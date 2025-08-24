Lulume Bayigga keen to chart new territory with PFF

Buikwe South lawmaker Michael Philip Lulume Bayigga had always considered his childhood political party redeemable. But after the Democratic Party’s recent chaotic delegates’ conference, he decided that a Rubicon had been crossed.

As Derrick Kiyonga writes, Bayigga will be hoping for a fresh start when he seeks re-election whilst running on a ticket of the newly-formed People’s Front for Freedom.

For voters in Buikwe District’s largest constituency—Buikwe South—something new awaits in the 2026 parliamentary elections. There will be a change in the colours and symbols on the posters of Mr Michael Phillip Lulume Bayigga, their incumbent Member of Parliament (MP).

Instead of sporting the Democratic Party’s green hue and trademark hoe, Mr Bayigga’s posters will have a dash of blue and a phone that belongs to the People’s Front for Freedom (PPF) for good measure. Mr Bayigga’s involvement in DP wrangles can be traced back to 2005 when he was voted the party’s secretary general, a sensitive position since it’s the nerve centre of its operation.

In 2008, when John Ssebaana Kizito was the party’s president general, former Bukoto South MP Mathias Nsubuga, who has since died, was controversially elected secretary general at a shadowy motel in Lubaga, Kampala.

This was during an impulsive National Council meeting that lasted less than an hour. Many members were left out, and those who managed to make it were notified on short notice by text message on the phone.

Still, a judgment by then Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine that Nsubuga’s election was illegal was ignored by the DP leadership. When Nsubuga, whose tenure was marred by fights over the legality of his election, died at the end of 2016, DP members were eager to find a replacement.

Mr Nobert Mao, the party president, however, told them to “shut up” and declared how they couldn’t find a replacement since they would be mourning for a year. But as he was saying that, his administration went ahead to unveil Mr Gerald Siranda, who made it to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) following the agreement with an ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Mr Siranda accompanied his boss to sign the deal at the State House, Entebbe, in his capacity as the party’s secretary general. Before that, Mr Siranda was the deputy secretary general of Uganda’s oldest political party. His elevation to the post of secretary general immediately elicited a rejection from across sections of the DP intransigents.

“They are not fighting Siranda; they are fighting me. Let them come and say they don’t have confidence in me because it is I who asked Siranda to act for a year. I will offer them the opportunity to fill two vacancies—that of president general and secretary general,” Mr Mao said.

Democratic Party President General Nobert Mao takes oath for a fourth term after being declared winner at the 12th National Delegates Conference in Mbarara on June 2, 2025. PHOTO/JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

Facing chairman Mao Mr Mao’s grip on the party’s levers of power was always weakened by the fashion in which he clinched the top position at the 2010 delegates’ conference in Mbale.

DP has always been content with two things—that it is dominated by, one, Catholics and, two, Baganda. To solve this in 2005, the party elected John Ssebaana Kizito, an Anglican, as its president general, replacing Paul Kwanga Ssemogerere, a Catholic.

With the 2011 elections beckoning, Ssebaana, a Muganda, indicated he wanted to retire from Uganda’s murky politics, and the party’s planners hatched a plan to replace him with Mr Mao, an Acholi. This would help banish the stereotype that Baganda can’t allow any other ethnic group to lead DP. The delegates' conference organised in the eastern city of Mbale, however, ran into trouble, with many senior party members saying it was a predetermined process.

The divisions that arose from the electoral process have since ripped the party apart. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who is now leader of PFF after a short love affair with Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), was DP’s legal advisor at the time. Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, who joined NUP last year, was the party’s spokesperson. Mr Bayigga was in the meantime a no-show. At the conference in Mbale, Mr Mao easily beat then Kampala Mayor Nasser Ntege Sebaggala.

In so doing, Mr Mao became both DP president general and the party’s candidate for the 2011 presidential elections. Since then, Mr Bayigga has held onto the hope that, despite disagreeing with the party’s higher-ups, he would reform it from within.

But at this year’s delegates’ conference, during which he threw his hat into the ring for the top job, only to be defeated by Mr Mao in an election that some members say was riddled with not only chaos but also fraud, the camel’s proverbial back was broken. Mr Bayigga ended his association with his childhood party, saying it had been captured by the ruling NRM party.

