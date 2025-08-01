Mastula Namatovu: Youth who seconded Museveni’s nomination for 2026

July 5 will go down in history as the day President Museveni was nominated unopposed to contest as the NRM party chairman and presidential flag bearer in the 2026 general election. But for Ms Mastula Namatovu, the day holds personal significance—it was the moment she was thrust into the national political spotlight.

Ms Namatovu, popularly known as Ekiduma Kito (the tender corn), was chosen from among millions of party loyalists to second President Museveni’s nomination as NRM’s presidential candidate. Her role drew loud cheers, especially from youth and women at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala. The surprise selection caught many off guard, but for Namatovu, the NRM’s flagbearer for Kamuli Municipality MP seat, it was a culmination of years of service and unwavering party loyalty. Ms Namatovu is not a political novice.

She has served three terms as vice chairperson of the Kamuli District Women’s League under the mentorship of former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. She is also a former publicity secretary of the National Youth Council and a passionate advocate for the girl child. Her political journey, she insists, is built on “consistency, loyalty, commitment, and doing the small things in a big way.”

Namatovu recounts how her moment came.

“Someone from State House called, informing me I had been identified for a special and honourable duty for the NRM party,” she says.

“At first, I thought it was a prank. But later, a stranger at one of my rallies took my details—and then came the security checks ahead of nomination day. That’s when I knew it was real,” she adds.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Namatovu remembers her early ambition and a prophetic blessing from the late Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze. “During our PLE picnic thanksgiving, after I gave a speech as prefect for children’s affairs, the bishop said, ‘I bless you to be a minister or Speaker. Stay in school and unlock your potential.’ His words still inspire me,” she says.

Not her first attempt

Ms Namatovu is contesting for the Kamuli Municipality MP seat for the third time. In the 2017 by-election, she garnered 2,447 votes, trailing Ms Rehema Watongola who had 5,351. In 2021, she came second again with 5,359 votes, losing narrowly to Baroda Kayanga Watongola’s 5,911.

She attributes her previous loss not to political failure, but to an emotional electorate.

“I was the party flagbearer. But the voters sympathised with the incumbent who had just lost her mother, the then MP,” she says.

Devotion to Museveni and NRM

Her allegiance to President Museveni is unflinching.

“NRM is my party. I am Mzee’s muzukulu [grandchild], and he is my president, inspiration, and pillar,” she declares.

“Let us give him unwavering support. With him, I can proudly lose or win with dignity. I am ready to serve in any capacity,” she adds. She promises her constituents “accountable leadership based on consultation, personal touch, interaction, and transparency.”

She adds: “Each group—youth, elderly, farmers, civil servants—has unique needs. I will reach out to all through lobbying, consultation, and open communication.”

Between two political titans

Ms Namatovu’s rise comes at a politically sensitive time in Busoga sub-region. As a native of Kamuli, she finds herself caught between two powerhouses: Ms Rebecca Kadaga, her longtime mentor and current 2nd National Vice Chairperson for NRM (Female), and Speaker Anita Among, with whom Kadaga is set to face off in the August 2025 CEC elections.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni gesture as he arrives at the ruling NRM party headquarters in Kampala on June 28, 2025 for expression of interest to contest a seventh presidential term in Kampala on June 28, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

The race is shaping up as a generational and ideological contest within NRM. Mr Charles Galimaka, a political talk show host at Ssebo Radio, says Mr Museveni is balancing veteran influence with youthful energy. “It’s a well-calculated move. For a long time, Busoga has been asking who Kadaga is grooming.

Namatovu is capable of standing the test of time,” he says. Mr Samuel Bamwole, the former Kamuli District Council Speaker and NRM district chairperson, agrees.

“Her strides toward the NRM high table show huge trust and possible grooming for the post-Kadaga era,” he says. Ms Kadaga has been a dominant figure in Busoga politics for more than 36 years.

Mr Bamwole points to a pattern where young loyalists, such as Evelyn Anite and Peter Ogwang, were elevated after championing Mr Museveni’s re-election. “This is good positioning for continuity under NRM—transition to a younger generation,” he says.

The youth factor

Mr Haruna Mpozi, a youth entrepreneur and campaign mobiliser, sees Ms Namatovu’s rise as symbolic of a broader generational shift. “It’s time we the youth came into political spaces—not just as numbers, but as leaders. Nothing will stop us from taking over and shaping our agenda,” he says.

Ms Namatovu herself draws inspiration from her formative education. “At Kamuli Girls Boarding Primary School, our motto was ‘Strive Regardless.’ At Namasagali College, I learned that discipline and resilience matter. And my guiding verse remains: ‘The Lord is my shepherd,’” she says.

The road ahead

As she positions herself for Kamuli Municipality and beyond, Ms Namatovu remains committed to her principles. “This is not about personal gain. It’s about service, unity, and continuity. The legacy of Mzee must be preserved,” she says. With the 2026 elections looming and internal NRM dynamics intensifying, Ms Namatovu may yet prove to be a pivotal figure in shaping the future of Busoga—and the NRM itself.

Her profile

Born on November 29, 1988, Mastula Namatovu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University. Her academic journey began at Kamuli Girls School, where she completed her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). She then attended Nabisunsa Girls’ School for her O-Level education, where she served as both a dormitory prefect and later a school prefect.

For her A-Level studies, she enrolled at Busoga High School, before proceeding to Makerere University for her undergraduate degree. At university, she served as Gender minister in the Makerere Guild Cabinet (2009/2010) and Guild Representative Council (2010/2011).

In her political career, Mastula Namatovu has served as the Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson for the National Women’s Council Executive Committee. She played a key role in spearheading the development of the National Women’s Council Strategic Plan (2021–2025) and led nationwide mobilisation efforts to encourage women’s participation in the 2021 general election through the NRM Office of the National Chairman.

Namatovu has also represented Uganda at several international forums, including the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Sri Lanka (2013), the Nile Basin Conference in Egypt (2012), Leadership and Gender Equality Training in Zimbabwe (2014), and an Agricultural Study Tour in Nairobi, Kenya.