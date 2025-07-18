Kampala woman MP primaries in dispute as tensions boil at NRM offices

Tensions flared Friday at the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission offices in Kampala after rival camps for the Kampala District Woman MP primaries stormed the premises, each claiming victory.

The confrontation unfolded a day after the party’s internal elections, as supporters of Amina Lukanga and Shamin Nafuna converged outside the EC offices, accusing the Commission of delays and manipulation.

“I won in four of the five divisions that make up Kampala,” Nafuna said, alleging electoral malpractice.

“How can I have zero in Kampala Central? This is a clear attempt to rig the results.” Preliminary figures show Lukanga in the lead, although the Electoral Commission had not officially declared a winner by late Friday.

Lukanga also maintains she won the race but has made no public statements about the dispute. Nafuna claimed the Commission’s failure to publish final results was a calculated ploy to deny her victory.

“The EC has not officially declared a winner. It is all a game to steal my votes,” she said.

UPDATE: Chaos has broken out at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala as supporters of Amina Lukanga and Shamin Nanfuna clash over the Kampala District Woman MP flag bearer results. Both candidates claim victory. Nanfuna disputes preliminary results showing she got zero… pic.twitter.com/rmyMyjOkqk — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 18, 2025

The standoff prompted a police presence as tensions escalated between rival supporters. Security personnel were seen attempting to calm the crowds, who refused to disperse until their candidates were declared. Inside the Commission’s offices, officials declined to comment on when the final results would be announced.

The clash in Kampala comes amid broader turbulence in the NRM’s primary elections, with several districts across Uganda reporting delays, result disputes, and allegations of vote tampering.