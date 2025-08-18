Incumbent MPs beat newcomers in Lango UPC primaries

Incumbent Members of Parliament from the Lango Sub-region have trounced newcomers in the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party primaries for parliamentary and LC5 chairpersons’ flagbearers.

In Oyam, the area Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Santa Sandra Alum Ogwang, emerged the winner after defeating her rivals Ms Brenda Akello Komagum and Ms Susan Achola Olwee in the elections held on Saturday. Ms Alum’s Kwania counterpart, Ms Kenny Auma, sailed through unopposed.

In the neighbouring Dokolo District, the incumbent Woman MP, Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, trounced her competitor, Ms Anna Okwir Bung.

Ms Aguti polled 3,657 votes against Ms Okwir’s 422 votes. In Lira District, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Erute County South, Mr Jonathan Odur, won the UPC parliamentary flag after contesting with Mr Tom Edward Aguma.

Kwania

In Kwania, Mr Bob Okae, the incumbent Kwania North County MP, was also unchallenged. In Kole, former Ugandan Ambassador to Canada, Ms Joy Ruth Acheng, lost the Kole District UPC Woman parliamentary flag to former Lira District Woman MP, Ms Joy Atim Ongom.

Politicians from left to right: Joy Ruth Acheng, Joy Atim Ongom and Judith Alyek. PHOTO/COMBO

Ms Atim secured the flag with 3,180 votes against Ms Acheng’s 1,106 votes. Mr Peter Ocen, the incumbent Kole South MP, trounced his rival, Mr Denis Ogwang.

Lira City West Division

Mr Vincent Shedrick Obong, the incumbent MP for Lira City West Division, defeated a newcomer, Ms Maureen Awidi, for the UPC flag. Mr Obong obtained 671 votes against Ms Awidi’s 63 votes. While announcing the results yesterday, Mr Mahmoud Kazimbiraine, the UPC Electoral Commission chairman, urged all candidates to work together if they are to achieve a common goal.

“There are constituencies where we are so strong or where a candidate is so strong. So, I want to start by telling you [politicians] to work with those who have come through unopposed,” he said.

Mr Kazimbiraine added: “In any district, especially where we have got two constituencies and a Woman MP, I want to advise here that please do not leave a constituency to an individual. All of you work together. Woman MP, LC5 chairperson, constituencies’ candidates – form a district team that will look for votes for all of you.”