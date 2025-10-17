I will make Museveni my advisor if elected, says Mabirizi

The Conservative Party (CP) presidential candidate, Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi, has said he will make incumbent President Yoweri Museveni his advisor if elected.

During his party manifesto launch in Masaka City on Tuesday, Mr Mabirizi, a two-time presidential candidate, stated that having Mr Museveni support him after he takes over office will allow him to leverage Museveni's extensive experience in both regional and international politics.

Mr Mabirizi said making Mr Museveni his advisor is part of his strategy to provide a “safe landing” for the incumbent after leaving power.

He said his initiative will help the country rewrite its history by having the former president stay in the country even after leaving office, unlike in the past when former presidents had to flee the country for fear of their lives.

“We want to have the incumbent stay here in the country even after losing the election. We have not benefited from former presidents as a country because they usually run away after losing office. We shall tap into his [Museveni] experience in the new position of advisor, which we shall give him,” he added.

Uganda, which gained its independence in 1962, has never experienced a peaceful change of power. President Museveni, 81, who came to power in 1986 after a five-year guerrilla war, is destined to extend his rule beyond 40 years if he wins the forthcoming polls.

Mr Mabirizi, 50, further promised to introduce a federal system of governance, which is much cherished by people in central Uganda, saying the move will accelerate development across all regions in the country.

“Regions can solve their problems and benefit from what they produce under this system of leadership. Why would areas like Bunyoro, which are endowed with oil, be lagging? The country is blessed with many minerals, and this should be used to facilitate development in these areas,” he added.

Mr Mabirizi also promised to preside over a lean cabinet, reduce the number of parliamentarians, and commit the funds to improving social services in the country.

The presidential candidate said he will also improve the relationship of Uganda with other states and combat corruption that he said is currently widespread among government officials.

He added that those who will be implicated in corruption scandals will have their ill-gotten wealth confiscated and properties sold off, and the money used to improve social services.

CP leaders led by veteran politician John Ken Lukyamuzi asked people of Masaka to vote for leaders who will help in making and implementing good laws that benefit locals.

Before the manifesto launch, Mr Mabirizi held rallies and also made a stopover in the districts of Kyotera and Rakai to drum up support for his presidential bid.

During the 2016 General Election, Mr Mabirizi, who then stood as an independent, collected 24,498 votes representing 0.25 percent of the total vote, while Museveni, who won the race, garnered 5,971,872 votes (660.62 percent).

In Masaka District, Mr Mabirizi got 107 votes (0.12 percent) while Museveni received 41,988 votes (45.73 percent).