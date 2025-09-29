Inside presidential candidates choice for maiden campaigns

The strong bond they hold with some regions, their historical connections to some places, and the uniqueness of the challenges affecting people living there are some of the reasons that prompted a section of presidential candidates to pick the first venues of the campaigns where they will unveil their manifestos.

Two days after being cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest for the 2026 presidential election eight presidential candidates, after harmonising with the EC, each chose a specific venue where they will start their campaigns and launch their manifestos. The candidates are the incumbent, Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM); Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP);

Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC); Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT); Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP); Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man’s Party (CMP); Frank Bulira of the Revolutionary People’s Party (NPP), and Elton Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP).

The EC last Friday released a schedule of the 90-day campaign, which shows that candidate Museveni will start today in Kampala, but officially launch his manifesto in Luweero District tomorrow.

The NUP’s Kyagulanyi, according to the schedule, will also start his campaigns today in Jinja District, one of the most populated districts in Busoga sub-region in eastern Uganda. Mr Mafabi is scheduled to launch his campaign today in Buikwe District, a few kilometres from Jinja District, where Mr Kyagulanyi will be.

Munyagwa will kick off his campaign from his Kawempe home area today, while NPP’s Frank Bulira will be in Bugiri District. The EC schedule further shows that Maj Gen Muntu will kick-start his campaigns tomorrow in Kawempe Division in Kampala and wind up from Kampala Central, while Mabirizi will launch his manifesto from Kiboga District on Wednesday this week.

Why they choose those districts

Kyagulanyi: Jinja

Mr Kyagulanyi will kick-start his campaign in Jinja today, where he is expected to unveil his manifesto to the electorate. Mr Kyagulanyi said he chose the district because of the love he has received from its people in the past and the unique challenges they go through.

The musician-cum-politician who is challenging Mr Museveni for the second consecutive time told the Monitor sister company, NTV, during an exclusive interview last Friday that, “I have gotten a lot of love in Busoga; they have wholeheartedly welcomed me, but most importantly, it’s the place that has suffered after Karamoja, yet it has a large population of voters, so we want to send our message to the rest of Uganda, starting with Busoga.”

Mr Kyagulanyi has special, ugly, and unfortunate memories from this region, because it was in the Luuka District, which is 35km away from Jinja, where he was arrested on November 20, 2020, during the last election campaign.

His arrest prompted the youth to protest on Kampala streets, leading to the shooting to death of more than 50 people, including innocent Ugandans who were reportedly not actively participating in the protests. With a population of 4.3 million people, according to the latest National Population and Housing Census, the Busoga Sub-region is the second most populated region in Uganda after the Central region.

Statistics from the EC also indicate that the Busoga Sub-region had the second-highest number of registered voters in the 2021 General Election. The EC data shows that the voters in Busoga were 1.8 million, a number which rose from 1.6 million voters in 2016. Until 2021, President Museveni had never lost in the Busoga Sub-region since 1996.

While he won the general 2021 polls with 6.01 million votes, Museveni performed poorly in the Busoga Sub-region after scoring 404,862 votes against Kyagulanyi ’s 437,059 votes. Of the 11 districts, he won only three and lost the rest. Mr Kyagulanyi hopes to ride over the current NRM’s misfortunes in Busoga to completely win over it and secure more parliamentary seats for NUP.

Yoweri Museveni: Luweero

The incumbent is starting his campaigns in Kampala today, but the real unveiling of his manifesto will be done tomorrow in Luweero District, according to the EC presidential campaign roadmap.

Luweero was the epicentre of the 1981-86 guerrilla war, which brought President Museveni to power. He has ruled Uganda for close to 40 years and is seeking re-election for the seventh term to extend his rule to 45 years.

Political observers and a section of residents in Luweero count on tomorrow’s rally as an opportunity for residents to seek an explanation from Mr Museveni on how he will fix challenges faced by the district NRM government made Luweero its cradle land (Mecca), backed by the historical contribution to the early 1980s guerrilla war launched in the area. However the slow progress in infrastructure projects, and the welfare of both the former combatants and the general populace is perhaps the big question before the NRM political table, 40 years down the road.

