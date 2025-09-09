Minister Muhwezi's opponent withdraws from Rujumbura parliamentary election





Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has reconciled with his key opponent in the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for Rujumbura County Constituency.

Maj Gen Muhwezi and his former rival, Mr Frank Arinaitwe, met before NRM First Vice Chairman Alhajji Moses Kigongo, who facilitated the reconciliation.

Alhajji Kigongo said Mr Arinaitwe agreed not to contest as an independent in the forthcoming parliamentary elections and would instead back Maj Gen Muhwezi.

“As you know, when two people compete in an election, one wins and another loses. Now, we are bringing the two together since they are of the same party. Mr Frank Arinaitwe has accepted to support [Maj Gen] Jim Muhwezi in the coming elections. I am here to welcome them,” Alhajji Kigongo said on September 9.

The NRM primaries in Rujumbura were hotly contested. Maj Gen Muhwezi was declared winner with 21,631 votes, while Mr Arinaitwe secured 17,083 votes.

Mr Arinaitwe rejected the results and had planned to run as an independent in the general elections, a move he has now abandoned.

Alhajji Kigongo emphasized that the decision to support the NRM flag bearer was voluntary and aimed at promoting the party’s objectives.

“Many people say that those who drop out do so because they have been given money. I can tell you there was no money involved in this reconciliation,” he said.

Maj Gen Muhwezi thanked his former opponent for the support, noting that it would strengthen the party’s chances of retaining the constituency.

“I want to thank Frank Arinaitwe, who contested with me in Rujumbura. He has accepted to follow the NRM principle to support the flag bearer,” he said.

He added that if he wins the forthcoming elections, it would be his last term and promised to support Mr Arinaitwe if he contests the constituency in 2031.

Mr Arinaitwe explained that his decision followed consultations held by the office of the NRM chairman.

“I shouldn’t divert from NRM policies to contest as an independent candidate,” he said, adding that he would join Maj Gen Muhwezi in Rujumbura on September 11 to show support for his candidature.