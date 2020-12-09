Mao pledges to give more powers to Parliament

Mr Norbert Mao has pledged to transfer presidential powers to Parliament if he is elected to the country’s top office come January 14, 2021.

Mr Mao, who is the Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, told the people of Amuria and Katakwi districts in Teso Sub-region on Tuesday that the move will address the challenge of dictatorship and corruption in the country.

He added that he will form a new constitution that bestows more powers onto Parliament in order to advance a democratic government.

“We had the best Constitution of 1995; it was defiled in less than four years by a civilian-like government to suit selfish interests,” Mr Mao said in Katakwi Town.

The 1995 Constitution has been amended several times to, among others, remove the two-term and age limits for the President.

Mr Mao explained that his government shall vest more powers in the prime minister, who shall be responsible for handling national issues on behalf of the President like it was done during the colonial government. He added that it is high time Uganda borrowed a leaf from developed countries such as India and Israel on trimming of presidential powers.

Mr Mao also promised to end corruption in the country by sharing the revenue collections from natural resources with the local communities for better economic growth.

He accused the ruling NRM government of not ensuring regional balance, claiming that the people of Teso and Karamoja are still poor because the regime does not have the will to transform livelihoods of the people.

“Some of these NRM people are too corrupt to the extent that even when you shake hands with them, you must count your fingers well otherwise, you will not know when your finger is stolen,” he added.

Mr Mao said the NRM government has kept on selling natural resources and national assets under the pretext of extending services to the people.

“Don’t be deceived; it’s not about the good roads or schools, this is deception. They are grabbing national assets and stealing minerals from Karamoja and Teso. They award contracts to their relatives and in-laws; these are in a money bonanza,” he explained.

Mr Mao also commissioned DP offices in Magoro Sub-county, Toroma County, and welcomed 80 new members to the party.