While the NRM government will be quick to point out the different programmes partly shared across the country, the dissenting voices from the Greater Luweero are not blind to possibly identifying the missing link in the service delivery areas, unfulfilled pledges, and why the NRM’s political Mecca should indeed be a bit different in terms of development.

Ms Rose Namayanja, the NRM deputy secretary general, who acknowledges the presence of service delivery gaps, which she links to errors made by individuals, defends the government, saying a number of milestones have been achieved in the recent past. She, for example, points out the Shs6.1 billion recently allocated for the completion of the Luweero District administration block, which has been part of the pending government pledges and the Luweero General Hospital construction works, where the government recently released Shs2.5 billion for the ongoing completion works at the 100-bed complex.

“We have, since October 2024, disbursed farm implements and inputs that include tractors, foliage choppers targeting mechanised farming practices as opposed to the subsistence farm practices. These are deliberate interventions that will spread through the different farmer groups and individual farmers,” she said. Ms Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, the director of mobilisation at NRM, explained that the choice of Luweero is because of its contribution towards the development of Uganda.

“All the peace we have today is because of Luweero, so it is deliberate when we choose to start our campaign rallies from there. As NRM, we have never forgotten that contribution; that’s why our president wisely chose it due to the history we have there,” she said.



Luweero Triangle Minister Alice Kaboyo noted that the war veteran’s compensation programme, where she said a total of Shs6.1 billion was recently disbursed by the central government to the districts of Luweero, Nakasongola, and Nakaseke is a huge milestone. Unlike the past election cycles where the NRM party scored highly defeating the Opposition, the 2021 General Election saw the NRM party failing to outsmart the Opposition, recording a minimal 27.94 percent (41,166 votes) for President Museveni against the lead Opposition party candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of NUP, who garnered a total of 103,782 votes (70.45 percent) votes in Luweero District.

Nandala Mafabi: Buikwe

The incumbent Budadiri West MP, who is holding FDC’s flag in the presidential race, will officially unveil his manifesto in Buikwe District, which is 65.4km away from Kampala and about 200km away from his home district of Sironko. Mr Nandala told this newspaper yesterday that he chose Buikwe because of the much love its people have always shown him. “Buikwe is my second home. Those people welcomed me, and in our culture, we say that you start from your home, so that they are the first recipients of good things…,” he said. Buikwe currently faces challenges, including industrial pollution, political divisions, and high vulnerability to natural disasters such as floods. It also has challenges of girls’ education due to economic and cultural factors.

Maj Gen Muntu: Kampala

Maj Gen Muntu, the ANT candidate, is kicking off his campaign tomorrow in Kampala Capital City, where he will visit Kawempe and Kampala Central divisions.

This will be the second time the former army chief will be starting his campaign in Kampala. In the last polls, he kicked off his campaigns in Makindye and Rubaga, both divisions within the capital, in 2020. With a 2.5 million daytime population, Kampala is faced with various challenges, including poor road and drainage infrastructures, struggling health and education systems, unemployment, garbage crisis, and increased cost of living.

Other candidates

Munyagwa of the CMP will kick off his campaign from his Kawempe home area today. NPP’s Bulira will be in Bugiri. Mr Mabirizi will launch his manifesto from Kiboga District on Wednesday this week. Mr Kasibante will also launch his campaigns on Wednesday in Mubende and Kyegegwa districts.

90-day campaign period

The candidates also decried the 90-day campaign period, which they said is not enough to enable them to traverse the whole country for votes. Mr Mafabi said that they have been forced to drop some districts due to time constraints.

“We are pleading to all Ugandans in places where we won’t be able to reach, to kindly listen to our messages on radios, TVs, and our agents and vote for us because we are constrained by time and resources…,” he said.

The official campaigns for presidential candidates have kicked off today and will close on January 12, 2026. This implies that all of them will move in the 146 districts in 106 days. The candidates will have to move in more than one district on some days to reach all the districts.



