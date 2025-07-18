Low voter turnout mars NRM polls in greater Kampala

The hype ahead of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's primaries yesterday turned anticlimactic in Kampala when several polling centres across the city registered low voter turnout. The internal party elections that had been billed as a kick starter to recapturing the ebbing political fortunes of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the densely populated Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area proved uninspiring. The NRM party suffered a bruising defeat when the budding National Unity Platform (NUP) party vacuumed up the city votes in the 2021 elections, and the primaries were seen as the ruling party’s perfect launchpad into the 2026 General Elections. At Kabalagala in Makindye Division, a group of youth dressed in NRM party T-shirts beat up and robbed the locals. But the locals quickly ganged up, descended on the goons, and overpowered them.

The marauding youth were only saved by the speedy intervention of the security personnel. Ms Caroline Nanshemeza, the Makindye Division deputy resident city commissioner (RCC), acknowledged the chaos but said it was quickly contained by the security forces. “We registered chaos in some polling stations caused by the youth hooligans dressed in yellow T-shirts, causing chaos and beating up people,” Ms Nanshemeza said. Makindye West constituency registered three candidates in the parliamentary race to carry the NRM flag. They are Ms Doreen Keita Kagabi, Mr Ronald Tugume Apuuli, and Dr Hilary Katandikwa. But Dr Katandikwa told this publication that the process was marred with violence, with some of his agents beaten up, while others were denied access to vote. “In some polling stations like Munyonyo Primary School, we reported chaos where some of my agents were beaten up and our voters denied access to vote,” Dr Katandikwa said. Mr Derrick Zziwa, the polling official at Madirisa Zone in Makindye Division, attributed the low turnout to inadequate information about the voting time.

He said the voters failed to manage the voting time frame that was scheduled between 10am and 12pm. “I think it’s an order from the NRM Secretariat that the primaries should be taken like that, with photos of the candidates or the agents displayed at the head of the queue, with the voters lining up behind them,” he said. Mr Yusuf Mashindano Amuru, the NRM chairperson of Makindye II Parish, called on the NRM Electoral Commission to abolish the system of lining up behind candidates and revert to secret ballots, saying it is the reason why the voter turnout was low. In Kampala Central Division, several polling stations remained largely empty as officials waited for the party members to turn up to elect their flag bearers for the parliamentary seats. At Bat Valley Polling Station, by midday, the election officers remained idle as no voters had shown up, two hours after the voting exercise should have commenced.

Although the reading of names was scheduled between 10am and 12 noon the station remained deserted and candidates had not sent any agents. The area chairperson, Mr Christopher Watila, said: “My register has 498 voters and they are yet to turn up to cast their vote. The NRM Registrars and election officials arrived at the venue by 9:30am, awaiting the voters so we started voting.” Similarly, the Nkrumah Road Polling Station at the Railway Grounds in the heart of Kampala City remained completely deserted by midday. Ms Emily Sanyu, the NRM Secretary for Female Affairs, said they were still waiting for voters to arrive and participate in the process.

At Buganda Road Polling Station, also in the city centre, although initially empty, the chairperson, Mr Derek Kintu, remained optimistic. He said some of the voters had arrived as early as 8am but left after being told that voting would begin at midday. In Kibuli Parish, Mr Paul Kizito, the Kimbugwe Zone chairperson, blamed the low voter turnout on the decision to hold elections on a working day, saying many people could not leave work to vote. At Nakasero market, those who operate near some polling stations were advised to temporarily close their shops to allow the exercise to go on without disruption. The Bugolobi Flats polling station in Nakawa East had an unusually quiet and inactive atmosphere by 10am. Only a tent belonging to the NRM electoral officials had been set up, but even by that time, no polling agents were present, raising concerns among early observers about the organisation and readiness for the internal party elections.

However, the atmosphere brightened up when Mr Hasimu Serwadda, the NRM Parish registrar for Bugolobi, arrived with polling agents and election materials. “We are now set and ready. We have the voter registers with us, and we are calling upon our voters to come and participate. The allowances for agents have been processed, and that delay has been addressed,” Mr Serwadda told this publication. “In every election, there are always logistical challenges. In some places, even where agents are present, the voters delay in showing up. But we are prepared and hopeful that more people will come,” he added. At the Jambula polling station, the voting started late and by midday, when lining up should have commenced, the electoral officials were still reading out the names in the voters' register.

