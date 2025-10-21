Kyagulanyi promises oil wealth for Bunyoro

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, yesterday launched his four-day campaign tour of Bunyoro Sub-region, beginning with rallies in Kibaale and Kagadi districts. Addressing his first rally at Bujuni Primary School playground in Kibaale District in the afternoon, Mr Kyagulanyi promised that, if elected, he would ensure that the people of Bunyoro directly benefit from the country’s oil proceeds within his first year in office. He accused the current government of neglecting the people of Bunyoro, despite the sub-region’s vast oil wealth. “A few days ago, I was in Busia, a place rich in gold deposits that could transform the entire country.

Here in Bunyoro, you have oil, yet look at the poverty levels, hospitals, and schools,” Mr Kyagulanyi said. “This region could be the Dubai of Uganda. The so-called oil city is just by name. The oil can solve all your problems if managed well,” he added. During the 2021 General Election, Mr Kyagulanyi came second to President Museveni in Kibaale District, polling 5,429 votes, while the incumbent secured 35,804 votes. The NUP leader said under his government, revenue from oil would first be used to transform Bunyoro before being distributed to other areas. “You’ve heard President Museveni say my oil, not our oil,” Mr Kyagulanyi said. “Until we remove him from power, you will never benefit. Imagine giving you only one percent of the proceeds. Even the 10 percent royalty you’re demanding is too little. We shall use oil as capital to transform this country,” he added.

In Hoima District, the construction of Kabaale International Airport and other oil infrastructure continues to reshape the landscape. According to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), as of November 2024, the oil sector employed 14,910 people—including 1,521 expatriates and 13,389 Ugandans. Later in the day, Mr Kyagulanyi held his second rally at Kanyatsi playground in Kagadi District, where he turned his focus to land evictions and unemployment. He said many families in Bunyoro continue to face land grabbing and forced evictions, largely driven by the region’s natural resources. “In Bunyoro, all the people who have been evicted, once I am in office, you will come with your evidence of land ownership, and we shall resettle you,” he pledged. He also promised to revamp education and health services in the sub-region, adding that many schools and health centres remain underfunded and understaffed. Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign will continue today in Hoima and Kikuube districts.

At a glance

According to the 2024 Census, Kibaale District has a population of 237,088 . Youth unemployment remains high, with 17,308 young people aged 10–30 classified as not in employment, education or training (NEET), while 13,935 of those aged 15–24 are unemployed. In Kagadi District, the total population stands at 471,111, with 41,162 youth aged 18–30 unemployed, according to UBOS data.



