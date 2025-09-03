Lukwago lists priorities as he unveils 2026 mayoral bid

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has outlined five key thematic areas he intends to focus on if granted a renewed mandate for another five-year term.

While presenting a snapshot of his achievements over the past term and unveiling his strategic plan for 2026/2031, Mr Lukwago, who has been confirmed as the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming Kampala Lord Mayoral race, said the next phase of his leadership would be defined by efforts to reclaim the city from “thieves and self-seekers.”

“Over the years, Kampala has stood at a crossroads of transformation, grappling with complex socio-political challenges, environmental vulnerabilities, and persistent urban governance issues under a layered political framework,” he said.

“Despite the political headwinds, overlapping governance structures, and chronic resource constraints, our resolve has remained unshaken,” he added.

The five priority areas in his strategic agenda include:

Playing a pivotal role in city planning and policy formulation;

strengthening accountability mechanisms and safeguarding public assets;

championing justice and equity for the urban poor and business community;

fostering strong partnerships with development stakeholders;

enhancing governance through transparent and people-centred leadership.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago (centre) unveils the Kampala Agenda 2026/2031 at the PPF headquarters on September 2, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

Mr Lukwago, who first assumed the mayoral office in 2011, accused the central government of frustrating his efforts to transform the city by denying critical funding.

“Nevertheless, we did our part and delivered what we could,” he said.

“I have consistently fought for the public interest where others recoiled, exposed uncomfortable truths, remained a moral compass, and steadfastly protected the sovereign will of the people who entrusted the governance of this city to Opposition leadership.”

Among the key policy instruments he highlighted were: The Kampala Physical Development Plan (2012), The Kampala Capital City Strategic Plan (2014/15 to 2018/19), The Kampala Drainage Master Plan (2016), The Multi-Modal Transport Master Plan (2018), and The Kampala Street Lighting Master Plan (2020).

“All those plans are still active. Heading into the next term, we will concentrate on their full implementation. We had budgeted Shs10 trillion, but the government provided only Shs3 trillion, far short of what is needed. Going forward, we’ll focus our energy on implementing these legal and policy frameworks, advocating for a fairer share of the national budget that reflects Kampala’s out-sized contribution to GDP, and leveraging development partnerships to bridge the funding gap,” he said.

He also outlined efforts to combat property mismanagement and inflated civil works costs.

“I have worked tirelessly to establish a governance architecture rooted in transparency, fiscal discipline, and institutional integrity,” he said.

“We’ve imposed caps on inflated infrastructure costs, setting ceilings at Shs3.5 billion for arterial roads, Shs2.7 billion for collector roads, and Shs1.5 billion for local roads, to ensure value for public money.” Looking ahead, Mr Lukwago pledged stronger reforms and tougher action against corruption, land grabbing, and abuse of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

“We will institutionalise stringent mechanisms to ensure prompt implementation of audit recommendations and hold all culpable parties accountable. Updated audit committee manuals will be operationalised to enhance governance oversight. Additionally, we will enforce compliance with KCCA service delivery standards, including the set price caps on road construction,” he noted.

In the education sector, he committed to revamping KCCA schools through construction, rehabilitation, and stronger regulatory oversight, particularly in curbing unlicensed private institutions.

Regarding health, he pledged to upgrade all eight KCCA health facilities to city community hospital status, enabling them to expand their service offerings, act as referral centres, and ease congestion at national hospitals.

“Indeed, the annals of this great city will show that when Kampala demanded principled and accountable leadership, I delivered. When the urban poor cried out for justice and protection, I stood with them. And when the city needed transformative, sustainable development, I provided the necessary guidance,” he said.

He concluded: “It is on that very foundation that I humbly seek a renewal of my social contract for another definitive five-year term. Together, we shall continue to build a legacy of good governance, sustainable development, and inclusive prosperity that future generations will take pride in.”

