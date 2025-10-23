Kampala erupts in fanfare as hundreds get nominated

Insufferable gridlocks, loud noises, fanfare, and tight security characterised several roads and streets in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, as hundreds of interested aspirants jostled to nomination centres to be nominated to join the 12th Parliament next year. In Ntinda suburb, located in Nakawa Division, aspiring candidates and their supporters from across Kampala City visited the regional offices of the electoral commission on Martyrs’ Way. It was a boiling pot of hooting, drumming, dancing, and all manner of mad driving, as one by one, politicians came and went, causing paralysis to both businesses and motoring.

While the young supporters of the different politicians danced, whistled, and screamed with a blind hope for the ever-elusive political change, business people all along the closed streets of Ntinda yawned and twiddled their fingers for a lack of customers. Fuel stations were filled with dancing supporters so much that only a car that was about to run out of fuel would dare turn in. Motorists had to wait almost indefinitely in traffic gridlock, as young and energetic supporters in bright shirts and branded reflector jackets took over the town, displaying campaign materials, driving like madmen, and dancing on top of cars. The police were just looking on like it was all good.

But all for what? How do these members of Parliament improve our lives? When was the last time they passed a Bill that made the lives of Ugandans easier?

What is constant is that five years from now, if you ask one of the enthusiastic supporters what they have gained from their support for their favourite parliamentarian, they will not say anything specific. One of the loudest groups here was Lewis Rubongoya’s supporters. They colonised the Total petrol station closest to the Electoral Commission offices. What they failed to accomplish with their dancing, they did with their mad boda boda rising. The king of the day was the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Senyonyi. By the time he arrived at the venue, many of the candidates and their supporters had already left, freeing the town a little bit. Yet when he arrived, the town got paralysed once more.

In the heart of Kawempe, a sprawling slum etched into Kampala’s northern part, nominations for the 2026 parliamentary elections unfolded with a striking sense of normalcy. In Kawempe South, NUP’s Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu drew the day’s most visible spark of excitement. At the vibrant Kalerwe market—a sprawling hub of vendors selling all sorts of fresh food items—business hummed steadily until Nyanzi’s procession rolled through around midday. Supporters erupted in cheers, waving NUP flags and chanting slogans.

Across the border in Kawempe North, the mood was quieter but no less charged. NUP incumbent Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, seeking re-election, arrived with a modest convoy of three vehicles that slipped through the streets without fanfare. Nalukoola’s path to the March 2026 ballot, however, won’t be unchallenged. His rival from the ruling NRM, Faridah Nambi, completed her nomination with steely confidence, vowing to flip the seat she narrowly lost in the previous cycle. Flanked by party supporters at the nomination ground in Ntinda, Kampala, Nambi addressed a small gathering. “I have finalised my nomination process to declare me the official candidate for Kawempe North Constituency,” she declared. In Rubaga Division, Abubaker Kawalya, the incumbent Rubaga North MP, shortly after his nomination on the NUP ticket, condemned the continued interference by police.

Mr Kawalya claimed his convoy was intercepted by police officers while he was returning from his nomination, and some of his supporters were attacked without any reason.

Kira Municipality

In Kira Municipality, another constituent to watch out for, given the two Opposition titans competing against each other, was full of activity. Kirema Rehabilitation Centre on Namugongo Road was filled with supporters of the new entrant counsel George Musisi, from Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP). There was a rare view of his bodyguards in red overalls, you could think they were protecting a treasure. Mr Musisi pledged to revive sanity in Kira if they gave him the mandate.

Likewise, at exactly 11:30am, the incumbent area MP, Mr Semujju, hit the road to Wakiso, where he was to be nominated from. Namugongo Road was cleared to allow the movement of Mr Semujju’s supporters who were travelling in taxis and boda bodas, among other means of transport. Female supporters of the incumbent candidates were visibly seen dancing in the cars.

Nanzana

In Nanzana Municipality, journalist-turned politician Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer, promised a people-centred leadership. “Leadership is a chain — every leader from the MP to councillors must work hand-in-hand for real service delivery, I pledge effective coordination with all other elected leaders to build a leadership chain of democracy and development with improved infrastructure, which includes advocating for well-constructed networks, better health facilities, and quality education,” he said.

Joseph Musoke, alias Tolya Eggi, was nominated as an independent candidate (NUP-leaning) for Nansana Municipality, promising to, among others, put an end to unfair taxation Elsewhere, Busiro East incumbent MP Medard Lubega Ssegona, who was recently denied a NUP party card, upon his nomination as he sought a fourth term in office, outlined his unfinished business if re-elected. He pledged to push for city status for both Wakiso District and Entebbe Municipality as opposed to the earlier preferred resolution to only grant Entebbe city status.

Steven Kaweesa, an independent candidate (NUP-leaning), vowed to fight for justice and equality. Iddi Bugaga Matovu, the NRM candidate for Nansana Municipality, emphasised the need to improve communication between citizens and the central government. Former Entebbe Municipality Mayor Vicent Kayanja DePaul, after being nominated to contest in the 2026 Entebbe Municipality Parliamentary race on the DP ticket, said he looks forward to extensively educating his voters on laws.

Shyaka Steven, a candidate in the 2026 Entebbe Municipality Parliamentary race on the NRM ticket, outlined his key priorities, which, among others, included fighting poverty through pushing for a fund to empower the fishing community and the youth, more so those in the boda boda industry. Mr Harold Kaija, a two-time Kampala Central parliamentary contender, was also nominated for the Nansana Municipality MP seat on the PFF ticket, focusing on economic empowerment and job creation.





