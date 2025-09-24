Jimmy Akena protests EC’s decision to block his presidential bid

Mr Jimmy Akena, one of the leaders of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), is upset about the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to stop him from running in the upcoming presidential elections. Speaking at a press conference held at the UPC headquarters in Kampala yesterday, Mr Akena called the Commission's move “unfair” and accused it of going against Uganda’s Constitution.

“The right to run for president is guaranteed by our Constitution. The Electoral Commission should not have the power to take that right away. This decision doesn’t just target me, it’s an attack on UPC’s right to take part in elections,” Mr Akena said. Mr Akena, who is the son of UPC founder and former President Milton Obote, also revealed that he has taken the matter to court.

He wants the courts to look into what he believes was an unfair decision by the EC, which is expected to finish the nomination process for presidential candidates later today. “We trust the courts will do the right thing, and the Electoral Commission will eventually accept my nomination as UPC’s official presidential candidate,” he added. He also urged UPC supporters to stay calm and continue preparing for the elections. “Let me assure you, UPC will use every peaceful and legal means to make sure Uganda sees a smooth and fair transition. Our goal is to rebuild our country so that every Ugandan has equal chances in life,” Mr Akena said.

EC’s decision

Earlier this week, the EC announced that none of the three people who wanted to run for president under the UPC banner would be officially nominated. These included Mr Jimmy Akena, Mr Dennis Adim Enap, and Mr Joseph Ochieno. According to election rules, only one candidate can represent a political party in the presidential race. To try and resolve the confusion, the Commission held a meeting last Sunday with top UPC figures. However, the meeting ended without an agreement.



