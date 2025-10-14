I will restore cooperatives to fight poverty – Bobi Wine

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has pledged to revamp cooperatives in order to fight rampant poverty in Bukedi Sub-region.

While addressing a rally at Bugola Primary School in Budaka District yesterday, Mr Kyagulanyi said the sub-region has remained poor because the ruling government “killed” the cooperatives in the area.

“My government will revamp cooperatives that were rooted here and empower farmers and we will treat all Ugandans equal. Most government resources have been plundered by few people leaving the vulnerable Ugandans to suffer. This is the only chance Ugandans have to decide whether to remain in oppression or build a new Uganda,” he said.

According to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census, Bukedi’s poverty rate stands at 37 percent, compared to the national average of 35 percent. The sub-region is among the poorest, with about 88.3 percent of households still depending on subsistence farming despite government efforts to improve livelihoods.

Government data shows that Bukedi’s per capita income is 43.7 percent, with a GDP per capita of $135 (Shs459,054). On August 22, 2024, President Museveni launched the first Bukedi Development Plan aimed at reducing household poverty. The plan has a total investment budget of Shs657.36 billion, to be implemented between 2024 and 2040. In Phase One (2024 to 2030), Shs177 billion is needed; Phase Two (2031 to 2036) will require Shs352 billion; and Phase Three (2036 to 2040) will need Shs128.36 billion for various development projects.

Mr Kyagulanyi, however, said the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has deliberately kept some areas poor. “This country is so rich, but it is unfortunate that the state of roads, health sector and education are in deplorable condition in some areas,” he said. He added that President Museveni is now living in history, and yet we are looking at the future.

“It’s upon Ugandans to vote either for the past or future, light or darkness, failure or success,” Mr Kyagulanyi said. Mr Moses Kirya, a farmer from Budaka District, said although the President encouraged them to grow mangoes and cassava, the prices remain very low. He added that the next government should focus on improving the prices of agricultural products.