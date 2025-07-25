Low voter turnout, vote rigging mar NRM mayoral polls

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for district chairpersons and municipal mayors across the country, conducted yesterday, were characterised by low turnout and claims of voter rigging orchestrated by election officials and party leaders.

In Mbale City, four officials, including the Vice Chairperson of NRM, Ms Alice Watasa, and her husband, Mr Charles Watasa, who works as the head of NRM registrars in Industrial City Division, were arrested after they were found with declaration forms at their home in Somero Cell, allegedly filling in figures for their favourite candidates.

The duo and two others, believed to be their children, who are also village registrars, are currently detained at Mbale City Central Police Station to help police with investigations. Mr Hamuza Banja, the deputy resident city commissioner for Mbale Industrial City Division, who led the operation, said the suspects were found filling out declaration forms in one of the rooms. “I can confirm that there were four people found in the house.

The door was locked. So that’s when I had to call in the police, who came and effected the arrests,” Mr Banja said.

In Lango Sub-region, the NRM Parish Supervisor of Acwao Ward in Lira City East Division, Mr Dray Okello, was arrested on July 24 after he was allegedly found in possession of 95 posters and 71 appointment letters of one of the aspiring candidates for the mayoral flag.

Mr Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner of Lira and the head of the area security committee, confirmed the incident. In this principal trade centre of Lango Sub-region, Mr Sam Atul, the incumbent mayor, is battling for the flag with Mr Henry Opio Ogenyi.

Mr Walter Abura, Lira City NRM registrar, said Mr Okello contravened the impartiality requirement of the party’s electoral body. “It’s true he was arrested in the morning when we were distributing the electoral materials. We found him with campaign materials for one of the candidates,” Mr Abura confirmed. He said the suspect was arrested and taken to Lira City Central Police Station.

Voters wait to cast their ballots for Lord Mayor and division mayors at Aluma Parking Yard polling station, Mbuya 1 Parish, Nakawa East, on July 24, 2025. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI



Low voter turn out

The race for Mbale City mayor attracted Vincent Magombe, Yahaya Mwanje and Aziz Kamba, while Northern City Division attracted the incumbent, Mr George Mwanika, and former councillor Michael Jackson Kisolo. The Industrial City Division race attracted Musa Kasaija, the current speaker of the division, and Abdullah Madoi.

Most of the polling stations sampled in the city and neighbouring districts recorded low voter turnout. Polling stations such as North Road Cell, Wandawa, and Nyanza registered fewer voters compared to those who voted last week for those eyeing parliamentary seats.

Mr Yusufu Namonye, a youth councillor from North Road Cell in Mbale City, said the low voter turnout is a result of the irregularities that people experienced in last Thursday’s primaries.

“Some people were dissatisfied with the way the NRM primaries for MPs were conducted and have not bothered coming to vote for local government leaders today [yesterday],” he said.

Ms Zalika Nambozo, a voter at Duka Cell in Mbale City, also said there was a lack of awareness about the elections. In Tororo District, for instance, in South Central West Village in Western Division Tororo Municipality, out of 229 registered voters in the yellow book, only 29 voters turned up.

Mr Faisal Mukasa, the presiding officer, said that despite their efforts to delay the exercise, voters still did not turn up in big numbers. Mr Charles Iroota, the district party registrar for Tororo County, wondered why turnout was low despite mobilisation was done through different fora.

Tear gas fired

In Mbarara, police fired tear gas and live bullets as voters of different candidates became rowdy and uncontrollable. The Mbarara City South Division deputy RCC, Mr Robert Kanusu, said voting was stopped at Muti Polling Station, where chaos erupted. In other parts of the city and some areas in Ankole Sub-region, voter turnout was also low.

Mr Raymond Ayebare, a polling agent at Nyakatete Village in Kigarama Ward, Bisheshe Division in Ibanda Municipality, said they expected people to be there by 10am, but it wasn't the case. Mr Innocent Atuhe, the Ibanda District NRM chairperson, however, said the electoral materials were delivered and verified early enough in all 606 polling stations in the district. In Kasese District, at several polling stations, the reporters found returning officers were present, but voters were few.

A total of five candidates were nominated for the district chairperson seat seeking the NRM party flag to contest in the 2026 General Elections. The contenders included incumbent chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi Bukombi, district speaker Johnson Mayora, Mr Martin Bwambale Kwiratwiwe, and Mr Ospas Thembo Mulhumbira.

The number of aspirants increased from three in 2020 to five in the 2025 primaries. In the 2020 party primaries, Mr Bukombi secured the party flag after defeating Lt Col (Rtd) Cyril Mawa Muhindo and Mr Chan Masereka. Mr Boaz Kafuda, the NRM district vice chairperson, told Monitor that the elections were being held across all 44 lower local governments in the district, including Kasese Municipality.

“The NRM District Executive Committee held a meeting on Monday to finalise preparations for today’s [yesterday’s] elections. We are confident that we will have a smooth, free, and fair exercise,” Mr Kafuda said. He added that, unlike the parliamentary primaries, most candidates in the chairperson race lacked polling agents, and some sub-county registrars had conflicts of interest.

SP Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police spokesperson, and SP Thomas Kamusiime, the regional community liaison officer, confirmed that security had been deployed in all election areas. SP Tumushime said the Police Political and Crime Desk at Kasese Central Police Station recorded incidents of minor assault and voter bribery.

