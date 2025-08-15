Low voter turnout mars Kampala NRM elections

The ruling NRM party elections for youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities at the division level were yesterday dominated by low voter turnout in all the five divisions of Kampala City. Kampala comprises the divisions of Rubaga, Nakawa, Makindye, Kawempe, and Kampala Central.

The LC3 elections were, however, postponed to Saturday. Voting in most polling stations started around midday. Several NRM officials we interviewed acknowledged the low voter turnout, despite the peaceful exercise.

Rubaga North

In Rubaga Division, the majority of polling stations registered low voter turnout by 10am when the Daily Monitor visited the area, with little activity to indicate that voting was underway.

Only elections for youth leaders were conducted, and in several stations, the turnout was noticeably low.

Speaking to reporters after the polls, the Rubaga NRM Division chairperson, Mr Ivan Kamuntu, commonly known as Majambere, acknowledged that the slow start affected early participation.

“Although people came in late, the exercise went on well. The results will be announced at the division headquarters, as has been the case in previous elections,” he said.

He added:“We had free and fair elections in Rubaga, and I am confident that members elected their leaders transparently. Since we line up behind candidates, this allows a smooth and transparent election.” At Kabowa Church of Uganda, Mengo and Ndeeba, it was business as usual, with no sign of an electoral process. Many residents weren’t aware of a scheduled election. The NRM returning officer for Rubaga, Mr Robert Kato, explained that the roadmap provided for the Kampala LC3 leadership scheduled the voting for Saturday, August 16, with Thursday’s exercise dedicated to other categories. “They are voting for youth councillors, persons with disabilities, and the elderly. These are different from LC3 leaders. So on Saturday, it’s when we are voting for LC3 councillors according to the stipulated road map,” he said.

Nakawa

At the Aluma Parking Yard Polling Station in Mbuya, many potential voters were seen conducting their economic activities. The majority of them told the Daily Monitor that the dates for the polls were changed to August 16, which prompted them to instead concentrate on their work. ‘‘Mr Isaac Kalunda, the head of publicity in the Centre Zone in Nakawa Division, Mbuya One Parish, said the LC3 elections have not been handled in this place because there are other categories being handled today [yesterday], and the LC3 will be handled on Saturday. ‘‘We are voting for youth councillors, persons with disabilities, and the elderly, which is taking place at Kyadondo. So, the people who would work on us have gone that way. So on Saturday, we are voting for LC3 councillors,” he said Mr Aluma Godfrey Totiga, one of the aspirants for the LC3 elections, said they were aware of the changes that were made, citing his readiness for the nominations on Saturday.

The situation was not different in Kawempe Division, where many voters attributed the low turnout to inadequate mobilisation and sensitisation efforts by the party.

Some expressed frustration over the lack of information about the elections. “Some of us got to know where we are supposed to vote from at the very last hour, and I believe our preferred candidates have not got the deserved support because of this loophole,” Mr Raul Sseguya, one of the voters, said. Ms Zaharah Najuma, another youth voter, said: “We didn’t know much about the elections and who was contesting. If we had been better informed, I think more of us would have turned up.” Voting for the special interest groups has taken place at only one polling station, Kampala Quality Primary School Polling Station, unlike other elections that have been taking place at respective village polling stations

Ms Aisha Naluma, one of the elderly voters in Kawempe, said this made the polling station inaccessible, particularly for persons with disabilities.

“We are aged people who barely move long distances; at least they should consider leaving the voting at respective village levels, the way it is with other categories,” she said.

Makindye

A sparse crowd turned up for the NRM primary elections in Makindye Division. Despite the party’s efforts to stage the event at the division headquarters, the turnout was notably low, with many aspirants and their supporters being among the few who showed up to line up yesterday. According to Mr Hussein Lukyamuzi, the NRM chairperson for Makindye, despite the low turnout, the voting was peaceful, acknowledging they have recorded a significant improvement in security compared to the last time. Mr Lukyamuzi noted that all the elections in the entire division were conducted at a division level, at Makindye Division headquarters, Madirisa Zone, where residents lined up to vote for their candidates ahead of the 2026 polls. “We are now set, we call upon all our supporters to remain united as we head to face other parties,” he said.

The winners

Mr John Baineri won yesterday’s old persons elections for men, with 53 votes, defeating Gaetano Mukoko, who garnered 42; while Felister Nassaka won the race for the post of old persons among women, with 49 votes, defeating Margret Muwanguzi, who got 44. Mr Allan Ssabatumi won the LC3 councillor flagbearer post by 51 votes, defeating Silver Wafula with 48 votes, and the female LC3 councillor, Diana Nyangeto, won with 51 votes, defeating Dorothy Zarwango, who garnered 49 votes. Mr Firoz Ibrahim, the assistant district elections officer, Makindye Division, said the turnout of youth was low. However, he noted that they also had a challenge where one parish did not appear to vote. Adding that, they didn’t get any feedback as to why they didn’t appear to vote.

“I don’t know what happened to Kabalagala Parish; they did not appear for a day, although most of the older people were there,” Mr Firoz said. Mr Wasswa Callon Masasi, the chairman LC2 of Makindye II Parish, who was also a councillor for LC3 Makindye II Parish aspirant but stepped down, said the elections for the youth went on fairly. He said the competition was stiff. He added that although youth turned up in big numbers to vote for different candidates, more still needs to be done to improve the voting system, saying the system of lining up behind candidates was partly to blame for the low voter turnout because some people want to keep who they chose to lead them a secret. Several voters and NRM officials have also criticised the system of lining up behind candidates.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Vicent Lusambya, Maria Jancinta Kanyange, Sylvia Nalugembe, Barbara Anyait, David Walugembe, Shabibah Nakirigya, and Ndaye Moses.