Mao drops out of presidential race to honour pact with NRM

Over the weekend, the Democratic Party (DP) announced that it will not present a presidential candidate in the upcoming 2026 elections. Instead, party president Mr Norbert Mao will serve as chief campaigner for all DP candidates across the country.

The decision, reached during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Pope Paul VI Memorial Hotel in Rubaga, was primarily influenced by the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in 2021. The agreement led to Mr Mao’s appointment as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. NEC resolved to honour the cooperation agreement, citing the need to “secure tangible benefits, including policy influence and shared governance opportunities.”









Other reasons included avoiding fragmentation of the opposition vote, promoting peaceful and credible elections, and empowering women, youth, and marginalised groups. The party will now focus its resources and efforts on the parliamentary and local government elections. Speaking to journalists, Mr Mao explained that the decision was driven by both financial constraints and political strategy. “As a party, we have limited resources. A presidential campaign requires substantial funding. By directing these resources to parliamentary and local government races, we can achieve better results. We have to be practical about Uganda’s political environment,” he said.

He added that while DP had initially picked presidential nomination forms on August 28 and expressed confidence in offering Uganda a peaceful transition of power, NEC ultimately assessed the party’s chances of winning the presidency as “slim” under the current circumstances. “It is not just about 2026 or President Museveni; it is about repositioning the party for Uganda beyond 2026. DP has always been a moderating and indispensable force in our politics,” Mr Mao noted. This marks the second time DP has not presented a presidential candidate since the return of political pluralism two decades ago. In the 2016 presidential elections, the party backed Mr Amama Mbabazi of the Go Forward platform.

DP Electoral Commission chairperson, Mr Kennedy Mutenyo, confirmed that 49 of the 54 NEC members attended the meeting. The motion not to present a presidential candidate was tabled by DP Vice president for the Buganda sub-region, Fred Mukasa Mbidde. “The motion passed on grounds that presidential campaigns are very expensive. Instead, the party will channel funds to support parliamentary and local government candidates,” Mr. Mutenyo said. He added that more than 230 aspirants have already expressed interest in running on the DP ticket for parliamentary seats, slightly down from 240 in 2020. The party hopes to secure at least 50 MP seats in 2026.

DP PARTICIPATION

Historical record of DP’s participation in presidential elections:

1980: Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, contested against Milton Obote’s UPC.

1996: Dr Ssemogerere ran again, losing to incumbent President Museveni.

2001: DP did not present a candidate

2006: John Ssebaana Kizito represented DP, finishing fourth.

2011: Norbert Mao ran as DP’s flag bearer, finishing fourth.

2016: DP did not present a presidential candidate.

2021: Norbert Mao again represented DP, finishing fifth.