“Some voters arrived drunk and caused disturbances, harassing electoral commission officials and fellow voters,” he said.

At Rwakingi 1A Polling Station, located at Rwakingi Catholic Church, name verification began at 11:20am. Mr Peter Budadiri, an electoral officer, said he arrived at the station by 8am, but the first voter, Mr Nyesio Byaruhanga, 68, only turned up at 9:36am, prompting a delayed start to voting.

Asked why turnout was low, Mr Budadiri explained: “Voters seem fatigued and disappointed by the recent parliamentary NRM party primaries.”At Kilhambayiro Polling Station in Kitabu Sub-county, voter turnout was also significantly lower than during the parliamentary primaries.

NRM Electoral Commission officials from Rubaga Division and agents of the contestants sign Declaration of Results (DR) forms during the party primaries on July 24, 2025. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Voter apathy

Meanwhile, there was a low turnout of voters across the Lango sub-region. Mr Ambrose Ongom, a candidate in the race for Alebtong LC5 NRM flag, said the turnout of voters was poor in some areas. He, however, said the exercise was largely peaceful in the area.

The situation was the same in Lira City. By midday yesterday, several polling stations in Lira City West Division were still empty as voters stayed away for unknown reasons. Mr Abura said the election was only being held for the woman councillor for Lira City West ‘B’ where two candidates, Ms Zena Opolot and Ms Agnes Adongo Omara, were tussling for the flag, but even still, there was very low voter turnout.

In Amolatar, a low turnout of voters was also registered at most of the polling stations in Arwotcek, Nalubwoyo, and Acii sub-counties. Mr Ben Anyama, the incumbent LC5 chairperson of Adjumani, accused the police of exhibiting bias during the ongoing campaign period. He accused the police of favouring certain candidates, which he argued undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

Mr Anyama also alleged that there have been instances where police have intervened inappropriately during his campaign events, either by imposing restrictions or failing to respond to incidents that negatively affect his campaign.

The Adjumani RDC, Mr Data Taban, warned that anybody who would cause chaos would be arrested and prosecuted. “Should we get any registrar who has more numbers of voters will be prepared to be arrested and jailed any registrar who will cause confusion, will be dealt with differently,” Mr Taban said.

In Arua, tension flared up at Arua Public Cell over allegations of candidates ferrying voters from other neighbouring areas to cast their votes at the polling station. Attempts by the polling officers to calm the situation failed, with charged youth vowing to fight and have the elections cancelled.

In the neighbouring Arua District, the police confirmed having arrested the NRM registrar on allegations of misconduct related to the issuance of Declaration forms to a candidate before the official designated time.

West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson Collins Asea said the action contravened the district security committee’s directives. In some of the polling stations Daily Monitor visited in Oluvu and Oluffe sub-counties, in Maracha District, the voter turnout has generally been low as compared to the elections for the NRM flag bearers for the MP seats that took place last week.

In Teso Sub-region, some aspirants emerged unopposed. Initially, the mayoral race in Soroti City West Division had attracted two contenders, who were Mr Denis Omaria, a resident of Onyakai Cell in Amoru Ward and Mr Celestine Enabu, also a resident of the same area. However, Mr Omaria withdrew from the race, paving the way for Mr Enabu to go unopposed.

“I have accepted to sacrifice my race because we want to consolidate support,” Mr Omaria said. In Soroti East Division, businessperson and property developer Latif Abdul Wali was contesting for the flag against Ramadan Bogere, the speaker for Soroti East Division.

In Kabale, the voter turnout for the NRM party elections was also low. The NRM election officer for Kamuganguzi Cell in Katuna Town Council, Kabale District, Ms Laya Tushabe, said out of the 348 registered voters at her polling station, only 182 voters participated in the exercise for electing the LCV chairperson flag bearer.

Mr Abu Kusasira, the NRM party registrar for Central East Cell in Kabale Municipality, said out of 803 registered voters at his polling station, only 108 voters participated in the exercise for electing the LCV chairman NRM flag bearer.

The Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Christopher Aine, attributed the low turnout to loss of voter morale and fatigue. He added that several voters did not show up yesterday because they were most interested in the Member of Parliament races that took place last Thursday.

Some of the reasons

Ms Sofia Kusemererwa, a voter in Kasese District, said ongoing disputes between candidates, which, if not addressed, will also affect the voter turnout in primaries for other positions. But Mr Semu Masaka, the Kacungiro Village chairperson, blamed the monetisation of politics for the decline in voter engagement.

“Politics has been ruined by money. People now expect candidates to pay them. If you don’t give money, they simply won’t vote,”Mr Masaka said. Mr Hamuza Kabaka, the chairperson of Kirasa 1 Cell, Masindi Municipality, attributed the low voter turnout to fear among the electorate.

Compiled by Fred Wambede, Alex Ashaba, Yoweri Kaguta, Moureen Biira, Longino Muhindo, Steven Wandera, Joseph Kasumba & Ismail Bategeka, Olivier Mukaaya, Bill Oketch, Patrick Ebong, Joseph Omollo, Felix Ainebyoona, Annex Kanshabe, Coslin Nakahiira, Jovita Kyarisiima, Julius Byamukama, Ronald Kabanza & Rajab Mukombozi, George Muron & Suzan Nanjala