Local Government nominations set for tomorrow - EC

Nominations for local government leaders, including district and city chairpersons, lord mayors, and councillors, will run from Wednesday to Friday, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced. In a statement dated August 29, the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, urged all aspirants to adhere to the Commission’s guidelines to ensure a smooth nomination process.

He said nomination forms and accompanying guidelines can be obtained from respective district EC offices or downloaded from the EC website.

“All persons aspiring to contest in the Local Government Council Elections are urged to familiarise themselves with the requirements for nomination for each elective position, as outlined in the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission,” Justice Byabakama stated.

He added that the nomination exercise will be conducted according to the levels of Local Government councils and will take place at the designated venues on weekdays, from 9am to 5pm on each of the appointed dates.

According to the EC, nominations for municipality and city division chairpersons and councillors will run from Monday to Wednesday next week. Meanwhile, nominations for municipal division chairpersons and councillors, as well as sub-county and town chairpersons and councillors, will be held concurrently from Thursday next week until Wednesday 24.

The nomination period comes as several political parties are finalising their internal election processes.

Mr John Kikonyogo, the spokesperson for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), said the party will rely on its local council structural leaders across Uganda to ensure that all its candidates are nominated on time.

Ms Alice Alaso, the national coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), expressed concern over the limited nomination window, especially for key positions such as chairpersons and lord mayors.

“It is not easy to keep up with the EC’s frequently revised election roadmap. These changes have disrupted our preparations. However, we’ll do our best to ensure all our candidates are registered,” she said.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;