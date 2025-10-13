Ikiriza lost PWDs election but is still upbeat

A few months ago, political parties were deep in the process of internal primaries, selecting flag bearers for various elective positions. These positions range from members of parliament and mayors to councillors and representatives of special interest groups, including persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Peace Ikiriza, a 40-year-old woman who hails from Namabale Village in Kassanda District, who is deaf and non-verbal, was among those who stepped into the political arena, contesting for the position of district female councillor representing PWDs, in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

It was a courageous bid that highlighted both the possibilities and the persistent challenges facing PWDs in the country’s political process.

Ikiriza’s attempt to enter local politics came through the college system, the electoral process used for special interest groups in Uganda. While the system is meant to ensure representation, it has also been criticised for limiting wider voter participation and being susceptible to manipulation.

Speaking through a sign language interpreter, Ikiriza described the process as ‘tough and exhausting.’

“I was competing with another woman, who is a little person. I began saving money for the campaign two years ago. My husband, siblings, and friends also chipped in, helping me with the costs,” she says.

Despite being non-verbal, the mother of three, who lives in Maganjo, Wakiso District, with her family, ran a grassroots campaign. With the help of interpreters and visual materials, she managed to put her message across.

As the founder of the Deaf Girls and Women Rights Network and an advocate with the National Association of Parents with Deaf Children (NAPADEC), the politician is no stranger to pushing boundaries. However, this time, she found resistance not just from the outside world, but even from within the disability community.

“Some people do not believe that a non-verbal person can represent them. But I managed to create awareness. There are a few deaf people in Kassanda, and most of them have never attended school. I met parents of deaf children and other PWDs who had never seen a deaf person competing with other people,” she shares.

Ikiriza also worked with Reach a Voice Uganda (RAVU), an organisation that focuses on sexual reproductive health among PWDs.

The challenges

As with other candidates in the race, Ikiriza faced financial hurdles in running her campaign, especially coupled with the fact that she had spent many years without living in Kassanda District. This meant she had to spend a lot of time introducing herself to the people.

“I did not receive any support from my political party, yet the campaign was costly. I had to move with an interpreter at all times. The interpreter lived in Kampala, and I had to pay him between Shs150,000 and Shs200,000 every day, depending on the distance we had to travel. I also had to buy him lunch and supper daily,” she explains.

The electoral college has 75 delegates, and the politician decries the fact that she had to spend a lot of money on them.

“That group is all about money. You need to spend money to bribe them. Sometimes, I would receive calls from them at night, when the interpreter had already left. I could not answer those calls. Some of them have outdated mobile phones that cannot be used for social media. I also had challenges with purchasing data every day to use on WhatsApp,” she notes.

Ikiriza also opens up about experiencing sexual harassment during the campaign, an issue that continues to plague women in politics across the country.

People line up behind candidates during the NRM primaries in Kampala recently. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZ

“Some men thought that because I am a PWD and a woman, I would be easy to manipulate. It was demeaning. Sexual harassment is real. When you ask someone to campaign for you, he will ask for your body in payment. So, you need to focus. A man will ask, ‘How will I benefit from your success?’ So, that is a challenge,” she explains.

Ikiriza also points out that the election attracted people who did not have a disability but wanted to take advantage of the rampant corruption in political offices. She says the electoral college was a stumbling block to her bid.

“Some people who had four fingers on one hand came in to say they were disabled. They were made delegates in the electoral college. Some claimed to be PWDs simply because they had undergone surgery. Then, there was the negative attitude. PWDs look down on deaf people. They would de-campaign me, saying if I were elected, the district would have to hire an interpreter,” she adds.

Ikiriza’s journey into politics was not just a public challenge; it was a personal one, too. Initially, her husband, who is also deaf, opposed her decision to contest. But, over time, he saw her passion and commitment and eventually offered his full support.

“He does not believe in politics. He really hates it. I had to stand my ground and tell him that I needed to serve my people. He agreed to support me but asked me to remember that I have a family to take care of as well. I thank him because he understood the situation,” she says.

Way forward

Though she did not win the party flag, the politician remains undeterred. With a growing platform as a disability rights advocate, she has set her sights on the future and is not backing down.

“That was just the beginning. I will contest again in 2030. Even if I live in Kampala, what is important is that I have a social network. Instead of living in the village, doing nothing, I can lobby for development from Kampala. It is only a two-hour drive to Kassanda, and I go there every weekend. I got 30 votes out of the 75 from the electoral college, so I cannot forget my people,” she vows.

While she learnt many things on the campaign trail, Ikiriza knows that for now, she does not have the power to change anything.

“There are people who have been in offices for many years but have failed to create an impact with the PWDs. So, we need to empower PWDs to take up political office. We need people who can work for our people. That is my dream; empower PWDs in Kassanda, instead of keeping quiet,” she explains.

Ikiriza believes that the college-based electoral system for PWDs needs reform, because it leaves too much room for exclusion. It is time that the PWDs voted directly.

“The major issue is inclusion. Some PWDs are empowered while others are not. The PWD MPs focus more on their electoral collages, which brought them to power, instead of focusing on developing the PWDs in the villages. So, the electoral college system has not helped us. We should be voting in our regions, with regional representatives,” she advises.

Ikiriza is now concentrating on her advocacy work of empowering deaf women, who she says face oppression from their families and other people.

“On the campaign trail, I met several girls who had nothing to use during their periods. That was my inspiration to start a project that makes reusable pads. Most of the time, I use my money to buy the materials. I hope that one day, a Good Samaritan will stand with me,” she notes.

Ikiriza’s story is one of determination, resilience, and hope. It is a powerful reminder that representation matters and that inclusion should not be a privilege, but a right. As Uganda moves forward in its democratic journey, voices like hers must not only be heard, but they must be supported, empowered, and protected.