Issues that may influence voting in Lango Sub-region

Lango Sub-region presents both wider concerns and district-specific issues that are likely to influence the 2026 general election outcomes. Recent aerial surveys in Lango Sub-region revealed deposits of minerals, including gold in Aboke and Alito sub-counties, Kole District.

The leaders argue that the government should update and publish a mineral map and provide clear plans for their exploration. Failure to harness these resources for socio-economic growth could become a major campaign issue in 2026, as residents demand jobs, revenue, and infrastructure from mining activities.

Compensation, historical injustices

In Kole District, the community is still waiting for the government to fulfil President Museveni’s 2017 directive to compensate Aculbanya Secondary School with a bus, after the NRA confiscated a school lorry during the insurgency in 1987. Unresolved historical grievances such as this may fuel voter dissatisfaction if not addressed before the elections due in January 2026.

Health services

The state of healthcare remains a top concern, with the communities demanding that Aboke Health Centre IV in Kole and Anyeke Health Centre IV in Oyam be upgraded to general hospitals to serve growing populations. Limited access to quality health facilities is likely to be a key campaign theme in the 2026 General Election.

Infrastructure and connectivity

The leaders demand adjustments to the Aboke-Bobi road design to link Aboke Market to Anekapiri Market, Ogur, and connect the district headquarters of Lira, Kole, and Apac by tarmac. Roads remain a visible development yardstick, and poor connectivity could influence voting patterns.

Access to electricity

Access to electricity in Lango is just 8.4 percent, which is far below the national average of 18.9 percent (Uganda National Household Survey). Calls for expanded rural electrification are urgent. Politicians will face pressure to show tangible progress on energy access, especially for households, businesses, and schools across the sub-region.

Agriculture and livelihoods

The communities are also demanding government investment in agro-processing plants, livestock farming with improved breeds, veterinary services, market access, and affordable irrigation technologies. With the majority of the voters in the area depending on agriculture, these demands will heavily shape the 2026 electoral debate.

Administrative and land issues in Oyam

The residents of Oyam District are calling for the creation of Aber District, citing a population of 572,000 with 1,169 villages, and 578 kilometres of district roads. There is also the unresolved dispute over 1,000 acres of land occupied by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Loro. The land was originally given during the insurgency, but remains a sore point. These grievances could drive political mobilisation and voter sentiments in 2026.

Industrialisation and jobs

The leaders in Oyam are also lobbying for the establishment of an industrial park to boost employment. Given the high youth unemployment across Lango, this issue is likely to resonate strongly with the voters during campaigns.

Lira City

The city residents are calling for the construction of an airport in Lira Cit, and for this, land measuring about 1.8km by 4km has already been secured in Anai, Lira City, West Division. The locals also demand support for an agro-industrial park and the establishment of a sub-regional driving permit centre. These projects are seen as critical for business growth, trade, and employment, making them potential election issues.

Dokolo County North and South

The communities in Dokolo District want the Dokolo Health Centre IV that currently acts as a district hospital, upgraded to a general hospital. The Lango sub-region has the lowest paved road coverage in Uganda (3 percent), despite the ongoing work on the 191-km Rwenkunye-Apac-Lira road. The residents are also calling for the expedited tarmacking of the 88km Dokolo-Ochero-Namasale road and support for the development of an industrial park. Infrastructure and healthcare deficits remain major voter concerns.

Amolatar District (Kioga County and Kioga North)

The voters in Amolatar District demand a resolution of the conflicts between the fishing community and the UPDF on Lake Kyoga and the River Nile. There is a pressing need to improve electricity access that currently stands at 8.4 percent in Lango, compared to 18.9 percent nationally. The residents also demand investments in agro-processing plants, livestock development, veterinary services, markets, and irrigation technologies. These economic and service delivery issues could influence electoral support.

Alebtong District (Moroto County)

The residents are calling for the upgrading of Alebtong Health Centre IV to a general hospital. Similarly, with the Lango Sub-region’s paved road network standing at below 3 percent, the residents are also demanding the expedited tarmacking of the 120km-long Lira-Aloi-Kotido-Abim road. Likewise, healthcare and transport remain top voter priorities.

Kwania District (Kwania County and Kwania North)

The residents in Kwania are also calling for the upgrade of Aduku Health Centre IV to a general hospital. They also demand a ferry from Nambieso to Kwania, a critical transport link connecting the area to Amolatar. Lack of connectivity and limited healthcare services could shape voter preferences in 2026.

Lira District (Erute North and South)

The leaders in the district are advocating the creation of Erute District from Lira District due to administrative challenges caused by the carving of Lira City divisions from the parent Lira District. Currently, travel between the northern and southern parts of Lira District requires passing through Lira City, highlighting governance and administrative inefficiencies as potential election issues.

Compiled by Monitor reporters