting your basic needs? Are you able to take your children to school? Access medical care? Travel from one place to another? Have a roof over your head?” he wondered. Agriculture, he said, is the backbone of the economy, yet farmers are left unsupported. “Our country does not properly value farmers or their produce. That’s why many have abandoned crops like cotton, coffee, tea, sugarcane — poverty is increasing,” he said.

He promised to allocate 10 percent of the national budget to agriculture, ensuring farmers can not only produce but also access markets and storage facilities.

“We shall have silos to keep produce. A man producing 10 bags of maize has nowhere to store them. The government should keep the maize and issue a warehouse receipt, which the farmer can cash at any time,” he explained. Criticising the undervaluation of Uganda’s coffee, the leading foreign exchange earner, he noted that neighbouring countries profit by selling on the New York Stock Exchange at premium prices, while Uganda loses out. “As president, if you give me the mandate, coffee will get the best treatment, and you will get value for this country,” he promised.