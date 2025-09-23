Kampala turns yellow as NRM, PLU supporters march to Kololo after Museveni’s nomination

Kampala woke up to a vibrant sea of yellow on September 23 as supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) thronged the streets ahead of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s nomination for a historic seventh term.

From early morning, crowds gathered across the city, waving yellow flags, chanting slogans, and donning party-branded shirts, creating a festival-like atmosphere that transformed the capital into a vivid display of political loyalty.

Supporters assembled at multiple points, including the PLU offices in Naguru, before joining NRM loyalists at key intersections along the route to Kololo Independence Grounds.

By 10 a.m., the city’s roads were filled with energetic people dancing, singing, and beating drums. Children perched on shoulders, women waved bright yellow scarves, and men twirled banners high above their heads.

Traffic along major routes, including Lugogo Bypass, came to a halt as throngs of PLU supporters who had converged at their offices marched toward Kololo under tight security. Some drivers waited patiently, joining in chants and waving from their vehicles, while others found creative ways to navigate the packed streets.

Vendors cashed in on the excitement, selling snacks, bottled water, and yellow memorabilia to the crowds headed to the ceremonial grounds.

NRM supporters wait to welcome incumbent presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni, after the nomination process at the Electoral Commission offices in Kampala on September 23, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Security presence was heavy and highly visible. Police and military personnel formed checkpoints and cordons along the route to maintain order. Every attendee underwent checks before entry, but the heightened security did little to dampen the energy of the crowd. Instead, it added a sense of occasion to the already electrifying scene, with supporters pressing forward, waving flags, and chanting in unison to express their unwavering support for the party and its presidential candidate.

At Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, the scale of the NRM mobilisation became clear. Thousands of supporters had already gathered, forming a living mosaic of yellow under the morning sun. Families, youth groups, and workers mingled, dancing and singing to traditional and contemporary tunes that filled the air. Children ran between adults, their laughter blending with the booming drums, while volunteers guided supporters through the security lines to ensure smooth access.

As the marches from Naguru and other assembly points converged at Kololo, the grounds seemed to overflow with people. The combination of traditional dance, high-energy music, and vividly colored flags created a spectacle that was both a celebration of party loyalty and a demonstration of political solidarity.

The crowd’s excitement intensified with every passing minute, their anticipation palpable as they awaited the arrival of President Museveni. Even before he appeared, the scene at Kololo was unforgettable. Supporters recorded videos and took photos, capturing the energy of a day that combined politics, music, and dance in a way rarely seen in the city.

By midday, Kololo was a pulsating hive of activity, with supporters pressing forward to catch a glimpse of their presidential candidate. Several musicians and comedians entertained the crowds as they waited for their guest of honor. Pilau was also served to supporters, ensuring that everyone ate their fill.

The long-awaited guest, President Museveni, arrived at around 3 p.m. alongside the First Lady and Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, sparking wild excitement among the thousands gathered at Kololo.