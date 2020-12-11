Kisoro Municipality MP battles 3

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Kisoro Municipality, Mr Sam Byibesho, who lost in the September National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries has vowed to retain his seat.

Mr Byibesho is running as Independent after losing the party flag to Mr Paul Kwizera. He beat Mr Kwizera in the 2016 General Election after he polled 3,347 votes against Kwizera’s 2,947. Mr Kwizera is the son of former Agriculture minister, Tress Bucyanayandi.

Mr Byibesho claims the NRM party primaries were marred with several irregularities that included ferrying of voters from the neighbouring villages of Kisoro District and allowing everybody to vote despite not being in the NRM party registers.

The race has attracted four contenders. Other candidates include Ms Sultana Mukankwaya, (National Unity Platform) and Mr Enock Mugisha (Ind).

Kisoro Municipality was created in 2015 and is composed of seven wards Nyamagana, Central, Nyagashinje, Busamba, Gasiza, Hospital and Kamonyi. It has about 10,000 voters and shares its borders with Rwanda and DR Congo.

Mr Byibesho says: “During my tenure as the area MP, I have been able to lobby for the elevation of Zimbiro Health Centre II to health centre III status. I lobbied for solar lighting system for Kisoro hospital, extension of piped water and electricity, donation of exercise books , pens and pencils to all primary school pupils and the establishment of Kisoro Municipal Vocational Institute that provides skills to Primary Seven and Senior Four students. ”

Mr Byibesho also highlighted his earlier achievements as district mayor.

He says he established three daily markets at Rusiza old and new markets, beautification of the road reserves and mayors gardens in Kisoro Town.

He adds that he ensured the construction of a commercial building for generating revenue and income for Kisoro Municipal Council, construction of water-borne toilets, tarmacking of Chuho and Rwarinda-Rukindura roads, electricity and extension of piped water. He says these achievements helped him win the 2016 General Election.

Other candidates say

Mr Mugisha cites a huge leadership gap as one of his motivation factors to contest for the Kisoro parliamentary seat. He says the area has not benefited in terms of services.

“Whereas I know the role of an MP, additional responsibilities such as lobbying for the creation of an industrial park for job creation, construction of modern roads and markets, market linkages for better prices of agricultural produce, value addition for coffee, tea, irish potatoes, vanilla, onions, vegetable production and processing have been lacking from the current leadership,” Mr Mugisha said.

He adds that lobbying for funds to establish street lights, purchase heifers for milk and meat, fish farming and tourism activities are essential to improve standards of living.

Ms Mukankwaya says she wants the youth to take charge of leadership at all levels. She contested in 2016 for the Kisoro Woman MP seat although she lost to the incumbent, Ms Rose Kabageni.

“I joined NUP because of many NRM’s unfulfilled pledges to the people of Kisoro. We need to change government to be able to serve the interest of the youth and women. I will lobby and advocate for the youth and women empowerment, promote talents, advocate for the elevation of Kisoro Municipality to a tourism city the fact that we have two national parks of Mgahinga and Bwindi,” Ms Mukankwaya says.

She adds that some of the NRM unfulfilled pledges include the expansion of Kisoro air strip, tarmacking of tourism roads, construction of Kale University of science and technology, among others.

Mr Kwizera says he will ensure that the party manifesto is fully implemented to benefit local people.

“I am ready to act as a link between the constituency and the central government for the benefit of the people of Kisoro Town. I won the NRM party primaries because the voters believed that I am hard working compared to the other candidates,” he says.

The chairperson of business in Kisoro District, who also doubles as the district councillor for Nyakabande Sub-county, Mr Expedito Byensi, says although religion is one of the silent underlying factors for a leader to be voted, a candidate that has money to mobilise voters takes an upper hand.



The candidates

Paul Kwizera completed primary education at Seseme Primary School in Kisoro Town, then joined St Mary’s College Kisubi. He later graduated at Makerere University as a mechanical engineer before getting a masters in water engineering from Netherlands. He worked at Ministry of Health as a medical equipment engineer and later joined Kisoro District as a water officer before he joined business.

Sam Byibesho was at Seseme Primary School in Kisoro Town, he joined City High School for secondary education. He went to Kisoro Primary Teachers College for grade III certificate and later he got a Diploma in Primary Education from Kyambogo University, and Degree in Primary Education from NKozi University. He also served as LCIII chairman for Kisoro Town Council for 15 years before he was elected Kisoro MP in 2016.

Sultana Mukankwaya was at Read Primary School in Kisoro Town, O-Level at Kisoro Comprehensive Secondary School, A-Level at Nalya Secondary School. She attained a bachelor’s degree in International Relations at Uganda Christrian University. She has been working at Tarco Aviation.

Enock Mugisha completed primary education at Seseme Primary School in Kisoro Town, later joined Mutolere Secondary School for O-Level, He was at St Peters Naalya for A-Level and later got a bachelors in Social Sciences at Makerere University. He worked with Yampe local news paper as a marketing officer then provided consultancy services with a Chinese company in South Sudan.