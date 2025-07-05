Luyirika looms large over Kampala, Makindye races

For the past few months, the posters of Shamim Malende, the Kampala District Woman Member of Parliament, have dotted every corner of Uganda’s capital complete with the election slogan of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party—protest vote. The sheer volume of the posters is in essence a message of defiance given that the NUP leadership was reported to be reconsidering its position as to who should be its flag bearer in next year’s Kampala Woman parliamentary race. The reason NUP’s leadership had to start thinking of giving the party flag to another person who isn’t Malende is because her health condition wasn’t improving. Malende, who, like many NUP legislators, is a debutant in the House, has spent most of her tenure in and out of hospitals in both Kampala and the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Despite her inconsistent health, Malende has insisted on standing in next year's elections. Her minders say she has been forced to send political messages from her hospital bed as a way of keeping in touch with the electorate. For instance, when the government moved to make amendments to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Bill (now an Act of Parliament) that would reintroduce the trial of civilians in military tribunals, in complete defiance of a landmark Supreme Court judgment, a visibly frail Malende sent a political message from her hospital bed. “I concur with the Supreme Court that civilians shouldn’t be tried in the court martial. If the state suspects that civilians have done something wrong, they should be taken to a civilian court. We know that many people, including the [NUP] president, [Robert] Kyagulanyi, have been threatened with being taken to the basement to learn Runyankole,” Ms Malende said.

With Malende insisting that she was strong enough to go through another gruelling campaign, NUP leadership appeared resigned to having her on the ballot. “It would look insensitive if you dump her right now. How can a party dump a member just because she is sick?” one of the NUP honchos, who asked not to be named, told this writer at the end of last year. The catch-22 for NUP is that Malende frames her hospitalisation as the net outcome of violence inflicted on her by the State functionaries. “I was beaten during the standoff in Parliament as we rejected the Coffee Bill (now an Act of Parliament). I have had operations here in Nairobi, and I think I will recover,” Malende said. It seemed Malende was destined to get the much-coveted NUP party card because Eugenia Nassolo, who in 2021 lost her bid to become Rubaga South MP to NUP’s Aloysius Mukasa, hadn’t offered herself as an alternative.

In 2021, Nassolo stood on the DP ticket, but she has since fully embraced NUP and has for some time claimed she will have a shot at the Rubaga South seat once again. But with the NUP leadership not ready to do away with Mukasa, and yet they have not been happy with Malende’s performance, Nassolo had been presented as an option. “Yes, I’m looking at contesting for [the] Kampala [DWR seat]. The party will have a final say, but I’m looking at that,” Nassolo said in a phone interview. Nassolo insists that while Malende has been good at representing NUP supporters who have been imprisoned, she hasn’t left a clear footprint in the district. “We don’t see her in the district. We don’t see her meeting women's groups. I think she has been absent in the district,” Nassolo, who is still vague about her ambitions, says.

In 2021, with the backing of the Catholic Church, Nassolo placed second in Rubaga South, having garnered 12,893 votes. Her critics believe she would have emerged victorious if she hadn’t oscillated between the NUP and DP. Indeed, while campaigning, Nassolo would tell voters that as a member of the DP, she was backing NUP’s Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, for the presidency. Though she is now part of NUP’s grassroots leadership, Nassolo has been dogged by accusations of being vague about where she wants to stand. “She is not assertive and focused on exactly what she wants and where she wants to be. That might cost her because she keeps sending mixed signals. At one time, she said she would stand again in Rubaga South, and then we hear she is being tapped to replace Malende,” said a NUP grassroots leader in Rubaga South on condition of anonymity.

Luyirika’s entry With Nassolo out, Zahara Luyirika, the Kampala Capital City Authority speaker, has emerged as one of the frontrunners. Luyirika, who in the past four years had been positioning herself to replace Allan Ssewanyana as the Makindye West lawmaker, now has her eyes firmly fixed on the Kampala Woman MP seat. Luyirika had previously made it clear that she was going to challenge Ssewanyana because, in Makindye West, there is an unwritten rule that their legislators don’t serve beyond two terms. “All along, we have been giving two terms to MPs who come along. Nsubuga Nsambu served two terms. Hussein Kyanjo served two terms.

