Kabuleta fails to campaign in Greater Masaka

By Fahad Malik Jjingo

Independent presidential Joseph Kabuleta yesterday did not show up in Greater Masaka where he was scheduled to hold his campaign meetings.

According to the campaign programme issued by the Electoral Commission, Mr Kabuleta was expected in the districts of Masaka, Kyotera and Lwengo.

Mr Godwin Matsiko Muhwezi, the chief coordinator of Mr Kabuleta’ s campaigns, said the candidate was unable to make it to Masaka due to other engagements in Kampala.

“Mr Kabuleta has postponed the campaigns for today (Monday) and Tuesday [today] to enable him attend radio talkshows and programmes on some radio stations in Kampala. But he is going to work closely with the Electoral Commission to reschedule his meetings in those districts,” he said.

However, Ms Agnes Namubiru, a resident of Masaka City, said some presidential candidates have not taken the campaigns seriously.

“Since they have a few days to campaign, he should be putting much emphasis on traversing villages because signals for some Kampala-based radio stations are not accessible in most districts,” she said.



