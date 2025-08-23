Inside CEC meeting that set up Kadaga Vs Among, while 19 stepped aside

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, and the First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, have been given a green light by the ruling NRM party’s top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), to compete against each other for the Second National Vice Chairperson (female) slot.

Monitor understands that this was after both declined to step down for the other. Sources who attended the two-day CEC meeting at State House Entebbe indicated that President Museveni, who chaired the meeting on Thursday, advised the two candidates to come to a consensus and have one drop out of the race in favour of the other.

Mr Museveni, who is also the ruling party’s National Chairperson, is said to have promised to appoint whoever stepped down to an eminent position out of the five positions he has to fill by appointment. However, the two failed to agree.

“The two candidates failed to agree on who should step down for the other, and both agreed to go for the race. The CEC cleared them both to go into the race, and the winner will take the cup,” one of the sources who attended the meeting said.

19 bow out

Despite Ms Among and Ms Kadaga failing to agree on who should step down, several other aspirants for different positions accepted to withdraw from the race after they were advised by President Museveni.

Sources indicated that the President, during his address, reminded candidates that they were competing for only one position and that there would only be one winner.

This, the sources added, forced some people to step out of the race willingly because they saw no realistic chance of winning. The race had attracted 50 contestants for various positions, including the National Chairperson, where President Museveni remains unopposed.

Other positions included the First National Vice Chairperson, the Second National Vice Chairperson (female), and regional Vice Chairpersons for Kampala, Central, Eastern, Western, Karamoja, and Northern regions. For the First National Vice Chairperson slot, four contestants had expressed interest.

However, three stepped down, leaving Mr Moses Kigongo unopposed. Mr Emmanuel Dinn Kisembo, one of the aspirants who stepped down for Mr Kigongo, said he did so “after a broad consultative meeting with CEC and chairman of NRM at State House, Entebbe, to be given mentorship, administrative and mobilisation experience.”

He added that bowing out was “for purposes of cohesion and stability of the party as we prepare for the forthcoming general elections, not breaking the party from within”. In the Eastern region, the race had attracted nine aspirants.

Six dropped out, leaving three to compete against each other. The competition will now pit incumbent Mike Mukula against Mr David Echodu Calvin and Ms Mariam Naigaga. The Western region attracted the largest number of contenders, with 11 candidates initially throwing the proverbial hat in the ring.

Among them was President Museveni’s brother, Mr Nzaire Sedrack Nowomugisha, who dropped out after three candidates stepped aside.

This left eight contenders, including the incumbent ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi. Sources indicated that President Museveni personally asked his brother to step down because the population might think he was pushing his family members to contest to expand his empire and the wider perception of the party.

NRM CEC hopefuls: Top (L–R): Brenda Kiconco (Nat’l Youth League chair), Daniel Kidega (V/chairperson North), Anita Among (2nd Nat’l V/chairperson Female), Jim Muhwezi (Veterans League chair), Sam Engola (V/chairperson North), Middle: David C. Echodu (V/chairperson East), Mariam Naigaga (V/chairperson East), Mike Mukula (V/chairperson East), Rebecca Kadaga (2nd Nat’l V/chairperson Female), Salim Saad Uhuru (V/chairperson K’la). Below: Harunah Kasolo (V/chairperson Central), Gyaviira Ssemwanga (Entrepreneurs League chair), Rehema Kyanika (Women’s League), Sedrack N. Nowomugisha (V/chairperson West), Jonard Asiimwe (V/chairperson West). PHOTO/COMBO

Elsewhere, Karamoja attracted seven contenders, of whom three stepped down. Meanwhile, in Kampala, only one contender withdrew. This leaves the incumbent Singh Katongole in a tight race with Mr Salim Uhuru, the Mayor of Kampala Central. Sadat Sserugo and Andrew Collins Bukenya also quietly fancy their chances in the race.

In the Central region, the race initially attracted nine people, but two dropped out. This left seven contenders, including incumbent Godfrey Ssubi Kiwanda, who is up against Mr Haruna Kasolo and Mr Joseph Ssewava Mukasa, to mention but two.

CEC resolutions

In an interview, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, NRM director of communication, confirmed that 19 people dropped out of various races either voluntarily or were asked to step aside.

Mr Dombo said the qualifications and experience of some candidates were still wanting, and these were asked to step down so that the party could continue to train and prepare them further for future leadership roles. He added that some candidates made personal requests to be given other jobs in exchange for stepping down, a strategy intended to reduce unhealthy competition.

"For instance, in the position of the First National Vice Chairperson, none of the candidates had the experience that could equate Mr Moses Kigongo, who has been a freedom fighter and came up with a number of ideologies for the party. None of them was forced to step down, but they withdrew willingly since they had no chances of winning,” Mr Dombo said.

On the issue of President Museveni’s brother, Mr Dombo confirmed that despite the President acknowledging his good mobilisation skills, Mr Museveni indeed advised him to step down, and he heeded the advice for the good of the party. The meeting, which started on Wednesday and climaxed on Thursday, came up with key resolutions and endorsements of candidates to contest for the party’s top leadership positions.

According to the resolutions seen by Saturday Monitor, the CEC warmly received the keynote address of the National Chairperson, Mr Museveni, which focused on the fight against corruption and strengthening the values of the Movement.

Members further deliberated on preparations for the forthcoming National Conference and the state of the NRM electoral process, calling for improvements in the organisation of party activities.

Mr Dombo yesterday told Monitor that after evaluating candidates seeking election to various offices, the CEC resolved to recommend certain names to the National Executive Council (NEC).

“The names that went through will be forwarded to NEC tomorrow (today). NEC can reject or uphold them because it’s the supreme organ of the party where decisions are made. The report from NEC will be forwarded to the delegates’ conference slated for August 27 to 28,” Mr Dombo revealed.

Winners, losers speak out

Minister Baryomunsi, contesting for Vice Chairperson of the Western region, said more contenders are still contemplating withdrawing. The ICT and National Guidance minister added that he expects more to step out before the final list is tabled. The Kinkiizi East lawmaker appealed to his competitors to allow him to serve one more term before vacating the seat he has occupied for the past five years.

“The person I succeeded was from Bunyoro Sub-region. So, for regional balance and political inclusion, I asked them to let me serve for one more term, since I have served only one. Since I come from Kigezi, some candidates stepped out on that ground,” Mr Baryomunsi said.

He added that he was fully prepared for the race, having already met delegates from all districts across the region, many of whom he said had promised to vote for him.

Meanwhile, Mr Joseph Ssewava Mukasa, contesting for the Central region seat, commended the CEC and President Museveni for entrusting and vetting him among the successful candidates. “Being approved means you don’t have any criminal record or scandals like some of my contenders. Once voted, we promise to deliver and ensure the interests of the party are served,” Mr Ssewava said.

Road to delegates’ conference

With the endorsement of candidates and the trimming down of the list through voluntary withdrawals and CEC guidance, the stage is set for the NEC to make the final pronouncements.

The NEC, as the supreme decision-making organ of the ruling party, will vet the CEC recommendations before forwarding the final list to the National Delegates Conference.

The Delegates Conference, scheduled for August 27–28, is expected to be a decisive event for the party’s internal leadership structure, determining not only who occupies the high-ranking positions but also how the ruling party positions itself for future elections.

The contest between Speaker Among and First Deputy Prime Minister Kadaga for the Second National Vice Chairperson (female) slot is expected to be one of the fiercest races, setting the tone for a hotly contested Delegates Conference.

Recommended candidates as per CEC resolutions:

National Chairperson and NRM Presidential Candidate: Gen (rtd) Yoweri Museveni 1st National Vice Chairperson: Al Hajji Moses Kigongo 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female): Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Anita Annet Among Vice Chairperson – Northern Region: Daniel Fred Kidega, Obua Dennis Hamson, Sam Engola Vice Chairperson – Karamoja Region: Lokii John Baptist, Aachila John Roberts Rex, Johnson Ngorok, Lokii Abrahams Vice Chairperson – Central Region: Kalisa Kalangwa Moses, Kyeswa Hakim, Ssewava, Mukasa Joseph Ssemakula, Kiwanda Godfrey Ssubi, Kyeyune Kasolo Vice Chairperson – Kampala Region: Marwaha Katongole Singh, Salim Saad Uhuru, Sserugo Sadat, Bukenya Collins Andrew Vice Chairperson – Eastern Region: Mariam Naigaga, Mike Mukula, Echodu David Calvin Vice Chairperson – Western Region: Bwengye Lauben Muhangi, Asiimwe Jonard, Kamugisha Blaise, Kamuganga Dick Nuwamanya, Byaruhanga Barigye Enoch, Atuhe Innocent, Mawanda Michael Maranga, Baryomunsi Chris