Incumbent MPs face it rough in joint campaigns

A group of incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) participating in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s primaries for MP seats across the country are facing challenges in joint campaigns ahead of the polls slated to take place on July 17, this Thursday.

During rallies in different constituencies in districts and cities, the incumbents are being interrupted by hecklers demanding answers over unfulfilled promises and perceived neglect of local issues. In districts like Bududa, Manafwa, Mbale, Bulambuli, Mukono, Dokolo, and Agago, the incumbents are met with jeers and boos from angry crowds when they speak. For instance, the Woman MP for Manafwa District, Ms Mary Gorreti Kitutu, and her counterpart for Bududa, Ms Agness Nandutu, are often chanted at with “iron sheet, we are tired” whenever they are given a chance to speak during the campaigns.

Ms Kitutu, the former minister of Karamoja Affairs, and Ms Nandutu, the former State minister of the same docket, were charged on April 6, 2023, with causing loss of public property, corruption, and conspiracy to defraud the government on allegations of diverting iron sheets meant to be relief materials for the people of Karamoja Sub-region. The cases against them are ongoing before the Anti-Corruption Court. In other districts, rallies have erupted into chaos, leading to the suspension of joint rallies.

Candidates in some districts opted for solo campaigns, like in Mbale City. In Manafwa District, Mr Charles Walimbwa Peke, the district NRM chairperson, suspended joint campaigns after they turned chaotic. “We suspended the campaigns and asked all candidates to appear before the electoral commission to resolve their grievances,” he said.

The violence prompted a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, who serves as the bodyguard of Manafwa Resident District Commissioner Patient Webule, to fire into the air to disperse the crowds. Violent clashes erupted between supporters of two rival candidates, Mr Kefwa Mafumo and Mr Godfrey Wakooli, during a joint campaign rally in Butiru constituency. The Bulambuli District NRM chairperson, Mr Paulo Kimamati, also announced the suspension of all joint campaigns due to the violence witnessed at different rallies. According to Mr Kimamati, the decision was made in response to candidates ferrying people from one area to another to disrupt rallies and cause chaos. “The party will hold a meeting with all candidates to agree on terms and conditions before resuming the campaigns,” he said. Mr Alex Burundo, a candidate for the Bulambuli County MP seat, welcomed the suspension, saying it would allow them to reorganise before resuming campaigns.

Non-adherence to guidelines

Mr Burundo condemned the practice of ferrying people to disrupt opponents, describing it as unacceptable. Early this month, the NRM’s electoral commission issued guidelines to all eyeing parliamentary seats while campaigning, including not allowing candidates to carry guns at campaign venues and warning against character assassination and the use of abusive language, among others.

However, some candidates in northern Uganda failed to defend the government in the fight against corruption and improve the welfare of locals, resorting to smear campaigns and attacking each other. Mr Thomas Okello, Lira City election officer, acknowledged that candidates are not honouring the joint campaign programmes, which were drawn up by themselves.

“You must remember that the joint campaign is not an option... I also want to advise that any organisation or meeting outside the joint campaign programme should not be an excuse for not attending the joint campaign,” he said in a July 10 statement.

Throughout the campaigns, life has been hard for dozens of candidates seeking NRM flags to run for political positions in the forthcoming 2026 General Elections. Voters in Lira, Dokolo, and Agago districts have been putting leaders to task to respond to critical issues affecting the redevelopment of northern Uganda, once a war-torn region. These issues range from the poor state of national, district, and community access roads to a lack of access to safe water and chronic absenteeism of service providers at service delivery points.

Mr Richard Odong, a resident of Alim Village in Pader District, said at a campaign rally in their area, people held the NRM candidates accountable for the impassable road stretching from Alim-Pagwari to Pader Town. Rev Robert Tubamoi Ocan, the Bishop of C.E.R. Church, said political leaders are silent on issues of poor service delivery during the rallies.

In Mukono District, different candidates vying for the party’s flag have expressed mixed reactions to the electoral commission’s directive to hold joint campaigns. The former State minister for Water, Mr Ronald Kibuule, who wants to recapture Mukono North Constituency, said joint campaigns would be more productive if they were designed to include voting on the same day as the campaigns.

“Some people are good at mudslinging others, yet they lack the true qualities of a leader. So this would be more impactful if voting occurs immediately after campaigns,” he said. Mr Umar Ssebuyungo, vying for the LC III seat for Mukono Central Division, opposes the concept of joint campaigns.

“The party doesn’t show any mechanism to counter members from conflicting camps assembled at the same venue, which is highly dangerous in case of a physical confrontation,” he said.

Mr Harunah Ssemakula, the NRM party chairperson for Mukono District, said several candidates are currently holding individual campaigns, but a joint rally will be organised before elections on Thursday.





Residents carry Mr Rogers Gumisiriza, who was shot in the leg during a clash between supporters of Kasambya MP David Kabanda and his rival Henry Muhumuza in Mubende District on July 7, 2025. PHOTO/ BARBRA NALWEYISO

“In Mubende, party leaders urged the party’s EC to ban joint campaign rallies citing fears that these gatherings may escalate tensions and potentially lead to violence,” Mr Ssemakula said.

