Katabi mayoral aspirants outline plans for better service delivery

As nominations for local government council elections near their climax, candidates vying for the Katabi Town Council mayoral seat have pledged to prioritize service delivery for residents if elected.

Speaking after his nomination at the Katabi Town Council Electoral Commission offices on September 19, incumbent mayor Ronald Kalema, an independent candidate leaning towards the National Unity Platform (NUP), said his decision to seek re-election is driven by a desire to complete ongoing projects.

Incumbent Katabi Town Council Mayor Ronald Kalema after his nomination at the Katabi Town Council Electoral Commission offices on September 19, 2025. Photo/Paul Adude

“I have been able to lobby for the road construction of Kisubi Hospital from the Ministry of Works. I have also just lobbied for the Kabale–Bunono and Kitinda link roads from the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs,” Mr Kalema said.

He added: “I have also been building the Katabi Town Council headquarters, which I started in 2018 with only local revenue. With such projects, you need a leader to come back and steer them until the town council looks better.”

Although NUP did not endorse him as its flag bearer, Mr Kalema said he remains part of the party but opted to run as an independent.

“They didn’t give me the report, therefore I was not satisfied. So I decided to go to the people since our principle emphasizes people power. That’s why I came back to my Katabi people who voted me, to decide whether I can lead them again,” he said.

Mr Charles Kalema, the official NUP flag bearer, promised to serve residents diligently and without political bias.

“For a very long time, people have been crying out for lack of services and I have come purposely to do a servant role to ensure services reach everyone in the town council, even to the lowest,” he said.

He added: “The people of Katabi have got a servant. Among the services we have been yearning for are infrastructure, especially the feeder roads full of potholes, garbage disposal, and medical facilities.”

The Democratic Party flag bearer, Mr Paul Nsubuga, called on residents to entrust him with leadership.

“At this moment, Paul Nsubuga is the answer to Katabi Town Council. I call upon the community to trust me to deliver as a young, educated, and social man in the community,” he said.

Mr Franco Kajura Bwakya, the NRM flag bearer, flashes the party sign after his nomination on September 19, 2025. Photo/Paul Adude

On his part, Mr Franco Kajura Bwakya, the NRM flag bearer, said it was time for a change from the opposition’s long hold on the area’s leadership.

“For the last over 20 years, the opposition has been in power leading Katabi Town Council but little has been done. Now we are coming up as the NRM party to take on the responsibility of developing Katabi Town Council,” he said.

He added: “Once we capture power in Katabi Town Council, we are going to engage the government and have a skilling hub so that the youth can attain skills to earn a livelihood.”

Other candidates in the six-man race include independent aspirant Mr Yusuf Kipo and Mr Gerald Kiwanuka of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).