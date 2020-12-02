I will revive cooperatives, build industries - Katumba

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Independent presidential candidate John Katumba has promised to revive cooperatives and build industries in Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa districts.

He made the remarks while on a campaign trail in Kagadi, Kibaale, Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa districts yesterday. However, police in Kyenjojo blocked him from addressing his supporters forcing him to drive to Kyegegwa.

Police in Kyenjojo commanded by the district police commander, Mr Julius Baganzi, blocked Katumba from addressing people at Kyenjojo market and on the roadside. They accused him of failing to have a specific venue for his address.

“Early in the morning, we called Mr Katumba to confirm his venue of the campaign but all in vain. We found him moving around the market in the town, an act we couldn’t allow because he was interrupting business,” Mr Baganzi said.

Speaking to the media after being blocked, Mr Katumba said he would revive cooperatives and build more industries to create jobs for the youth. He said industries will help farmers add value to their produce.

“Immediately I reached Kyenjojo, people told me that they need health facilities and if I am elected as the next president, I will build many health units in districts and equip them with medicine,” Mr Katumba added.

He also pledged to build more schools both primary and secondary in the district to promote education.

Mr Katumba blamed the Electoral Commission for not organising a free and fair elections stating that the campaign ground is not levelled for all candidates.

“This election is a shame to our country. If the EC knew that it was not ready to organise this election, why did it go-ahead to organise it,” he said.

While campaigning in Kyegegwa District, Mr Katumba promised to build a public university in the area. He also said his government will buy land for people who are landless in the district and those who have been evicted from their land.

The jobless man also promised to improve the welfare of police officers by increasing their monthly salary with the least officer getting Shs2 million.