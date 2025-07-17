Managing highs, lows of elections

As the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party conducts its primaries today, both candidates and supporters are bracing for the emotional roller-coaster that comes with the contests.

Dr Kenneth Kalani, a mental health specialist at the Ministry of Health, offers critical advice on managing the highs and lows of success and loss.

He says with no certainty of victory or defeat in the election, except for those unopposed during nominations, the intense anxiety can profoundly impact the mental health of both candidates and supporters. Some candidates, who were civil servants, have had to resign their positions to run in the elections.

This, coupled with the reported cases of candidates staking money and other resources to win over the voters, appears to be a do-or-die fight for the candidates and fans. But Dr Kalani warns that running does not equate to winning.

He says: “The candidates should appreciate there are two possible outcomes – one is winning and the other losing. Having that knowledge from the start is very important because it primes one for any outcome.”

Given the scenario, Dr Kalani says the candidates should manage their expectations well and surround themselves with good and honest advisors. He says this knowledge should make one cautious about the resources they channel into the election. He warns the candidates against gambling their money to win, saying there is no guarantee.

“The candidates should also be mindful that life does not begin and stop with the elections, so plan for what you could use. But also remember that even after the election, whether you have won or not, you might not get back all your resources immediately. Besides, leadership is not about earning, although many of our leaders see it that way,” he adds.

The NRM today elects party flag bearers for direct parliamentary constituency seats and District Woman MP slots across the country. The elections will be conducted at the village level by lining up behind the candidates. With cases of abusive language, violence and injuries reported in the campaigns, Dr Kalani says the candidates should also be prepared for emotional blackmail.

“Sometimes the opponents use emotional blackmail as a way of destabilising one’s strength during election processes. The candidates should also build a very strong psychological support system or a social support network of people that will stand with you, and advise you,” he adds.

Dr Kalani also says one should accept the outcome and think of a way forward. “Either result can actually throw people off balance. Even the excitement of winning can get you off balance, so one should prepare and reflect beforehand,” he says, adding, “Even if you have won, you should know what you are going to do with this victory, what does it mean to you? Does it align with your goals or not? But if you have lost, you must have a plan B, and ask where am I going with my life, what am I going to do next?” Dr Kalani says in the election gamble, the candidates and supporters should all have a fallback position.

“We’ve seen people gamble their houses, other property, and so many things in order to run for electoral positions. Sometimes they even gamble with their own families because they are getting new people and don't have time for their family. In the event that the outcome is not good, you come back to this family and people that have been there with you for support,” he adds.

Caution

