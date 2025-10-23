Key issues voters want 12th Parliament to focus on

As Uganda heads toward the 2026 General Election, voters have voiced strong expectations for the incoming 12th Parliament, calling for a renewed focus on service delivery, job creation, inclusive growth, and accountability.

From congested city markets and youth unemployment to poor health services and neglected infrastructure, citizens are demanding that their next leaders prioritise issues that directly affect their daily lives. In Rubaga Division, Kampala District, residents said while successive Parliaments have made promises, progress on key issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, and employment remains slow.

They want their next Members of Parliament to push for tangible improvements in public service delivery.

Mr John Vincent, a resident of Rubaga, said the division urgently needs a well-equipped referral hospital to ease the burden on Mulago National Hospital. “We have an overwhelming population. Our health centres can’t cater for everyone. People travel long distances to Mulago because our facilities lack medicines, equipment, and staff. The next Parliament must increase health funding and ensure Rubaga gets its own hospital,” he said.

He also urged MPs to lobby for better urban infrastructure, including road rehabilitation, proper drainage systems, and garbage management areas, which he said have suffered from poor coordination among government agencies.

Better working conditions





Market vendors in Rubaga raised concerns about congestion and poor sanitation. Ms Joweria Mukiibi, a trader at one of the division’s busiest markets, said the markets are overcrowded and unsafe for traders.

“They removed us from the streets and told us to return to the markets, but they are already full. We pay taxes and daily fees, yet we work in unhygienic conditions and make little profit. We need new markets that can accommodate all vendors fairly,” she said.

She appealed to lawmakers to ensure that funds meant for market development are used transparently and that women and youth traders are supported with the funds.

Beyond health and trade, residents want the next Parliament to tackle youth unemployment and promote policies that attract investment. Mr Steven Musisi, a resident of Namungoona, said: “We want leaders who listen and act, not those who only appear during campaigns. Rubaga deserves better health services, clean environments, and fair market opportunities.” He added that corruption and weak oversight have stalled development projects, and he urged the next Parliament to hold government agencies accountable for every shilling spent. Voters also called for more attention to youth issues. Mr Kawalya John Viane, a resident of Bulange Zone Two in Rubaga Division, decried rampant youth unemployment and asked MPs to legislate policies that improve youth wellbeing.





Business reforms

In Kampala Central, voters’ concerns centre on creating a conducive business environment. Mr Isa Ssekito, spokesperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita), said businesses are struggling under high taxes, rent, and operational costs. “Several businesses continue to close shop due to high taxes and unfavourable policies. We have resolved to go on strike on November 4, over these issues,” he said.





Mr Joseph Mukono Kato, a second-hand clothes dealer at St Balikuddembbe Market, said the next MP should address the endless market conflicts. “Markets meant for low-income traders are being taken over by tycoons who buy stalls and rent them expensively. We want Parliament to intervene,” he said. Mr Fred Salongo Kawozo, a member of the Federation of Kampala Hawkers and Vendors Association, demanded designated trade spaces for hawkers to reduce constant clashes with law enforcement.





Meanwhile, Ms Minsa Kabanda, minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs and NRM flagbearer for Kampala Central, pledged to work with relevant ministries to address traders’ concerns. “I will advcate for improved city road networks to boost trade and ensure more trade spaces for small traders,” she told supporters at Nakivubo Blue Primary School.

In Kawempe Division, Ms Grace Namirimu, a resident of Makerere, said there is an urgent need to elect leaders who prioritise the health sector by ensuring that every parish has functioning health facilities, including medicines and medical camps, to complement the services at Mulago Hospital. “I want a leader who will prioritise our health facilities. We had the late Ssegirinya who had done wonders, opening up free medical services just for the benefit of the people. We need better hospitals and clinics that can serve us without long waits and inadequate supplies. Our health is our wealth,” she explained. Another locals, Vianey Lutaaya, highlighted the need for leaders who will tackle the rising cost of education, which prevents many children from accessing quality schooling.

Wakiso issues

Mr Hassan Mukungu from Bukasa-Kirinya said MPs must adhere to the Constitution and ensure equitable distribution of development projects. Ms Fatima Nansubuga, LC1 chairperson of Namugongo-Janda in Kira Municipality, said Parliament should prioritise security. “In a month, we lose about four people to unknown gangs in Namugongo. We need security lights on the roads, better drainage, and reduced traffic congestion,” she said.

Nansana

In Nansana, residents highlighted job creation, healthcare, education, and infrastructure as top priorities.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Shabibah Nakirigya, Maria Jacinta Kanyange, Vicent Lusambya,David Walugembe ,Prossy Kisakye, Ndaye moses and Jane Nafula