Inside ANT’s dream of service leadership





The presidential candidate for Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party in the January 2026 polls has trained his eyes on radical transformational leadership.

Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, who launched his homestead-based manifesto in Kampala, on Friday said: “Our vision is not merely to govern, but to serve; not merely to occupy positions, but to spearhead real transformation of our country, not merely to promise but to deliver on our promises.”

Gen Muntu also promised, once elected to occupy Uganda’s highest office in January next year, to prioritise the rule of law through a robust and responsive justice system, massive investment in human capital development, and equitable distribution of national resources.

He said his homestead-based manifesto will also focus on strengthening land rights and stop illegal evictions, invest in reliable energy, reform the public sector and push for zero tolerance for corruption.

The ANT party leader, who is running for the second time, also pledged improved access to healthcare and education, promoting gender equality and inclusion for youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Gen Muntu also promised to address the plight of migrant workers and ensure accountability for the deaths of Ugandans abroad.

Ms Alice Alaso, the ANT national coordinator, who also spoke at the launch, said they are not just about politics but rather determined to reclaim the country’s lost assets, protect families, and empower communities through healing the past injustices.

Shs25,200,000

The ANT’s lower-end basic target for every homestead’s annual income shall be a minimum of Shs25,200,000 for the lowest income earners.

Gen Muntu said this would be made possible through strong and effective structures and systems that support processes for raising household income.

“This includes promotion of producer cooperatives, finance institutions such as banks and Saccos, aggregators for bulking and primary processing, processors and traders, and the enforcement agencies. We shall give keen attention to this in the first two to three years,” he pledged.

Agriculture Muntu’s manifesto will invest across the entire value chain, from the farm to the market and turn agriculture into a powerful engine of national growth.

The ANT government also plans to build the capacity of local communities, enhance partnerships with the private sector to increase the supply of locally-manufactured inputs.

“This initiative will reduce the import bill and create jobs in both industry and agriculture while changing the situation of the current fish factories that are mostly engaged in low-level primary processing for preservation,” he said.

He pledges to focus on deliberate public initiatives at the community, institutional and household levels and to ensure planting of millions of trees yearly to make Uganda green.

Gen Muntu also pledged to increase water for production, insurance against shocks in production and income fluctuations, price stabilisation, diversification and farmer organisation and marketing, trends.

Industry and mining

Gen Muntu said Uganda’s mineral wealth has long been mismanaged under poor leadership.

“We are aware that it is not just about minerals and industries, but also that the governance and management of the revenues matter most. Countries with mineral resources have failed to turn the resources into growth and prosperity for their citizens due to having the wrong people in leadership,” he said.

The former army commander said his government would ensure sustainable exploitation, build professional infrastructure, promote local value chains to create jobs and empower women in artisanal mining.

Land rights

Gen Muntu said Ugandans have cried enough over stolen land, broken trust, and injustice pledging that ANT will protect land rights, stop illegal evictions, and restore dignity to every farmer.

“Land is life, and under ANT, it will no longer be a source of conflict but of prosperity and peace. We will enforce transparent land governance, support community land registration, and priorities justice for vulnerable groups, especially women and the poor, whose rights are often ignored,” he said.

Transport infrastructure

Gen Muntu described the country’s transport system as failing and yet it’s the lead driver of economic growth.

He pledged an integrated road, rail and water network as well as introducing light rail and buses in Greater Kampala with joint ownership for taxi and boda boda operators.

He said: “Ninety-five percent of freight and passengers depend on roads and many are crumbling. Bridges like Karuma and Katonga are deteriorating while urban congestion and accidents worsen. We shall use concessional financing, not gimmicks, and enforce road safety through smart design and education.”

Trade

Gen Muntu said trade is stifled by poor infrastructure, unfair taxation, weak enforcement, and low-quality imports despite it being the lifeblood of Uganda’s economy.

He said ANT will treat trade as a crosscutting priority; integrate it with transport, energy, banking, and urban planning; strengthen UNBS to stop the dumping of substandard goods and guarantee import safety and tackle oppressive taxes.

Human capital

The ANT party manifesto placed significant importance on human capital development through better quality education, improved access to better health, and better social services.

Gen Muntu said they will deliver people-first reform: specialised regional kidney and cancer treatment centres; strengthen VHTs for preventive care; and offer affordable health insurance.

ANT also seeks to introduce a workforce reform to ensure every health centre III has a doctor, every medical intern is supported, and more medical doctors and nurses are trained and well paid.

ANT also promises to strengthen education infrastructure with effective deployment to hard-to-reach areas; equalise pay for arts and science teachers; support income diversification; reform government support schemes and increase university scholarships to 10,000.

The manifesto also seeks to support families with people living with disabilities through skills training, improved workplaces for PWDs, give free braille and assistive devices to special needs learners and scale up investment in education.

Gen Muntu further revealed that he will give children scholarships based on need as opposed to academic performance, offer apprenticeships and tax incentives to all youth start-ups.