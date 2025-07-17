Inside security plan for NRM poll hotspots

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Abbas Byakagaba, has deployed nine senior police officers, from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), to oversee security operations in hotspot constituencies during the ongoing NRM primaries.

The appointed officers include AIGP Moses Kafeero, AIGP Stephen Tanui, CP Denis Namuwooza, CP Richard Ecega, CP Godfrey Maate, CP Paul Nkore, CP Hillary Kulayigye, CP Moses Muluya, and CP Patrick Lawot.

The move comes amid rising tensions in constituencies such as Lwemiyaga, Isingiro, and Kasambya counties, where previous incidents of violence were reported during campaign activities. Announcing the deployments in a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the IGP had created nine electoral policing zones to coordinate security efforts and ensure a peaceful electoral process for both the NRM primaries and the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Byakagaba and other top police officials last week visited the districts of Ssembabule, Mbarara, Isingiro, Kabale, Rukiga, and Rukungiri, where they held security meetings with political leaders, district security committees, and NRM candidates.

Security agencies had earlier registered violent incidents involving rival political camps during the campaign period, in clear violation of the party electoral commission and guidelines.

Police say several suspects have been arrested nationwide in connection with these incidents. Some individuals reportedly wore NRM T-shirts to infiltrate campaign venues and disrupt proceedings.

They mingled with genuine party supporters gathered to collect or return nomination forms at party offices before being intercepted by law enforcement. Mr Frank Mwesigwa, the police director of operations and overall supervisor of security during the NRM primaries, told Daily Monitor that additional hotspots had been identified following intelligence briefings.

These include Soroti, Kamuli, Buyende, Lwengo, Butembo, Bugiri, Bukedea, and Isingiro.

“We have intensified deployment, both in intelligence and general duties, to ensure the NRM primary elections proceed peacefully,” Mr Mwesigwa said.

He added that the police have observed a worrying trend of rising tensions, including violent attacks, hiring of goons, vehicle vandalism, ambushes of rival supporters, and the misuse of radio platforms to spread defamatory and sectarian messages.

Disruptive acts such as the use of loudspeakers to interrupt rival rallies have also been reported. NRM EC chairperson Tanga Odoi has condemned the violence that has marred the party's internal elections in several districts. The unrest has resulted in deaths, assaults, theft, and destruction of property.



