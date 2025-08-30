Inside NUP move to court Rebecca Kadaga

In the 2021 presidential race, NUP candidate won eight districts in Busoga, while Mr Museveni, won three districts in the sub-region that Ms Kadaga has for decades wielded influence over.

The NUP leader is now trying to bring her to his side after she lost in the NRM CEC polls this week.

It was at the end of 2020 when the National Unity Platform (NUP) Principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, visited the eastern district of Kamuli to advance his presidential ambitions.

Among the many things the musician-turned-politician did was to make it a point to send a message to the matriarch of the district, if not the entire Busoga Sub-region, Ms Rebecca Kadaga.

NUP, Bobi Wine said, had nothing against Ms Kadaga, even if she belongs to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party that NUP wants to dislodge from power.

Bobi Wine not only promised to give Ms Kadaga a job if he were to win the 2021 presidential race, but also claimed that despite being a Muganda, the long-serving Kamuli District Woman Representative (DWR) in Parliament was his paternal aunt.

National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, addresses supporters in Mayuge District in the Busoga Sub-region on September 4, 2023.

Mr Kyagulanyi’s Busoga campaign trail wasn’t without tests as the military kept teargassing his entourage off the main roads. They, in the process, squeezed the NUP entourage into the narrow village paths.

The highlight was how the Opposition leader’s arrest in Luuka District sparked off the riots both in Buganda and Busoga sub-regions that resulted in the security crackdown in which more than 50 people were reportedly killed by security forces.

The results of the presidential campaign were clear—Mr Museveni, for the first time since 1996 when the first presidential elections under his NRM were organised, lost not just Kamuli but the entire Busoga Sub-region.

To be specific, Mr Museveni won only three districts—Buyende (the home district of House Speaker Anita Among’s husband, Mr Moses Magogo), Kaliro, and Namutumba. This was nowhere close to the eight districts in Busoga Sub-region that Bobi Wine tucked under his belt.

Why Busoga voted NUP

Officially, a number of reasons worked in concert to contribute to Mr Museveni's loss of Busoga, with the first being the low rates of sugarcane. With Basoga farmers producing more cane than the private millers can take, Mr Museveni in 2019 promised that his regime would construct a sugar mill to absorb surplus sugarcane.

This, however, has never been put in place. Another related issue was that Mr museveni, who has been in power since 1986, has over these decades reneged on his promises such as the construction of the 58-kilometre Kamuli-Bukungu Road. The promise has been in national budgets for two decades without anything being done.

The elephant in the room, however, was Ms Kadaga. In fact, some voices in the community claimed that they knew the NRM regime was out to get rid of her in the last election. This, they further alleged, was to ensure she doesn’t contest for Parliament speakership.

There are voices that Opposition doyen Proscovia Salaamu Musumba’s candidature in the Kamuli DWR race was sponsored by people who are closer to President Museveni. This, it is said, was in an effort to retire Ms Kadaga from elective politics.

Ms Musumba, who is now among the founders of the nascent Opposition People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), in her usual take-no-prisoners style, rubbished the claims, but they stuck.

Kadaga stands accused

If Ms Kadaga’s supporters were cocksure the regime was using all efforts to get rid of her in the 2021 elections, which she easily won with 92,840 votes, then the NRM honchos have since insisted that it was Ms Kadaga who clandestinely supported Bobi Wine to defeat Mr Museveni in Busoga.

All these claims from other camps have no empirical evidence, but they show the spirit in which the showdown between Ms Kadaga and Ms Annet Anita Among for the position of the NRM’s Second Vice Chairperson (Female) on its Central Executive Committee (CEC) has been constructed over the last years.

Left to right: First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, President Museveni and Parliament Speaker Anita Among In Kololo, Kampala, on August 27, 2025. Ms Among was elected 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) for the NRM party, defeating Ms Kadaga. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The notion by the NRM that Ms Kadaga had a covert understanding with NUP was further entrenched when the Opposition party supported her in the fight for speakership against the now deceased Jacob Oulanyah, who had been endorsed by the NRM.

There is also a bitter history here because in 2016, Oulanyah, who had been Ms Kadaga’s deputy, wanted to stand for Speakership, but Ms Kadaga protested because there was an unwritten rule that NRM cadres hold speakership for two terms.

She cited Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, who served two terms as House Speaker before Mr Museveni appointed him as his Vice President, a position that is looked at as a sign of being phased out of the system.

Having observed that Ms Kadaga was making strong points, Mr Museveni opted for a tactical withdrawal. He convinced Oulanyah, who had picked speakership forms, not to challenge Ms Kadaga but instead to settle for the Deputy Speakership position.

Left to right: Former parliament speakers Jacob Oulanyah (RIP), Rebecca Kadaga, President Museveni and incumbent Speaker Anita Among. PHOTO/COMBO

Mr Museveni assured Oulanyah that he would have his back in five years if he still had interest in speakership, and indeed he did. Mr Museveni, who didn’t want to have the Oulanyah–Kadaga showdown at Kololo, asked Ms Kadaga to consider taking up the Vice President slot, which the former Speaker flatly rejected, saying there’s “nothing” there. Observers took this to connote that the Vice President has no budget and power when compared to the Speaker.

