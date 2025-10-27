Mabirizi promises agriculture processing industries in Kayunga

The Conservative Party presidential candidate, Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi, has promised to build agriculture processing industries in Kayunga District to increase household incomes of farming communities if elected.

Mr Mabirizi, who was on Friday campaigning in Kayunga, said despite the district being one of the food basket areas in the country, farmers in the district are stuck in abject poverty because they sell their agricultural produce in raw form, which fetches them little money.

“When you elect me to succeed Tibuhaburwa (President Museveni), I am going to build small-scale industries in this area, which will add value to pineapples, tomatoes, bananas, and coffee so that you earn more from your sweat. I am aware that they buy your pineapples at low prices and sometimes you throw them away during harvesting seasons, but this is going to end as soon as I am elected president,” Mr Mabirizi told a crowd near Kayunga Central Market in Kayunga Town.

A pineapple juice processing factory constructed by the government in Busaale Village in Kayunga Sub-county has, since 2023, when its construction was concluded, been lying idle over ownership wrangles between a local pastor and the government. Because of this, farmers have continued to sell their produce to middlemen at low prices.

Federal system

Mr Mabirizi also advocated for a federal system of governance, explaining that with this system of governance, there will be equitable development in all regions since taxes from each region would be used to develop the areas it is collected. He said under unitary governance, taxes are collected and taken to the centre, from where it is distributed among regions “inequitably” “When I go into power, I will reduce taxes on motorcycles so that boda boda riders can buy them at a low cost of Shs2.5 million instead of the current exorbitant cost of Shs7 million,” The presidential candidate also reiterated that he will give the incumbent President Museveni protection if he becomes head of state.

He said the President is investing a lot of taxpayers’ money to buy guns “because he fears the power of the people.”

“Some presidential candidates are promising to cut off President Museveni’s head when they go into power, but for me, I promise that I will forgive him for all the wrongs he has committed against Ugandans and I will let him live peacefully in this country,” he said. Addressing Muslims at Namagabi mosque in Kayunga Town soon after Friday prayers, Mr Mabirizi promised to ensure that Muslims are not arrested over “trumped-up charges”.