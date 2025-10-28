Jackfruit vendor joins Nakaseke MP contest

A 24-year-old jackfruit seller is among the seven candidates nominated to contest for the Nakaseke Central Parliamentary seat on an Independent ticket.

Mr Amon Kabugu, a resident of Kiwoko Town Council in Nakaseke District, earns a living through jackfruit vending, a trade he said helped him pay his school fees from Primary Three to Senior Six.

He described his successful nomination as “one of the rare opportunities for an ordinary resident of Nakaseke to seek representation in Parliament.”

“I struggled to raise school fees from jackfruit vending in Primary Three up to Senior Six. I know the struggles of ordinary residents, farmers, the youth, and women, and I understand the gaps in service delivery and people’s welfare,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview on Sunday.

Mr Kabugu revealed that he raised Shs3 million from his savings to pay the Electoral Commission nomination fee. Despite financial challenges, he says he has faith in the people who have seen his hard work over the past 14 years. “Many people are wondering how I will fund my campaigns and possibly build roads, schools, and health facilities if elected. Our Members of Parliament don’t tell the truth — my job is different. I will play my role as a legislator but also lobby for the missing services,” he said. Raised by his grandmother after losing both parents, Mr Kabugu said his childhood was marked by hardship.

“I started rearing local chickens and selling eggs to raise school fees at the age of seven. I had no chance to experience parental support because my grandmother couldn’t afford school fees. I don’t want children, youth, and women to go through the same struggles that affected my life,” he added. Mr Kabugu said his leadership potential was noticed early by his fellow students, who often elected him into school leadership positions despite his financial struggles.

“I was a council president at St Peter’s SS, Bombo, where I completed my A-Level, and I also served as information prefect at Kiwoko Secondary School during my O-Level,” he said. Nakaseke Central is currently represented by Allan Mayanja Ssebunya of NUP. Other candidates in the race include State Minister for Kampala Metropolitan City Joseph Kabuye Kyofatogabye (NRM), Geoffrey Kiyingi (DP), Ali Bashir Ssempala (Independent), Alex Ssekabira (FDC), and Fredrick Ddun.