With Ms Kadaga mobilising the Opposition to back her, President Museveni sat in Kololo to ensure nothing went wrong as Oulanyah took the day. Ms Kadaga, who had rejected the Vice Presidency, had to eat humble pie and take up the Cabinet positions—First Deputy Prime Minister and East African Community Affairs minister.

NUP’s 2026 Busoga plans

With the 2026 presidential campaigns just a few months away, Mr Kyagulanyi visited Busoga’s Iganga Municipality, where the NUP strategically located its eastern offices to serve the entire eastern region. Well knowing of the fight between Ms Kadaga and the current Speaker of Parliament, Ms Among, which was playing out at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds during the NRM’s National Delegates Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, Mr Kyagulanyi said the former speaker was welcome to NUP.

“They are chasing her, but I’m asking you to tell her that for us, we love her,” Mr Kyagulanyi, who has been baptised a Lusoga name—Ngobi, went on to clarify that his relations with Ms Kadaga, elucidating that although they belong to different ethnic groups, they belong to the same clan, Mbogo, call it in English the Buffalo.

Anthropologists have always argued that the Bagana and Basoga are cousins, but in making these speeches, Mr Kyagulanyi is trying to show how this relationship is ironclad and, perhaps, could have an implication on the voting patterns. “When we are in Busoga, we are at home. No one should doubt that. We are at home,” Mr Kyagulanyi said, adding: “If you look at the population in Buganda. And that of Busoga, if you add them together, then we shall be in business.”

Mr Kyagulanyi’s call for Busoga to wake up comes in the aftermath of the standoff between Kadaga and Museveni, in which the former House Speaker, who has detected that she is being sidelined, warned that she isn’t on her own, but rather she is representing a community.

“A few years ago, I was publicly humiliated in this country by the way I was removed from the Office of the Speaker. I took it in good stride and continued doing my work, but I’m being followed. How much more can you press an individual?” Ms Kadaga asked.

She added: “Mr Chairman [Museveni], I think this is not the first time I’m raising this matter. I told you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause serious problems in my community. People here may think they are fighting an individual, but you are fighting a bigger community. And that’s not right for the politics of Uganda.”

Kadaga overplaying her hand?

In rebuttal, Mr Museveni tried to distinguish Ms Kadaga and her community, the Basoga.

“It’s not right for you to involve my people, the Basoga. You try to give the impression that if it’s not you, the Basoga aren’t there. This is not correct. And I have had references to that issue, but I keep quiet. I’m a man who keeps quiet,” Mr Museveni said.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga (left) in the process of picking nomination forms to express interest in the Kamuli District Woman MP seat at the NRM party headquarters in Kampala in June 2025. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Although Ms Kadaga has claimed she has been mobilising Basoga to support the NRM, Mr Museveni, in his rebuttal, was not as generous with his praise.

“I’m the one who fought for the Basoga; not anybody else. I’m the one who avenged William Nadiope by defeating Idi Amin. By defeating UPC [Uganda’s People’s Congress], which put Nadiope in prison. Who else did anything for the Basoga?” Mr Museveni asked. If Ms Kadaga called the standoff over speakership in 2021 a humiliation, then her loss to Ms Among this week in the race for the NRM Second Vice Chairperson (female) position was potentially career-ending, politically speaking.

Ms Among won 92.8 percent of the vote. It’s not clear if the sample of NRM delegates from Busoga who did not vote her in CEC can be used to make a generalisation of how weak Ms Kadaga has become in the sub-region that now Mr Museveni and the NRM can disregard her and move on.

Ms Among, a native of Teso Sub-region but married to Mr Magogo, a Musoga, has been positioning herself in this term as “Mama Busoga”, basically meaning the matriarch of Busoga.

This is a title that has for years belonged to Ms Kadaga, something Ms Kadaga has found repugnant.

“We have seen some lousy leaders from our area going to meet somebody who uses a lot of Vaseline. Somebody who has been sanctioned by Western countries,” Ms Kadaga said in a veiled attack on Ms Among.

The defeat this week has prompted Ms Kadaga, who started serving the NRM in the 1980s in her native village in Mbulambuti, Kamuli, to start quietly thinking about exiting the party.

L-R: Defence minister Jacob Oboth and state minister for housing Persis Namuganza engage first deputy PM Rebecca Kadaga during the NRM'S National Executive Council meeting at State House Entebbe, Wakiso District on August 23, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT/NRM

Mr Kyagulanyi has already laid out a red carpet in the NUP.

“My paternal auntie, we love you so much. Those henchmen [ NRM] are throwing you out. Why are you still with them? You have a lot of qualities. You have a lot of qualities. Come and we change Uganda. Those henchmen are despising you ...,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.