Inside fight for NUP party flag

The National Unity Platform (NUP) acknowledged that as newcomers to the electoral process, their vetting procedure for the 2021 General Election fell short of expectations.

Just like it is in the current process, NUP ticket holders in 2021 weren’t selected via an internal election, say like the one that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party holds with its countrywide primaries where all positions are up for grabs, save for the presidential flag-bearer that is ring-fenced for Yoweri Museveni, the party’s national chairperson.

Back then, NUP constituted a 10-member panel dubbed the Elections Management Committee (ECM), led by Ms Mercy Walukamba. It was tasked with vetting would-be candidates before Uganda went to the polls in 2021.

But during the vetting process, those who were unsatisfied with the outcomes made a stunning disclosure. They revealed that it wasn’t the ECM that was making the hard choices, but rather the party’s top leaders led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, and his brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, alias Chairman Nyanzi, at the time the party chief mobiliser.

NUP members are seen on July 29, 2025 during the vetting of aspirants for different positions. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Several sources who spoke on condition of anonymity in the run-up to the 2021 poll said the party’s leadership wasn’t considering meritocracy as it had been assumed.

Instead, what was key for NUP was family or kinship ties. Acquaintances and money were also used to cherry-pick cardholders.

It is against this backdrop that Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, NUP’s secretary general, promised that the party would have a stricter process than was the case in 2020.

“We were a new party in 2020, but now we have a lot of experience. We gave our cards to people who shouldn’t have represented the party because we had no mechanism to weed out dangerous people,” Mr Rubongoya said following a fallout with legislators such as Twaha Kagabo (Bukoto South), Michael Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality), Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe), Jimmy Lwanga (Njeru Municipality), Bashir Kazibwe Mbaziira (Kawempe South), among others.

Lightning strikes twice?

The unpalatable news for Mr Rubongoya is that although the EMC has been reconstituted, allegations that NUP members, even this term, are being given cards due to their close friendship with Mr Kyagulanyi have dominated the discourse. Mr Rubongoya stands accused of being one of Mr Kyagulanyi’s friends who have ring-fenced the party’s flag ahead of the 2026 poll.

Mr Rubongoya currently stands unopposed to vie for the Kampala Central slot in the House after a vetting process that has been widely described as a formality. This is despite Mr Moses Kataabu, a NUP-aligned councillor at City Hall, having gone public with his interest in the position as early as last year.

Mr Kataabu is a veteran of Kampala Central politics, having served as a councillor at Kampala Central Division nearly a decade, albeit as a Democratic Party (DP) member. Just like many DP politicians, Mr Kataabu decamped to NUP in 2020 and he won the councillorship as a red wave swept across Buganda.

Mr Kataabu captured the imagination of Ugandans in 2021 when he turned up at City Hall during the swearing ceremony of councillors sporting a red beret, his hands in chains, and holding a placard with a demand, “Museveni, free political prisoners”.

Taken aback, Chief Magistrate Mariam Ayo, who was aiding the process of taking the oath, asked Mr Kataabu to dress decently.

NUP's Moses Kataabu.

The veteran politician was, however, having none of it. “What is the problem with this? I am here to take an oath, and that has no problem. Ugandans are not free.

We are not free,”Mr Kataabu said. The Magistrate insisted that she wouldn’t swear in Mr Kataabu unless he removed the chains.

“We are not forcing you, but directing that you remove that. Unless you remove it, you are not going to take the oath,” Magistrate Ayo said amid Mr Kataabu’s defiance. Last year, Mr Kataabu told this publication that it was time to become a legislator.

“I have been in the Local Government for 20 years, so I’m interested in being an MP. I have been a councillor for the central division for 10 years. And also, this one [ City Hall] for almost 10 years. I have also been LC One, LC Two, I have also served on the Youth Council in Kampala central – so I’m interested in that position [ MP] and I’m ready to serve, provided my party gives me the go-ahead,” Mr Kataabu said.

Yet Mr Kataabu’s plans were upended once NUP’s top brass, not the EMC, agreed that Mr Rubongoya, who was once Mr Kyagulanyi’s Law lecturer, would be their flag-bearer in the Kampala Central parliamentary race.

Since Mr Rubongoya is one of NUP’s founders and a close confidant of Mr Kyagulanyi,Mr Kataabu realised he stood no chance. Still, Mr Rubongoya moved to dispel the notion that people like Mr Kataabu were being coerced. “Harmonisation is voluntary. If you don’t want, we don’t force it,” he said.

Metaphorical sore thumb

Yet the pattern of NUP people who have pulled out of races after realising that they are taking one people who are Mr Kyagulanyi’s bosom buddies has been there for all to see. This scenario has played out in Nakawa Division, where Mr Kyagulanyi’s long-term singing partner, Mr Ali Bunken, alias Nubian Li, is seeking the party’s flag for the Nakawa mayoral office.

