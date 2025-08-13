Incumbents have not done enough to stop floods - Ntoroko voters

Voters in Ntoroko District, part of the Rwenzori Sub-region in Western Uganda, have urged aspiring political candidates to prioritise a lasting solution to the floods that have plagued the district since 2019.

Residents say the flooding has cut off access to essential services and rendered several areas uninhabitable. They warned that in 2026, they will reject leaders who make “empty promises” and instead elect those who will hold the government accountable.

The most affected areas include Kanara Sub-County, Kanara Town Council, Butungama, Kibuku and Bweramule, where rising water levels from Lake Albert and the River Semuliki have repeatedly submerged homes and farmlands.

Road networks linking these sub-counties have been impassable for years, while several schools—such as Umoja and Rwangara Primary—were shut after being inundated.

Many children now study in internally displaced people (IDP) camps under tents. In June, two pupils from Rwangara Primary School drowned when their canoe capsized while crossing the flooded River Kiyanja in Kanara Sub-county.

Most families remain in IDP camps, while others have built makeshift shelters on water. Mr Alex Alimazan, a resident of Bweramule Sub-county, accused the leaders elected in 2021 of neglecting the crisis.

“In this concluding term, our leaders have done nothing to help us. The most urgent issue is relocating us to safer areas. Every time it floods, we lose our property, and lives may soon be next. We no longer want leaders with empty promises,” he said.

In Butungama Sub-county, residents have demanded the relocation of Masaka Primary School, which has been submerged for two years, forcing pupils to study in unsafe and unsanitary tents.

“When floods come, we move with our children to safer areas, but the school also gets submerged,” said Mr Alinda Tusingwire, a parent.

“We need Masaka PS relocated to a secure, permanent location.” The head teacher, Mr Asiimwe Vincent, said they briefly returned to the school premises this term, but the River Semuliki flooded again last week, forcing a return to tents.

“Our appeal to the government is clear: relocate the school to a safe area,” he said.

During a visit in May, President Museveni was asked by the district chairperson, Mr William Kasoro to provide a long-term solution.

The President suggested digging valley dams to collect floodwater for use during the dry season. However, the proposal was rejected by residents, who said the floods were too severe for such measures.

“What the President said about digging valley dams is not a viable solution,” said Mr Joshua Atuhiire of Katanga Village.

“The flooding here is massive—it has submerged villages over 10 kilometres from the Lake Albert shoreline. In some places, the water is over 10 metres deep. The only solution is to relocate people to safer ground.”

In 2021, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visited affected areas and announced that the government had secured funding to relocate displaced residents and rebuild Rwangara Health Centre III. More than three years later, relocation has not taken place, and displaced families still depend on humanitarian aid.

In 2023, the UPDF Engineering Brigade was contracted to reconstruct Rwangara Health Centre III in Kyamahigi, about five kilometres from its original site.