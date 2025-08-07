Lunkuse: First woman to contest for Kalangala top job

Ms Agnes Lunkuse Mulwanya, a teacher, development worker, and pastor, has made history as the first woman to contest the Kalangala LC5 chairperson seat, a position traditionally held by men since the district’s creation in 1989. The seat has been occupied by Mr Daniel Kikoola (1996–2011), Mr Willy Lugoloobi (2011–2021), and currently, Mr Rajab Semakula (since 2021). While Mr Kikoola and Mr Lugoloobi represented the ruling NRM, Mr Semakula won under the NUP banner. In a groundbreaking move, Ms Lunkuse challenged two men in the NRM primaries — Mr Farouk Bukenya and Mr Livingstone Musoke — both of whom stepped down following internal negotiations.

She was declared the NRM flagbearer for the 2026 elections. “My decision is driven by a desire to offer real solutions to the challenges islanders face. Kalangala needs leaders who are innovative, focused, and grounded in practical approaches,” Ms Lunkuse said. According to Mr Elly Ntegge Wasajja, the NRM spokesperson in Kalangala, Ms Lunkuse earned her place through merit. “She wasn’t selected for symbolic reasons. She brings unity, credibility, and a proven development record,” he said. Her leadership journey began early.

At just 17, she led a campaign that resulted in her school being designated a national exam centre. Despite being offered a personal scholarship, she declined, demanding equal access to A-Level education for all girls in Kalangala. Lunkuse later championed inclusion of girls in school sponsorship programmes previously reserved for boys. After studying at Kyambogo University, she pursued field research in China and worked with the UN Department for Children in Armed Conflict, leading missions in 11 African countries. “If I could negotiate peace in war zones and lead men across borders, I can serve Kalangala without fear,” she says.

Her influence

Now, she runs the Islands Girls Rise mentorship initiative and is spearheading construction of Kalangala’s first public toilet in Gaza village, Buggala. Historically, Kalangala politics have sidelined women, citing logistical difficulties in managing a district of 84 islands, 64 of which are inhabited. “It was always assumed women couldn’t navigate these waters — literally and politically. But the tide is turning,” Ms Lunkuse says. She vows to improve education, health access, youth employment, environmental protection, and transparency in governance.

Despite her momentum, Ms Lunkuse faces stiff competition from Mr Farouk Bukenya, a popular youth mobiliser and ex-councillor with strong support among fishermen; Mr Livingstone Musoke, an HIV activist and veteran health worker, now running as an independent; and Mr Robert Munaaba, a top NUP contender, known for defending fishermen’s rights and leading Bufumira Sub-county.