Nakawa East MP and Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi (right), with Mr Waiswa Mufumbiro (left), the NUP Deputy Spokesperson vying for Nakawa East MP, and Mr Ali Bukeni, alias Nubian Li (centre), who is contesting for Nakawa Division Mayor, after submitting their nomination forms on June 18, 2025, at Makerere Kavule. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

For NUP, the Nakawa scenario is a curious case in the sense that Mr Paul Mugambe, the current office holder, is a NUP member. It appears that when Mr Mugambe sensed he stood no chance against Nubian Li, he decided not to waste his energy and resources. Mr Godfrey Luyombya, who is Mr Mugambe’s deputy, had other ideas and dared to take on Nubian Li.

However, when NUP’s heavyweights like Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), openly rallied behind Nubian Li, Mr Luyombya called it a day.

“Upon all the procedural discussions, I found it prudent to withdraw from the race in the interest of harmony and cohesion,” said Mr Luyombya, who had doled out academic bursaries and highlighted his achievements such as the construction of spring wells as he warmed up to challenge for Nakawa Division mayor.

Kawempe Division also continues to stand out like the metaphorical sore thumb. At the mayoral level, Umar Magala pulled out again, citing party cohesion, leaving the race to the incumbent Emmanuel Sserunjogi and former Kawempe North legislator Latif Ssebaggala Ssengendo.

Mr Ssebaggala, who in 2021 was denied the NUP ticket as he sought to represent Kawempe North for the fifth consecutive term, has been bold in accusing Chairman Nyanzi of trying to influence who will get the NUP mayoral ticket in Kawempe Division.

“Chairman Nyanzi, stop influence peddling. Stop segregation in our party. You don’t decide for us in Kawempe,” Mr Ssebaggala protested in a video that went viral in June.

A deafening silence

Mr Nyanzi, who is now NUP’s envoy on international affairs, has been here before. In 2020, the man dubbed NUP’s Salim Saleh—thanks to being the party's No 2—was fingered for allegedly pocketing money from people who wanted NUP tickets.

Although he vehemently denied the allegations, it was said Mr Nyanzi aided people like Mr Aloysius Mukasa to get the NUP ticket at the expense of Mr Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku.

After failing to secure the NUP flag, Mr Mukaaku, who would later stand and lose on the ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), labelled the vetting process fraudulent.

“We were convinced that bribery and corruption would be resisted when the party was started. To our surprise, the top echelon of the party is issuing party tickets to the highest bidders irrespective of the general interest of the struggle for change,” Mr Mukaaku revealed.

NUP’s decision to give Mr Mukasa a ticket reportedly on account of having not just bankrolled the party but also having relations with Mr Kyagulanyi’s family has come under scrutiny. This was after Mr Mukasa remained largely silent in the House, prompting President Museveni to ridicule Rubaga South voters.

“I no longer know what’s happening in Rubaga Division. The last time I heard about it was during Ken Lukyamuzi’s days—at least he used to criticise everything. Your current MP is silent,” Mr Museveni said.

NUP’s EMC must now decide on whether to retain Mr Mukasa or give the party’s ticket to Ms Eugenia Nassolo. Another contender is the comedian Reign, whose real name is Mr Obed Lubega.

Then NUP mobilisation chief Fred Nyanzi chats with party president Robert Kyagulanyi and secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya following his release on February 21, 2025, after spending four days in detention. He was reportedly dropped near his home by security operatives. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Chairman Nyanzi, who was key in choosing Mr Mukasa, has presented another headache to the EMC. Last year, Mr Nyanzi decided that he wouldn’t stand again in Kampala Central, where he lost to Mr Muhammad Nsereko in 2021.

He first jockeyed with challenging Mr Erias Lukwago for Kampala Lord Mayorship. But when he realised that vanquishing Mr Lukwago would be a tall order, he decided to stand in Kawempe South. The constituency had allegedly been abandoned by Mr Kazibwe, a former journalist.

Though Mr Nyanzi thought getting the card was a done deal, Mr Roy Ssembogga, who was one of the early supporters of the People Power movement, threw his hat into the ring.

This presents a dilemma for the EMC because if Mr Nyanzi is picked, the accusation would be that they’ve given it to him on account of being Mr Kyagulanyi’s brother. Yet if they give to Mr Ssembogga, Mr Nyanzi might feel betrayed since he thinks he has sacrificed a lot for NUP. Mr Nyanzi’s sacrifice should be seen in the context of his kidnapping this year, on account that he had arranged a mock foot soldier military parade to celebrate Mr Kyagulanyi’s birthday. “This regime nearly killed me,” Mr Nyanzi said after being dumped four days following his abduction.

Thorny issues

As the vetting process goes on, there have been allegations that Mr Ssembogga had been pressured to pull out of the race. “They asked us to harmonise, but we agreed that we would subject ourselves to the process,” he said. Saturday Monitor understands that there seems to be an imbalance because Mr Kyagulanyi was recently seen in Wandegeya township, in Kawempe South, with Mr Nyanzi talking to possible voters. Elsewhere, in Makindye East, Mr Derrick Nyeko, the incumbent lawmaker, has also premised his survival on being closer to Mr Kyagulanyi more than anything else. Mr Nyeko is facing a challenge from Mr Mosh Ssendi, alias Mr Mosh, and Mr Robert Ssekidde, alias Tuff B.

NUP’s Wakiso District chairperson race, which has pitted Mr Nasiff Najja, the current Wakiso council speaker, against former Makindye Ssabagabo MP Emmanuel Kigozi, is also likely to be decided on who is closer to Mr Kyagulanyi.

Mr Najja seems to have the upper hand on account that he has been Mr Kyagulanyi’s aide for a long time. Kigozi, on the other hand, was denied the NUP ticket to defend his parliamentary seat in 2021. Another thorny issue in this process has been how the EMC is constituted, with some of its members being candidates.

This has prompted many to point out that they are being judged in their cases. In the last elections, then EMC chairperson, Ms Walukamba, was part of the process in which she was given a NUP card to challenge for the Bugweri Woman Representative slot in the House, which she lost to NRM’s Rachel Magoola. In the context of the 2021 elections, another contentious member of the EMC was Mr John Mary Ssebuwufu, who won the race to represent Nakawa West as a councillor at Kampala City Council Authority.

As if that was not enough, Mr Ssebuwufu was part of the people who decided to give the NUP ticket to Ms Harriet Nakiyemba Ssebuwufu, his wife, in the Masaka District Woman MP race. Ms Joan Namutaawe, who was denied the ticket, went ahead and stood as an Independent in the race she won with 12,541 votes, while Mr Ssebuwufu’s wife came fourth with only 4,610 votes.

Although the EMC has been reconstituted, Mr Ssebuwufu, who intends to defend his councillor position, has remained a permanent fixture, prompting his opponents to cry foul.

“The incumbent is the one setting questions for us. The party promised us a fair process, but we don’t think this is a fair process. Even if on merit, Mr Ssebuwufu is better than us, it’s very hard to believe such an assessment under the circumstances. If I don’t get the NUP card, I will stand as an Independent,” a NUP member who is challenging Mr Ssebuwufu said on condition of anonymity so he can speak freely.

Opposition NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi poses for a photo with seven MPs who announced that they had joined the party at its headquarters in Kampala on May 21, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

The NUP constitution stipulates that: “Members of the committee shall be party members with proven integrity and must not hold any elective position or another position within the party organs. For avoidance of doubt, if a member of the committee wishes to contest for any position, he or she shall resign as member of the committee six months before the commencement of [party nomination in respect of that position, and in the case of a by-election, as soon as a by-election is announced.”

Asked about this matter, Mr Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the NUP deputy spokesperson, said: “Mr Ssebuwufu is handling the MPs and other positions in the vetting, when it comes to his position of councillor, he will have to step aside and have the other members of the committee quizzed because we believe in transparency. Mr Mufumbiro has also had a change of mind, relocating from Jinja City South where he contested in the previous election to vie for the Nakawa East MP position.

“The idea is to make sure the city belongs to NUP since this is the stronghold. There is no chance for any margin of error,” a source said at the time. The rest of the strong candidates within central region, according to the source, would be left to continue for another term. “There was a process we started with of receiving interests from various members for different positions and thereafter we collected all the data and segmented them into various positions according to the way we got them,” Mr Mufumbiro said. In the Nakawa East where Mr Mufumbiro is running, he is battling three other candidates for the flag.

These include: Vianny Muwonge, Martin Lubega and Okot Ochaya who are on ground campaigning. Claims of patronage (Mr Mufumbiro is Mr Kyagulanyi’s acquaintance) have, however, been hard to dismiss. Mr Mufumbiro told Saturday Monitor that, where there are multiple candidates, NUP’s EMC calls for harmonisation that rides on magnanimity, with rivals paving the way for the strongest candidate.

NUP's constitution

Article 12 (iii) of the NUP constitution as adopted from the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURDP) stipulates how to determine the candidate to become the flag-bearer of the party for the purposes of a presidential election.

“The secretary general shall give notice of at least seven (7) days to any interested party members to apply for consideration as presidential flag bearer. Where a member of the National Executive Committee is interested in becoming the presidential flag bearer for the party, he or she shall recuse himself or herself from attending the meeting to make the decision, except that the National Executive Committee may invite any interested person to appear and show cause why he or she should become the flag bearer. If the party president is interested in becoming the flag bearer, then one of the deputy presidents selected from among themselves shall chair the meeting,” reads the constitution.