Supporters of candidates could still be heard on loudspeakers campaigning for their candidates at the polling station, even when it was not allowed by the electoral commission guidelines. In Rubaga South constituency, the delayed delivery of voting materials, chaotic scenes at some polling stations, and emotional outbursts by both the candidates and their supporters marred the exercise. At several polling centres in Kabowa, Ndeeba and Mengo, the voting materials arrived hours late, with some stations starting the voter verification exercise as late as noon instead of the scheduled 10am. At Kawempe Zone, Kisingiri and Kiti villages of Mengo Parish, the voters, who had arrived early, expressed frustration at the lack of communication from the polling officials. “We have been here since morning. They keep saying the materials are coming, but nothing is happening except the UPDF [Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces] soldiers you see around here. This is disorganised,” Mr Steven Mugisa, a young voter in Kisingiri Village, said.

In the same parish, a brief scuffle broke out between supporters of two rival candidates after one side accused the other of attempting to influence the line-up order in Kawempe Zone. The party agents engaged in heated exchanges with the observers, noting tension over missing names on registers and suspected bias in line formation. “Some people’s names were missing, yet they are known NRM members. Others were jumping queues. This is not a fair process,” said Ms Susan Nantongo, an NRM village mobiliser/agent. At Kabowa Church of Uganda polling Station, the provisional results declared Mr Musa Mbaziira as the winner, sparking celebrations among his supporters.

He addressed the crowd, promising immediate support to residents once his victory was confirmed by the party. “Let the mothers produce as many as they want because I’m bringing bursaries for every child, starting next term. And to the youth, my capital assistance programme is ready. Once the EC declares me, even if it means tomorrow, money must start moving," he said amid cheers from a jubilant crowd. Mr Mbaziira, who is known as 'Bulldozer', won with 370 votes at that polling centre.

Joy and tears

Tears and celebrations followed the declaration of results in some zones. Supporters of one of the leading aspirants wept openly after their candidate lost narrowly. Others could be seen hugging, dancing, and taking photos as the provisional results favoured their preferred choice. Rubaga South’s NRM party returning officer, Mr Robert Kato, acknowledged the delays and incidents but said the process was largely successful. “There were logistical delays, but most of the centres completed voting almost on time, except a few like Kabaawo in Ndeeba that voted past 2 O'clock. Any complaints will be handled through petitions,” he said. The NRM Electoral Commission is expected to review reports from various polling centres before confirming the official flag bearer for Rubaga South. The NRM primary elections in Rubaga North have been generally peaceful but with low voter turnout. At different polling stations, including Ssendawula zone, Mapeera -Nabulagala, Kasubi zone 1V, and Nakulabye West Church Zone IV, voting began late due to the low voter turnout.

NRM appeals for calm

The NRM electoral commission asked the party members who have been defeated to accept the results. Ms Jane Babiiha Alisemera, a member of the commission, said the party has constituted a committee to handle the aggrieved members who have lost the party primaries. She said the committee will be moving around the country to reconcile those who have lost. “I'm calling upon whoever has lost to accept defeat because we have lined up behind that person who has won, and you can't have a short line, and the other one has a long one, and you say that they have cheated me,” Ms Alisemera said. In Rubaga North Division, at some polling stations, such as Church Zone at Mengo Primary School, the voter turnout was also low. By 10:30am, only candidate agents were present until midday, when the voters slowly began to arrive and the elections were held.

At West Church, Nakulabye Zone, however, there was a big turnout, with the majority of voters cheering former MP Singh Katongole. Immediately after casting his vote at St Steven Primary School in Lungujja, Mr Katongole moved around thanking his supporters for trusting him. At the Kawempe Mboggo Primary School polling station, a jovial-looking Faridah Nambi, a contestant for the Kawempe North constituency NRM flag, was seen joking with voters as she cast her ballot. “I’m not worried about losing, I've already won the hearts of the people,’’ she said with a smile. Ms Nambi also pledged she wouldn’t defy the party to run as an Independent in case she does not emerge as the winner. She also urged her opponent to comply with the same and show respect for the will of the people. “Whoever wins today is the candidate that the voters have chosen, and I don’t expect any member of the NRM party to come as an Independent,” Ms Nambi said.

Supporters of various candidates at various polling stations, including at Kawempe-Mboggo, Keti-falawo, and Kilokole, were equally enthusiastic. “We’re not just here to vote, but also to network as residents of the same village. We are supporting different candidates, but that shouldn’t throw us into fights," exclaimed Mr Harriet Nakato, a supporter of candidate Harnifah Karadi. The voter turnout was relatively higher, with the voters trooping to their polling stations in Kawempe North as early as 9:30am. However, there were several cases of voters defying the register verification criteria, which required polling officers to read out each voter’s name before being allowed into the designated polling area.

Instead, voters bypassed the process and directly lined up behind their preferred candidates’ agents. At the Kawempe Mbogo Primary School Polling station, only one out of the four contestants for the Kampala Woman MP seat had an agent present. However, voting for the Kampala District Woman MP at the polling station was not completed as the voters walked away after casting their votes for Ms Faridah Nambi and Ms Harnifah Karadi.