“We decided to join hands when we were still young—together with my brother Erias Lukwago—to form the Young Democrats. We were nurtured under the Democratic Party, and we vowed to never tire in fighting for justice, human rights, and a Uganda that works for everyone,” Mr Bayigga stated.

He added: “Unfortunately, many of our former colleagues have grown tired and surrendered to the dictatorship, including DP under Mao. They have abandoned the struggle for justice and accountability. That is not the Democratic Party I once knew.”

Court battles

Even amid disagreements on whether he was the legitimate DP secretary general, in 2006, when Mr Bayigga first contested in Buikwe South, he was given the party’s ticket. In this contest, the Electoral Commission (EC) declared Mr Anthony Mukasa, of the ruling NRM party, the victor, having edged Mr Bayigga with a difference of 664 votes.

Mr Bayigga wasn’t satisfied with the results and dashed to the High Court, where Justice Vincent Musoke-Kibuuka, who has since died, agreed with him that elections were riddled with fraud.

Justice Musoke-Kibuuka concluded that Mr Bayigga had proved allegations of bribery by Mr Mukasa at two places in the constituency. The judge ruled that Mr Bayigga had proved that on January 24, 2006, Mr Mukasa gave Shs250,000 to be distributed to the voters in an area called Lubbongi.

The second allegation, which Justice Musoke-Kibuuka also held to be proven the allegation of bribing voters with Shs500,000 at a campaign rally at a place called Kikuusa on January 25, 2006. Mr Mukasa lost at the Court of Appeal and still went all the way to the Supreme Court, which agreed with Justice Musoke-Kibuuka and set aside this election.

“Eminently, the conclusions of the trial judge were based on the credibility of witnesses for both sides. Fortunately, all the material witnesses who gave evidence about the two incidents of bribery were cross-examined on their respective affidavits. The trial judge, who heard and observed the demeanour of the appellant, the respondent and the witnesses, was in a better position to assess their credibility."

“The learned Justices of Appeal, who re-evaluated the evidence on record concurred with the findings of the trial judge. For this court to interfere with the two concurrent findings on credibility of witnesses, we must be satisfied that either the trial judge or the Court of Appeal or both of them took an erroneous view of the evidence and, that therefore, each arrived at a wrong decision or that their conclusions cannot be supported in law,” said Justice John Wilson Nattubu Tsekooko. Mr Bayigga won the resultant by-election with 12,500 votes, against Mr Mukasa’s 8,369 votes.

In 2011, Mr Bayigga, still standing on a DP ticket, won the election to represent Buikwe South in what turned out to be his first full term. But in 2016, he wouldn’t make it to the 10th Parliament after he was defeated by the NRM’s David Ronnie Mutebi with a difference of 5,698 votes.

Mr Bayigga once again ran to the High Court, asking it to annul Mr Mutebi’s victory on grounds of bribery, false statements, violence and intimidation. This time, the High Court didn’t save him.

“The petitioner [Bayigga] has failed to prove to the satisfaction of the court that the first respondent [Mutebi] committed electoral offences or illegal acts in person or that the electoral offences and illegal acts were committed by his agents with his knowledge and consent or approval,” Justice David Batema ruled.

(L-R): Buikwe South MP Lulume Bayiga walks with People’s Front for Freedom interim president Erias Lukwago and the party’s interim spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda in Kampala on July 7, 2025. PHOTO/lBRAHIM KAVUMA

In 2021, Mr Bayigga reclaimed his Buikwe South seat after polling 28,759 votes. Mr Mutebi came second with 15,024 votes. Interestingly, in this rural constituency, NUP’s wave couldn’t work as its candidate, Mr Stephen Magulu Koona, came third with 2,892 votes.

For 2026, likely, the race will still be between Mr Bayigga and Mr Mutebi, who recently won the NRM primary. This time Mr Bayigga is looking not only to secure another term in Parliament but also to market his new political party.

“PFF has strong and tested members of the Opposition. When you talk about Dr Besigye, he is strong despite being in prison. His spirit is around. He has been tested. When you talk about Lukwago, the man of the rule of law: he has been tested,” Bayigga, who is now PFF’s spearhead in Buganda, said.

Members of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) welcom Buikwe South MP, Dr Lulume Bayiga, to the party on July 7, 2025. Bayiga crossed over from another opposition party (Democratic Party) aka DP, following disagreements with DP president general and Justice Minister, Norbert Mao. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA