Issues that haunt West Nile ahead of 2026 polls

West Nile Sub-region remains at the crossroads of unresolved land conflicts, dilapidated infrastructure, and unmet government development promises, factors that are shaping voter expectations ahead of the 2026 elections.

The controversial Apaa land dispute, which pits the Madi community in Adjumani District against the Acholi in Amuru, continues to haunt the sub-region. Since the end of the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency in 2006, the Apaa conflict has claimed several lives and displaced thousands, underscoring a long-standing failure to resolve land grievances.

Tensions escalated in 2017 when deadly clashes erupted at the Gorobi River. By 2023, renewed violence prompted the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to evict illegal settlers, displacing more than 10,000 people.

Attempts to address the conflict, including a proposed judicial commission of inquiry and multiple presidential directives, have not produced lasting solutions.

President Museveni proposed three options in 2020: relocate the Apaa residents with compensation, allow them to remain but limit expansion, or provide alternative land for resettlement. None of these measures has been fully implemented.

Tensions resurfaced in April this year following two separate violent attacks allegedly by Acholi community members against the Madi people, leaving four dead, including a UPDF soldier.

As violence persists and trust in institutions erodes, the communities in both Acholi and Adjumani districts are seeking a presidential candidate who can end the crisis once and for all.

Similarly, the Jonam community in Pakwach District maintains a strained relationship with the Acholi over land in Got Apwoyo, Nwoya District. Clashes there have destroyed homes, killed several people, and displaced many.

Infrastructure challenges

The sub-region’s infrastructure woes remain a significant source of frustration. During the 2021 elections, President Museveni promised to extend electricity, tarmac key roads, implement the four-acre anti-poverty programme, and construct district hospitals. While some communities benefited, others felt left out or defrauded.

Roads in Nebbi, Zombo, and the surrounding districts remain in poor condition. Transportation becomes nearly impossible, particularly along the Nebbi–Goli–Paidha road. The Nebbi–Goli–Paidha–Warr–Vurra road, a pledge dating back to 1996, has yet to materialise. The 76-kilometre Nebbi–Arua road is also in disrepair, hampering trade.

During World Tourism Day celebrations, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, announced maintenance works on the Nebbi–Arua road would commence next month. Similarly, residents in Terego District expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises on the Manibe–Terego–Yumbe road, which has repeatedly appeared in election pledges.

Mr Christine Candiru, a resident of Odupi Trading Centre, said: “The Manibe–Terego–Yumbe road has come up as a recurring pledge during previous elections and has not been honoured. Two days ago, two traders died when their vehicles overturned.”

While the government highlights the 1996-2003 tarmacking of the Karuma–Olwiyo–Pakwach–Nebbi–Arua road, funded by a $64.5 million loan from the International Development Association, the road has since deteriorated.

Rehabilitation works by China Railway-18, valued at Shs104 billion, are ongoing on the Pakwach–Nebbi road, with sections nearing completion. Other critical roads awaiting upgrades include the Parombo–Panyimur–Erussi–Goli, Pakwach–Wadelai–Kulikulinga, and Arua–Odramacaku–Lia roads, vital for trade and regional connectivity.

Health sector gaps

Unfulfilled pledges in the health sector remain another concern. Promised constructions and upgrades, including Pakwach Hospital, Koboko Hospital, and the elevation of Paidha Health Centre IV in Zombo, have not materialised.

New districts such as Terego, Madi-Okollo, and Obongi continue to demand district hospitals or upgrades to existing Health Centre IVs. Mr Hassan Ambe, from Itula Sub-county in Obongi District, said: “Once we have a district hospital, residents will be able to receive specialised treatment. For now, patients are either referred to Moyo or Yumbe, or in extreme cases, to Arua Regional Referral Hospital, which is very costly for the rural poor.”

The Nebbi District chairperson, Mr Emmanuel Urombi (NRM), acknowledged some progress but stressed ongoing needs. “We have achieved in some areas, such as service delivery across the region. But we need Nebbi Hospital upgraded to a referral hospital to benefit the communities,” he said.

Ahead of 2026, the NRM plans to highlight ongoing infrastructure projects, such as tarmacking of Atyak–Laropi and Koboko–Yumbe–Moyo roads, rehabilitation of Pakwach–Nebbi, electricity expansions, and wider access to the national grid.

Ferry and electricity promises

Residents of Madi-Okollo District continue to wait for the Rhino Camp Ferry, a 15-year-old government promise connecting to Amuru. Local communities rely on boats or canoes, risking lives due to strong currents and hippos. One resident lamented: “We are forced to use boats or canoes because we don’t have a safe means to cross the Nile.

The government’s promise of a ferry has given us false hope.” Electricity access also remains limited. Of Nebbi’s 13 sub-counties, only four urban centres are connected to power. Rural areas across Obongi and other districts remain largely isolated despite extensions to the national grid.

Industrial parks, railways

The development of industrial parks in Omvor (Nebbi), Yumbe, Koboko, and Adjumani is seen as crucial for regional economic growth. Leaders argue that manufacturing in these parks would create jobs, generate revenue, and improve livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the Pakwach railway line, intended to connect to Gulu, remains idle, while the Arua airfield, once earmarked for an international upgrade in 2009, has stalled due to funding gaps and land compensation issues.

The Civil Aviation Authority recorded 170 aircraft movements and 12,000 passengers monthly at the airfield, emphasising its importance.

The former Ayivu County Member of Parliament, Mr Bernard Atiku, who is seeking the Ayivu West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate after losing in the NRM primaries to incumbent John Lematia, said: “This airport will offer economic opportunities for West Nile, connecting to South Sudan, Central Africa, DRC, and Europe. The government should fund this project that has been delayed for years.”

At a glance

Population (2024 UBOS Census): 3,292,856

Eligible voters: 1,498,587

Districts: Arua, Arua City, Koboko, Madi Okollo, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Obongi, Pakwach, Terego, Yumbe, Zombo, Adjumani

Major districts: Arua City (384,656), Yumbe (945,100), Nebbi (299,398), Koboko (271,781)

Key issues for voters: Infrastructure, health, electricity, land disputes, and governance.

