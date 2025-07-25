Mbarara NRM supporters join Museveni call to rectify NRM primaries

President Museveni’s vow to purge "self-seekers" who sabotaged NRM primaries has ignited demands for justice in Mbarara, where voters say what they witnessed during the voter counting contradicts the results announced.

Demands for accountability from NRM supporters in Mbarara District come as the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal begins hearings this week.

Following the party primaries conducted last week, President Museveni, who is also the party chairman, wrote two strongly-worded letters, expressing dismay at the way the elections were conducted.

Referring to them as ‘self-seekers, the NRM chairman stated that the perpetrators of the alleged malpractices do not care about the reputation and the ‘glorious heritage’ of the party and the forces that fought to establish the current democracy in the country. “This is a heritage of martyrs and heroes, not self-seekers who would, at the cost of their lives, assault machine-guns of the enemy,” Mr Museveni stated.

He added: “I want to assure you that the state agencies of Uganda have started the necessary anti-crime actions against the self-seekers. They are starting with the clear cases of the idiots alleged to have altered the results in the tallying. 8 of them have been arrested. They are from Mayuge, Buyende, Kapchorwa, Pader, Oyam, Rwampara, Kareenga and Mbarara.”

Several incumbent Members of Parliament lost to new faces across the country and as many as those who lost have since come out to petition the process.

Adson Oketcho, the LC 1 chairperson, Kakiika cell, Kamukuzi ward, Mbarara City North, describes the irregularities stating, “Several voters were closed out of the voting area with some young girls stationed at the entrance, deciding who enters and who does not. Several voters were denied entry because of this selective way. Besides this, as voters lined up behind their preferred candidates, there were gangs of about four or more people who would surround a voter and push them into the line of another candidate. All this happened mainly because there were no party officials to supervise the process, unlike previous elections.”

When contacted, Mbarara City North Member of Parliament Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, who was declared runner up in the party primaries stated that he too has petitioned the tribunal, emphasizing that these isolated cases of malpractice have put the otherwise air-tight party process in a precarious situation. "The President rightly called these isolated mistakes by self-seekers. Our party systems are strong, but individuals polluted the process. These are individual criminal acts, not systemic failures. Our legal tribunal will restore integrity,” Rukaari, who also sits on the party’s top-most ruling organ, the Central Executive Committee, noted.

Tumwesigye David a voter from Kakyeka stated: "We lined up to vote openly. How can someone change results we all saw?"

The Tribunal, backed by a legal team appointed by Museveni, will review evidence of bribery and register tampering.

“In Booma Cell, we saw Robert Rukaari lead by several votes. Declaring Bakashaba winner is daylight robbery,” stated Natukunda Grace Gaudens, adding: "Why arrest those who altered tallies in Pader and Rwampara but delay nullifying Mbarara’s fraud?"

Petitions filed by several contestants from across the country cite identical malpractices including bribery, violence, and ghost voters.

Christopher Bakashaba was announced as the NRM flag bearer for Mbarara City North Division with 5,194 votes, while Rukaari came second with 2,975 votes. Other contenders included Michael Tusiime with 2,814 votes, Kato Isaac with 1,581, Apollo Rutaaba with 732, Barigye Robert with 142 votes and Luka Namara with 36 votes.

Bakashaba, who was still in a celebratory mood said his legal team was still studying Rukaari’s petition and would respond appropriately. He noted that it was prejudicial to discuss a matter before a Tribunal.