Then came Ssewanyana, who we think will only serve two terms because at least Makindye West gives a second chance,” Luyirika explained. An added twist was the contrasting emotion with which the two politicians greeted Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago. While Ssewanyana believes Lukwago—also the interim People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) leader—can walk on water, Luyirika has for a decade tried to be a stone in the Kampala Lord Mayor’s shoe. In 2013, Luyirika, who belonged to the DP, was among the councillors who voted to impeach Lukwago. Citing, among others, indiscipline for the move to topple Lukwago, Luyirika would eventually pay the price, losing her Makindye West councillor position during the 2016 elections.

"I didn't tire because I was the leader. You know, we have two different categories of people: Leaders and politicians. If you are a politician, you can tire quickly and give up after losing an election, but if you are a leader, and I'm a leader who likes solving problems for my people, I don't tire. After losing, I dusted myself and started again," Luyirika explained. Once she bounced back at City Hall in 2021, this time on a NUP ticket, Luyirika was voted speaker. It's safe to say her relationship with Lukwago hasn't been the best.













The recent standoff between the two has been about waste management in Kampala, with Luyirka accusing Lukwago and his executive of ignoring the Authority meetings. “We have been waiting for a report from the lord mayor, but nothing has come,” Luyirika said. Lukwago responded by sending an unambiguous warning to the councillors that they can’t outlast him if they go into a full-blown fight. “The path they have taken is a dangerous one. If they want to fight me, they should know they can’t win that war. They will ‘feel’ me because I’m not the kind who goes without a fight,” said Lukwago.

Ssewanyana: Not yet

Uhuru In setting her eyes on the Makindye West parliamentary seat, Luyirika was taking advantage of the fact that ever since he was released from prison, where he was facing terrorism and murder charges, Ssewanyana had stayed clear of NUP activities. “I don’t know if Ssewanyana will stand in NUP primaries because we don’t see him in NUP activities. He no longer comes to NUP meetings, so we don’t know what he is up to,” Luyirika, who is familiar with the Makindye grass root terrain, said. Yet Ssewanyana of recent has been appearing at NUP press conferences, including one where he joined Bobi Wine in accusing Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe MP, of having a hand in his and former Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s release from prison. But Ssewanyana cannot sigh yet, even with Luyirika out of the picture.

The Makindye West race within NUP is still crowded. David Musiri, another serial activist, has shown serious intent, and he could be Ssewanyana’s biggest rival yet. In 2021, Musiri had a go at Ssewanyana. The latter, however, came out on top, thanks to being experienced in elective politics. With Malende appearing weak, coupled with the clogged race for the Makindye West MP slot, Luyirika has decided to throw her hat into the Kampala Woman MP race, where she thinks there is a vacuum. “We are in a democratic country, and NUP is a democratic party. I’m not standing against my sister Malende. I saw a vacuum, and I’m stepping up to fill it,” Luyirika said.

She added: “I recognise my strength and believe I have served well as KCCA speaker alongside my fellow councillors. Now, I want to take the next step and serve the people of Kampala. I am a loyal person who respects my party's procedures.” This has left NUP’s top brass facing the headache of having to choose between an ailing Malende and Luyirika. “It’s one of those hard decisions NUP will have to make, but for now, it’s not clear,” a person familiar with NUP processes told Saturday Monitor.

Substitute?

Substitute?

We are in a democratic country, and NUP is a democratic party. I'm not standing against my sister Malende. I saw a vacuum, and I'm stepping up to fill it. I recognise my strength and believe I have served well as KCCA speaker alongside my fellow councillors. Now, I want to take the next step and serve the people of Kampala. I am a loyal person who respects my party's procedures.'' – Zahara Luyirika, Kampala Capital City Authority speaker.