Mr Thomas Ainebyoona, the Mubende NRM District chairperson, said a high-level meeting was held in Kampala on July 9 with the party’s EC chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi. The meeting brought together district NRM leaders, electoral officials, and candidates eyeing parliamentary and district chairperson seats.

However, Mr Ainebyoona said the meeting failed to find a solution to prevent clashes among supporters of different rivals.

“The joint rallies were introduced to foster unity among members and leaders, but instead, they have caused chaos. Supporters have booed incumbents, candidates have been blocked from addressing voters, and police have had to intervene to stop fights between rival factions,” he said.

The meeting took place just two days after violence erupted in Kasambya constituency, where supporters of incumbent MP David Kabanda clashed with those backing challenger Henry Muhumuza in Nabingola Sub-county. One person, Mr Rogers Gumisiriza, was shot in the legs, and several others were injured. In the same incident, two vehicles and a motorcycle were set on fire. Despite these concerns, the party’s EC resolved to continue with the joint rallies as initially planned. Each candidate was instructed to submit an independent, comprehensive campaign itinerary for review and approval. Following this, candidates resumed campaigns according to the approved schedules. Except for constituencies such as Lwemiyaga County in Sembabule District and East Moyo constituency in Adjumani District, the electoral body has told parliamentary candidates to hold joint rallies as a means of promoting party cohesion ahead of next year’s general elections. “What the top leadership expected is not what we are witnessing. Instead of unity, we are seeing bloodshed.

It is high time this arrangement is reviewed to save party members’ lives,” Mr Ainebyoona said. Minimising friction In Kalangala District, three parliamentary candidates were nominated unopposed, effectively setting the stage for a flag-off without internal competition. Mr Willy Lugoloobi will carry the NRM flag for Bujumba Constituency, Ms Carol Nanyondo for Kyamuswa Constituency, and Ms Aidan Nabayiga for the District Woman MP seat. According to Mr Julius Nganda, the NRM registrar in the district, they preferred consensus to foster unity among members. “The development is seen by some political observers as a strategic move by the NRM to minimise internal friction ahead of next year’s general elections, especially in a district that has recently seen a shift in political dynamics,” Mr Nganda said. During the 2021 General Elections, the National Unity Platform (NUP) got the district Woman MP seat, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) one seat (Kyamuswa) and Bujumba Constituency was won by an independent NRM-leaning candidate.

In Bukedea, the office of the district National Movement party (NRM) also halted the joint campaign rallies for the Member of Parliament due to security reasons. Mr Isaac Epilo, the NRM chairperson for Bukedea, said the party cancelled the rallies due to some of the candidates threatening party leaders or their rivals. “As a party, we have received threats of murder in Kamutur and Kolir sub-county, so we couldn’t continue with the rally,” said Mr Epilo. Mr David Beacham Okwere, one of the candidates, told this publication that his life is in danger and the party should look into the matters of security. “Even though we are campaigning but I am not safe. I am getting threats that they are going to undress me and pour acid to disorganise me from the campaign,” Mr Okwere said. Mr Steven Kabindi, aspiring for Buruli County in Masindi District, has said joint campaign rallies for the NRM primaries failed to take off due to the party's failure to provide necessary facilitation.

"Although the NRM electoral commission discussed holding joint campaign rallies, the party never provided the funding, so we couldn’t proceed," he said. Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the current Masindi District Chairperson and now a parliamentary candidate for Bujenje constituency, echoed similar frustrations. "The joint campaigns never worked because the party didn’t fund them. That made it hard for candidates like us," Mr Byaruhanga said. In Mbarara, Mr Kaweesa Ssebuma, City NRM party registrar, said they have not registered any clashes between candidates and their supporters. “Politics has been commercialised and you cannot in any way stop bribery of voters, but because candidates know of its implication, they do it covertly through agents, so it is hard to detect,” he said.

Different story in Adjumani district

Candidates contesting in the NRM primary elections in Adjumani have embraced joint campaigns across the two constituencies. The district, which comprises Adjumani East and Adjumani West constituencies, has seen contenders for LC5, Woman Member of Parliament (MP), and directly elected MP positions move together from one sub-county to another, engaging voters collectively. For the LC5 race, three candidates are in the running after one contender withdrew in favour of a colleague. The remaining candidates are the incumbent, Mr Ben Anyama, Mr John Anyanzo Ambayo, and Mr Richard Akuku.

The Woman MP seat is being contested by the incumbent, Ms Jesca Ababiku, Ms Rose Raleo, a former youth leader and secretary for health, and Ms Vicky Opia, a retired nurse. In Adjumani West, the flag bearer race has attracted Second Deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali, a former Tororo RDC Nixon Owole, a former Chief Finance Officer, Mr Moses Kibrai, and ex-humanitarian worker Santos Adrawa. The NRM Adjumani District Registrar, Mr Amos Chandimale issued strict campaign guidelines during the launch, warned against bribery, carrying campaign posters to venues, and possession of dangerous weapons. “You are allowed to mobilise your supporters from each sub-county, but we expect them to remain disciplined. Any candidate who violates these rules risks immediate disqualification,” he cautioned.



Compiled by Fred Wambede, Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, David Sekayinga & Diphas Kiguli, Rajab Mukombozi, Felix Ainebyoona, Simon Peter Emwamu, Marko Taibot, Felix Warom Okello, and Steven Wandera







