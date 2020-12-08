Kabuleta fails to campaign in Greater Masaka

Tuesday December 08 2020
latest001 pix

Presidential aspirant Mr Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta addresing journalists at Nyaika hotel in Fort Portal city on October 2, 2020. PHOTO/FILE/ALEX ASHABA .

Summary

By Fahad Malik Jjingo

Independent presidential Joseph Kabuleta yesterday did not show up in Greater Masaka where he was scheduled to hold his campaign meetings.

According to the campaign programme issued by the  Electoral Commission, Mr Kabuleta was expected in the districts of  Masaka, Kyotera and Lwengo.

Mr  Godwin Matsiko Muhwezi, the chief  coordinator of Mr Kabuleta’ s campaigns,  said the candidate was unable to make it to Masaka due to other engagements in Kampala.

“Mr Kabuleta has postponed the campaigns for today (Monday) and Tuesday [today] to enable him  attend  radio talkshows and programmes on  some  radio stations in Kampala. But he is going to work closely with the Electoral Commission to reschedule his meetings in those districts,” he said.

However, Ms Agnes Namubiru, a resident of Masaka City, said some presidential candidates have not taken the campaigns seriously. 

“Since they have a few days to campaign, he should be putting much emphasis on traversing villages because signals for some Kampala-based radio stations are not accessible in most districts,” she said.
 
